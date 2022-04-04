1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I went in for a cranking issue repair. Then after a few hours the service writer claimed that it needed a starter AND that they also found that the timing belt was about to break. I said how do u know? She replied “ cause the mechanic can hear it.” I said that me and other reputable mechanics heard absolutely no abnormal noise. I said, “how do u know that it’s not coming from somewhere else?” She replied, “ well the mechanic took the timing cover off and seen it hanging off, half ripped and about to snap at anytime.” So I approved the starter replacement and immediately declined the “”timing belt repair”… due to me being highly suspicious, being that the timing belt was replaced by a reputable shop only 9,000 miles ago. I then took it back to the shop that replaced the belt 9,000 miles ago and told them that Checkered flag claimed that the timing belt needed to be changed immediately cause they CLAIMED that they HEARD and SEEN that the timing belt was bout to snap. The shop then did the repair and they showed me the old timing belt as it was getting removed…and to my surprise::: the timing belt was fully INTACT, on the gears correctly, and NOT in danger of snapping like Checkered flag service had CLAIMED. It was obvious as the 4 mechanics in the shop of the original timing belt repair was shocked and amused as it was obvious that Checkered Flag Honda made a FALSE CLAIM in order to boost their sales revenues. I have been going to that Checkered Flag for years, however, this is the very first time that they tried to scam me into a absolutely unnecessary repair. It is obvious that they thought that they had my trust after all of these years, and they felt like I would PANIC and act off of fear and approve of their “” scam repair.”” I was definitely disappointed to see this…as it was obvious that a timing belt repair is HIGHLY profitable for them….to the point that they would LIE and claim that they heard and seen it torn and about to snap. My advice…watch them, and if it sounds too suspicious, or if the repair doesn’t make sense…. Then make SURE that u get a SECOND opinion elsewhere at a reputable shop….as they have proven that they are capable and very WILLING to lie in order to boost sales. Read more