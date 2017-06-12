5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just got a "used" 2016 car from Enterprise Car Sales. Great experience for me. First bought one vehicle and quickly found it not to be what I wanted so I researched their site for another which I then requested in exchange three days later. Due to a transfer issue it took more than 7 days for the replacement car to arrive but my 7 day exchange window was extended until they could deliver. Very pleasant staff and a great car shopping experience. I have already recommended this agency to friends who have asked for a recommendation. Read more