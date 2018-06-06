1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience with this dealership has been poor at best. When questioned about the vehicle I purchased I was given either incorrect information, like the vehicle still had warranty only to discover AFTER I signed for purchase that the only warranty left was actually a power train warranty, or an answer of "I don't know" on something as simple as what type of oil does this particular vehicle take. All attempts to make contact have proven futile once I actually purchased the vehicle and made them aware of my concerns. So now I own a very nice vehicle that will prove extremely difficult to service so that it can be covered by the extremely expensive extended warranty I purchased Read more