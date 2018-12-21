I just recently puchaced an F150 truck at Marlow Ford in Luray, VA. The staff was very professional and friendly. It took me awhile to figure out what truck I wanted, so I ask a lot of questions. They worked very hard on answering all of them and explaining the things I didn’t understand. I like to say thank you for all your patience and kindness.
I had the BEST experience buying my Ford Edge. Eddie was laid back and very personable. And Danny was amazing for making it happen. He got me the price and payment options I needed without putting any stress on me during the process. You guys are the BEST!!!
Luray Motor Company was originally started in 1915. it was purchased by John Marlow in November of 2000 and became known as Luray Ford. In August of 2002, Land was purchased on US Highway 211. A new facility was constructed. They became known as Marlow Ford, the third dealership in the Marlow Automotive Group.
what sets us apart
Buy your vehicle here and receive complimentary services such as; Nitrogen Fill, oil changes, tire rotations, battery replacement, and roadside assistance.