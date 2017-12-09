Sheehy Ford Springfield
Customer Reviews of Sheehy Ford Springfield
Excellent Dealership
by 09/12/2017on
I was able to purchase a used vehicle thanks to La'Quisha Turner. She took heed to my interests and pointed me in the right direction. Would definitely recommend this dealership, when looking for new/used vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not trustworthy
by 05/23/2017on
La'Quisha Turner contacted me after I submitted a request for information online. She asked questions through e-mail to identify the type of vehicle I wanted to purchase. She sent me several quotes on vehicles through email along with their "Internet Prices". When I selected a vehicle I was interested in, I was invited to the lot to test drive. After the test drive, and deciding that I was interested in purchasing the vehicle I was told that I wasn't eligible for the "internet price" because I was approved for a 1.9% interest rate through Ford; which meant I wasn't eligible for the price. I was quoted a price that was $4000 more. Didn't seem like a very honest selling experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Expectations Exceeded
by 04/19/2017on
David knows how to relate to buyers looking to purchase a affordable and reliable vehicle without going over budget and feeling the regret from overspending. He knows his inventory and the advantages each vehicles has to offer. His advice aided my decision process. I appreciated all his help.
Outstanding Job!
by 04/18/2017on
David Woelk was a pleasure to work with when purchasing a new truck. In and out very quick at a reasonable price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Sheehy Staff
by 03/31/2017on
My husband and I bought our first car together at Sheehy Gaithersburg. Having moved to Virginina, we knew that we had to check out Sheehy Springfield for the second car. Lo and behold, our Faithful car (not from Sheehy) died and went to car heaven. So we began our search for the new addition to our auto family. After much internet perusing, we came across this beautiful ford fusion AND it was at Sheehy. Not even 12 hours later, La-Quisha emailed me, texted me and called me about our interest in the vehicle. Knowing my husband had more questions, she called him at my request and we made an appointment at 8:30 pm to see the car. She accommodated for our busy schedule at no complaint. With the CPO at the Easy Sheehy Price, we were not going to take any chances. We bought the car that very day mainly because of her ambition, dedication and excellent customer service. Shout out to Lisa for hooking us up with the great perks that Sheehy offers. These two ladies, and Will at financial, made my husband and I feel like we were #VIP and we are grateful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
La'Quisha Turner-Internet Sales Manager
by 03/08/2017on
Just bought an F150 from Sheehy thanks to La'Quisha Turner. She was a great sales person, providing solid information and looking out for my interests. She responded quickly to all my e-mails and was great to work with.
Thank you Laquisha
by 12/13/2016on
Laquisha was an awesome representative of Sheehy Ford!!! She was timely with information requests, courteous, honest and a delight to work with. This was the easiest buying experience I have had in my 30 years of driving. See Laquisha, she will treat you right!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales person
by 11/01/2016on
Laquisha Made buying my 1st car a great experience. She was very knowledgeable about the SUV. Her being able to answer all of my questions made me much more comfortable with purchasing this vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
La'Quisha Turner, Internet Sales Manager
by 09/28/2016on
All I can say is "Extremely Satisfied". Dealing with Ms Turner was the most pleasurable experience I have ever had when buying an automobile. Her dedication to service represents the highest degree of professionalism. If you need to purchase an automobile, please see Ms Turner!
Need or want a new car?
by 07/15/2016on
Sheehy Ford is the place and Laquisha Turner is your sales associate. Her knowledge and demeanor are spot on. I highly recommend this young lady.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Laquisha Turner
by 06/28/2016on
I just try to used the Costco auto program, and this dealer is the one that they give me and also the sale person. Laquisha is the one of them. She call me right away to make an appointment and she even email me the information about the car that I'm interested., and even we don't have the appointment that day she entertained us. She give the right car that we are looking for. She's great sales person. And we had a Good car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience Buying Ford F-150
by 06/19/2016on
Let me start by saying I do not enjoy buying cars. I will also add that I do not enjoy writing reviews. However, I felt compelled to do so based on the outstanding experience I had with Sheehy Ford. I will also mention that I allowed ample time to pass between purchase and review. I held out on writing a review until I knew the sales process was complete. I wanted to make sure if something went wrong a few weeks after leaving the lot that I hadn't already given away a five star review and was left with less than five star service. I am almost a month past my purchase date and I am happy to write this review, Like most folks, I loath the stereotypical car salesman. I know most want me in the door to take my money and then get me out the door so they can move on to their next customer. Not the case with Sheehy Ford. My salesman, Austin Bacon, broke the mold for car salesmen. He was pressure free, well informed, and really wanted to help me find the right vehicle. From the handshake when we first met to the handshake before I drove away, Austin ensured every aspect of my sales experience exceeded my expectations. Outstanding job Austin. Sheehy Ford...you have got one heck of a star on your sales team! Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Ford Edge
by 04/20/2016on
My salesperson, La'Quisha Turner, was outstanding in every respect. Diligent during and after the sale, she provided the best buying experience I have had in decades of buying cars. Just great!
