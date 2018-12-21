Customer Reviews of Marlow Ford
Todd and Kim Stroupe
by 12/21/2018on
My wife and I had an appointment with Matt and Chris last night, these gentlemen are very courteous and knowledgeable, they professional and we had a very good experience last night.
General Manager, Manager and Sales Staff
by 12/14/2018on
I just recently puchaced an F150 truck at Marlow Ford in Luray, VA. The staff was very professional and friendly. It took me awhile to figure out what truck I wanted, so I ask a lot of questions. They worked very hard on answering all of them and explaining the things I didn’t understand. I like to say thank you for all your patience and kindness.
Marlow Ford is the BEST
by 09/26/2017on
I had the BEST experience buying my Ford Edge. Eddie was laid back and very personable. And Danny was amazing for making it happen. He got me the price and payment options I needed without putting any stress on me during the process. You guys are the BEST!!!
Good Price and Good People
by 02/16/2015on
I bought a 2010 Ford F-150 and was quite pleased with the deal itself and the subsequent service I have had performed at this dealership. Marlow Ford is Luray's home town dealer and it felt that way.
Luray Motor Company was originally started in 1915. it was purchased by John Marlow in November of 2000 and became known as Luray Ford. In August of 2002, Land was purchased on US Highway 211. A new facility was constructed. They became known as Marlow Ford, the third dealership in the Marlow Automotive Group.