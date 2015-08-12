1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

From the start there were issues, not listening to the customer... Said it would only take 20 minutes, took 2 hours, still did not complete the process, I was late to work, Finally ready, I wrote a $4,000 check for down payment, only then was told "we cannot take personal checks" - why did they not tell me that from the very first? Another day,s delay.... Then the F & I guy wanted to sell me a $2500 warranty - I said "no, as it would increase my payments $50/month" He then presented this outrageous scenario of how much one visit to a dealer could cost $1600. A "scare" tactic... Again, I decided not to buy. Then, he said "well we can do a 3 year contract for $1500", so I agreed - The problem is an ethical one - if they can't hook you with the 5 year, they try a 3 year, etc. The customer knows as it is plain to see you have been "taken" as these options should be presented at first for you to choose rather than playing you in order to make their commission from the sale of the warranty Very unethical... I immediately took the Enterprise sticker and tag off of the car, am surely not going to advertise for them - suggest tryng Avis instead. Read more