Excellent sales rep
by 04/19/2016on
I was looking for a particular Ford Explorer, I knew exactly what I wanted. I had a bad experience with the local Ford dealer in my area. So I started searching the Internet and came across Springfield Ford. Laquisha call me right away and assured me they had the vehicle I wanted. Laquisha was very knowledgeable and helpful. That was the most painless experience I have had while purchasing a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
La'Quisha Turner
by 04/19/2016on
I did an internet search through a car buying service and La'Quisha returned my call right away with the information for a 2016 Ford Explorer. She was extremely well-versed with the model and provided answers to all my questions when asked. If she didn't know an answer she was prompt in finding out. It was an easy sale for me because she was extremely efficient and appreciated my schedule. My husband enjoyed the fact that she was high energy but NOT aggressive. I would recommend La'Quisha to any of my friends and or acquaintances...in fact I have! She made the car buying process painless and enjoyable for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car buying made easy and honest
by 04/07/2016on
I recently bought a new Fusion Hybrid and both Maxxx and Asburton were very polite and helpful during the sales process. Asburton was very easy to work with (and answered all of my questions very honestly) and Maxxx was very technical and offered a lot of advice relating to the MyFordTouch and other hybrid-specific features that the car had to offer. The price was fair (I went in with a USAA car buying price to eliminate any hassle) and the process of finalizing the purchase was smooth (and time consuming too, which is to be expected). Overall, I'm very pleased I chose Sheehy Ford in Springfield for my new car purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Why buy anywhere else
by 03/17/2016on
I spent a lot of time researching the best deals on our new Explorer and found none better than Sheehy. I shouldn't have been surprised, since I bought my first Ford pickup from them nearly 15 years ago. The best part was being taken care of by Laquisha. Full of energy would be an understatement. She made the entire buying process as painless as it could be. Any dealership would be proud to have Laquisha representing their product and brand.
Sheehy Ford of Springfield treats you like family.
by 03/15/2016on
The people at Sheehy Ford of Springfield do business like youre their family. How many car dealerships can you say that about? Shoot, how many businesses of any kind can you say that about these days?? I bought my Ford Escape brand new from Sheehy Ford of Springfield back in 2013, when I was a newly minted attorney. Ford treated me right back then. Sheehys finance guy at the time, Eddie Beans, gave me a 1.9% interest rate and set me up with a great care package for my vehicle. It was a great experience. Fast forward to today, March of 2016: Im 36 and Ive been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which has begun to take my mobility. I have been unable to work for much of the past year and Ive had to move to Baltimore to cut my rent by two thirds to get by. With my health care expenses rising and my income dwindling, I desperately needed to cut my monthly expenses, STAT. I remembered what a great impression Eddie Beans, the finance guy at Sheehy, had made during my first purchase in 2013, so, I went in person to Sheehys Ford dealership in Springfield to lay it all out there and ask if there was anything they could do to help me lower my monthly car payment, given my new health situation and declining disability. Sheehy Fords manager, Dave Perrin, sales person Mary Miller, and sales manager, Scott Seltman, literally spent the next ten hours that day plotting and planning with me, running every option they could on their lot, and any other of Sheehys lots across the area, to see if they could help out New cars with incentives, Certified Pre-Owned Cars, Used Cars, Leases on new cars Thats a LOT of math and spreadsheets. After all that math, a couple of test drives, and one firm handshake, Mary, Dave, and Scott and I found the right car for me that not only lowered my monthly payment, but kicked me back $1,300 in cash incentives, AND it is a C-Max Hybrid, so it will save me on gas. (Im now getting over 40 miles to the gallon, and I have a lead foot!) I love my new car. And I love Mary and all the people at Sheehy for what they did for me. Its hard to find real kindness these days, but to find it in a car dealers showroom in spades Well, its just not business as usual for most places these days, but it is at Sheehy Ford of Springfield. Saleswoman Mary Miller especially went out of her way to help me. After a long day of working with me on this, Mary went out and put the the new tags on my new car that night, literally in a brewing snow storm, and helped me move all of my stuff from my old car into my new C-Max. She's a superstar, and I'm lucky to have her in my corner. Thank you, Mary. You're the best. I would send my best friend, my mom, and my own kid, if I had one, straight to Mary Miller at Sheehy Ford of Springfield to buy a car, to service a car, or for any of the other services Sheehy offers. Sending your family members to Sheehy is like keeping it in the family, because thats how they treat you at Sheehy Ford. Like family. Thank you, Mary Miller, Dave Perrin, Scott Seltman, Omar Siddiq, La'Quisha Turner, each of the staff in the service department, especially Toby Bragg, Laural O'Connor, and Tony Hysjulien, and everyone in the Sheehy Ford family who Im sure Im leaving out, for everything. I cant thank you enough. Youre family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/15/2016on
Laquisha was fantastic throughout the whole process of buying my car. She really worked with me to get the best deal and the car that was best for me.
Outstanding experciance with My salesman Asburton Milson . went out of his
by 03/14/2016on
I had a overall pleasant dealing with Asburton Milson. he was very knowledge of the vehicle I was interested in. and though I had many questions he answered everyone. He was outstanding from the searching all the way thru the purchase. I would highly recommend Milson and the Sheehy Springfield location
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service
by 03/02/2016on
I would like to thank Ms Laquisha Turner for the Excellent experience I had purchasing my new vehicle she was very knowledgeable and guided me through every step making the process painless. Ms Turner is a great asset to your organization I would highly recommend her to my friends and family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes