Checkered Flag Honda
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag Honda
Used Car Purchase
by 04/04/2022on
The team was nice and the process was straight forward. We felt like we got a good deal on the vehicle. The team worked with us after we made a last minute change after all the paperwork was done.
Great experience!
by 04/08/2022on
Great staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
You all did a good job. Thank you!
by 04/06/2022on
You gave my car a wash and vacuum for free. Thank you very much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Awesome Service!!
by 04/05/2022on
Awesome service,Great communication from service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Used Car Purchase
by 04/04/2022on
The team was nice and the process was straight forward. We felt like we got a good deal on the vehicle. The team worked with us after we made a last minute change after all the paperwork was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fast and easy service
by 04/02/2022on
Josh is always a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 04/02/2022on
Mr. Trost was awesome. Appreciate him taking the time offering meaningful solutions to my issue. He cares about his customers. The service manger was awesome too. Thank you, ma’am.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Watch ‘em
by 03/31/2022on
I went in for a cranking issue repair. Then after a few hours the service writer claimed that it needed a starter AND that they also found that the timing belt was about to break. I said how do u know? She replied “ cause the mechanic can hear it.” I said that me and other reputable mechanics heard absolutely no abnormal noise. I said, “how do u know that it’s not coming from somewhere else?” She replied, “ well the mechanic took the timing cover off and seen it hanging off, half ripped and about to snap at anytime.” So I approved the starter replacement and immediately declined the “”timing belt repair”… due to me being highly suspicious, being that the timing belt was replaced by a reputable shop only 9,000 miles ago. I then took it back to the shop that replaced the belt 9,000 miles ago and told them that Checkered flag claimed that the timing belt needed to be changed immediately cause they CLAIMED that they HEARD and SEEN that the timing belt was bout to snap. The shop then did the repair and they showed me the old timing belt as it was getting removed…and to my surprise::: the timing belt was fully INTACT, on the gears correctly, and NOT in danger of snapping like Checkered flag service had CLAIMED. It was obvious as the 4 mechanics in the shop of the original timing belt repair was shocked and amused as it was obvious that Checkered Flag Honda made a FALSE CLAIM in order to boost their sales revenues. I have been going to that Checkered Flag for years, however, this is the very first time that they tried to scam me into a absolutely unnecessary repair. It is obvious that they thought that they had my trust after all of these years, and they felt like I would PANIC and act off of fear and approve of their “” scam repair.”” I was definitely disappointed to see this…as it was obvious that a timing belt repair is HIGHLY profitable for them….to the point that they would LIE and claim that they heard and seen it torn and about to snap. My advice…watch them, and if it sounds too suspicious, or if the repair doesn’t make sense…. Then make SURE that u get a SECOND opinion elsewhere at a reputable shop….as they have proven that they are capable and very WILLING to lie in order to boost sales.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Service as Always
by 03/31/2022on
I always like that I get the best advice in terms of making sure the maintenance on my car is kept up with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service visit
by 03/30/2022on
Efficiency, knowledgeable, and professional. Excellent team work was noticeable. Ms Boone was intentional. I was very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Third time's a charm
by 03/30/2022on
Leon was great as usual. This is our third time soon to be fourth getting a vehicle from him. He makes the whole process stress-free and always answers and questions that pop up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Raising the bar for efficiency
by 03/29/2022on
Ms. J. Boone is one of your best service writers so efficient so polite and always keeping you in the loop Love this lady!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change and inspection stucker
by 03/29/2022on
Quick appointment and pleasant staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Checkered Flag Honda Norfolk, Virginia.
by 03/28/2022on
It was easy scheduling the work to get done. David Brown was very helpful. The work was completed ahead of schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 03/27/2022on
Very quick and to the point, John did a tremendous job to ensure and update how the car is doing and steps to make the process easier on me. Overall great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service and Service at Checkered Flag !!
by 03/25/2022on
I was exceptionally impressed with the manner in which staff greeted and interacted with customers, even ensuring that you were receiving needed attention. The Service Advisor assigned to me, Johnathan Brown, was professional, knowledgeable about his craft, attentive, considerate, extremely pleasant and cordial.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Checkered Flag - Honda Pilot
by 03/25/2022on
Someone always greeted you at the door and was willing to help. Friendly people and a good environment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My car buying experience
by 03/24/2022on
Both Phil and Brenan were extremely helpful, patient and knowledgeable in all aspects of car purchasing. I never felt any pressure or rushed to commit before knowing all options. They are a good team and I wouldn't buy anywhere else. Thanks again for a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good but needs improvement.
by 03/24/2022on
Great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
N a
by 03/24/2022on
Very nice and very polite
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
CF Honda made my day
by 03/22/2022on
My service manager exceeded all of my expectations in every way and explain to me everything about this visit and follow up visit and making sure I was comfortable and had no further questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sherri is Great
by 03/22/2022on
Sherri was awesome. Was able to get us the price we wanted and a great rate. one of the few dealerships in the area that are not price gouging for "market adjustment".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
