Berglund INFINITI of Roanoke

5070 Franklin Rd, Roanoke, VA 24014
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Berglund INFINITI of Roanoke

2 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great vehicle BUT poorly trained staff

by DisappointedCustomer on 06/06/2018

My experience with this dealership has been poor at best. When questioned about the vehicle I purchased I was given either incorrect information, like the vehicle still had warranty only to discover AFTER I signed for purchase that the only warranty left was actually a power train warranty, or an answer of "I don't know" on something as simple as what type of oil does this particular vehicle take. All attempts to make contact have proven futile once I actually purchased the vehicle and made them aware of my concerns. So now I own a very nice vehicle that will prove extremely difficult to service so that it can be covered by the extremely expensive extended warranty I purchased

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Couldn't have been better

by ethansdaddy on 04/12/2011

i could rave all day on how well i was treated. Not only did i get the lowest price on the first attempt, i was given more for my trade then retail value. The customer service was beyond perfect, i actually felt like royalty there by everyone all the way to the detail guy who cleaned my new FX50. I would recomend this dealer to anyone who wants to be given the best deal, treated like a king/queen, and in the most timely manor possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
