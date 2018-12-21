Skip to main content
Marlow Ford

Marlow Ford
1021 US Hwy 211 W, Luray, VA 22835
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Marlow Ford

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Todd and Kim Stroupe

by Todd on 12/21/2018

My wife and I had an appointment with Matt and Chris last night, these gentlemen are very courteous and knowledgeable, they professional and we had a very good experience last night.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

General Manager, Manager and Sales Staff

by Kima on 12/14/2018

I just recently puchaced an F150 truck at Marlow Ford in Luray, VA. The staff was very professional and friendly. It took me awhile to figure out what truck I wanted, so I ask a lot of questions. They worked very hard on answering all of them and explaining the things I didn’t understand. I like to say thank you for all your patience and kindness.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Marlow Ford is the BEST

by JessicaHGood on 09/26/2017

I had the BEST experience buying my Ford Edge. Eddie was laid back and very personable. And Danny was amazing for making it happen. He got me the price and payment options I needed without putting any stress on me during the process. You guys are the BEST!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Price and Good People

by jmu73 on 02/16/2015

I bought a 2010 Ford F-150 and was quite pleased with the deal itself and the subsequent service I have had performed at this dealership. Marlow Ford is Luray's home town dealer and it felt that way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
videos
about our dealership

Luray Motor Company was originally started in 1915. it was purchased by John Marlow in November of 2000 and became known as Luray Ford. In August of 2002, Land was purchased on US Highway 211. A new facility was constructed. They became known as Marlow Ford, the third dealership in the Marlow Automotive Group.

what sets us apart
Buy your vehicle here and receive complimentary services such as; Nitrogen Fill, oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacement, and roadside assistance.
