Steven Toyota
Customer Reviews of Steven Toyota
Very satisfied customer
by 05/06/2020on
Steven held firm on their original counter offer and even brought our 2012 Ford Edge to us four hours away. Once I saw it in person and drove it, I understood why! It is mechanically sound and in very good shape inside and out for an eight year old vehicle. We are very satisfied with our purchase and even the financing was quick and painless. Thanks to Phil, Kaleb and Justice for their professionalism, courtesy and patience. I would recommend them to anyone in the market for a new or pre-owned vehicle!
Bad Deal!
by 04/02/2022on
I first called 3/21/23 asking about a Toyota Then I asked Jessica if Steven Toyota charged extra dealer profit and was told no they sold to WV all time for MSRP no problem They found vehicle I wanted aprox 3 weeks out. Then I was told if I sent good pics of my vehicle they would give me close idea of trade in I would get That all went well and I was working out with my wife the color. I was sent a email from sales manager Wednesday asking how he could help complete the deal,then again message sent by Bethany last Saturday morning asking if I was going come and get exact numbers on my vehicle trade. I told her I was still thinking as they need 1K non-refundable deposit. I decided Tuesday morning I was coming and made sure it was still available Bethany said yes and said they would hold it for my 3 hours drive. Then it turned ugly.Rather than just call me she sent texts telling me I would have to pay additional $2500 I called back to tell her I already asked this she said no my part WV is in the extra pay zone She didn’t have nerve to talk to me. Dealership made -0- effort to correct this. They just decided last minute to shank me for extra $$$ I left review on another site and Bethany responded there were plenty of dealers in my area and I should shop there. They knew my State and City from my initial call.She also said the information that my zip would have to pay extra was on website. I did not use web because I would rather talk to a person. This is crazy I was lied to and no one in management felt the need to correct it. Everyone I talked to was super nice until I was on my way. I researched the Steven Toyota website after this and could find nothing Bethany spoke of about my zip code.Maybe she can find it I clicked on every possible link.Maybe it’s hidden? They all knew my location when they were contacting me trying to talk me into coming and I still have these emails to provide. It sounded to me like they definitely wanted me to come. I wouldn’t fall for the lie and story changed. Please avoid these people!I have no problem in a dealership charging what ever they want the car belongs to them right? I just hate to be lied to and make up my mind to make the long drive and get the shaft! I’ve talked to several different dealerships since and have been told they get this same story a lot about some dealerships trying this tactic. Make sure you see something in writing from this company!! I would definitely try elsewhere Thanks
Very satisfied customer
by 05/06/2020on
Steven held firm on their original counter offer and even brought our 2012 Ford Edge to us four hours away. Once I saw it in person and drove it, I understood why! It is mechanically sound and in very good shape inside and out for an eight year old vehicle. We are very satisfied with our purchase and even the financing was quick and painless. Thanks to Phil, Kaleb and Justice for their professionalism, courtesy and patience. I would recommend them to anyone in the market for a new or pre-owned vehicle!
Poor Customer Service
by 09/25/2018on
I have had many issues with this dealership and I have not even owned my car for one month. I chose the dealership because I was desperately in need of a vehicle and most of the dealerships in the area are closed on Sundays, so I ultimately had no choice as I did not have a car. The salesman told me one price was "out the door", with taxes and fees included, but once we were brought into the finance office, there was an additional $2000 tacked on to the price. The salesman came into the office, apologized abruptly, and left. It was 5 PM on a Sunday and we had already discussed that I had sold my car earlier and I absolutely needed a vehicle. This was my only choice, so we signed the loan. This dealership handles the loan process differently from any other dealership in the area, and they put the person with the best credit first on the loan, despite many statements from everyone in the party stating which order the names should be displayed. I digress, I'll just refinance my car in a year (more hassle for me...but nothing with this dealership will be easy, I can tell). I tried to get in touch with multiple people to discuss the loan and switching the names, and it took me multiple phone calls, emails, and voicemails just to get a response from someone, over the course of 2-3 days. I even included the general manager, Ryan, in an email and never heard from him. From my understanding he was out of town, but he still, as a manager, should've reached out to understand the situation and talk to a customer. Fast forward almost a month, I have yet to receive my license plates and my temporary tags are expiring. I call the DMV and inquire, and they tell me that they send the plates to the dealership and I need to speak to the title clerk. I call the dealership multiple times over 2 days, and finally get an answer from the title clerk, who couldn't even take the time to check her voicemails, of which I left two. When I did speak to her, she was rude and insisted that the DMV mailed them directly to me. But of course, the plates were going to the first signer on the loan and not to myself, despite my name being on the title of the vehicle. While I absolutely love my car, I regret buying from this dealership. I have told many people my issues with this dealership, from their lack of communication skills to the fact that there was an additional $2000 tacked on the car's price. If I could give this dealership zero stars, I would wholeheartedly. Just go to CarMax or McDonough. Or any OTHER dealership for that matter. If you want a dealership that responds and engages with you appropriately, do not come here. I really wish my money was not filling the pockets of these people.
Praise for help with rental car
by 06/07/2018on
Just signing in to second my cousin's review (Carol) regarding our experience with outstanding service for a problem with our rental care in May. Never been treated better, anywhere by anyone!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DO NOT PURCHASE A VEHICLE HERE
by 11/01/2016on
Initially I spoke with Hillary Fox about this vehicle and she was very accommadating on providing us information on the vehicle we were looking at so Hillary was wonderful!! After driving three hours to look at this vehicle on a Sunday we started the tedious processing of trying to come to a deal on this vehicle. The salesman, John Irvine, started out very friendly as did the man that talked to us initially, Carey Knicely (man in the glass house). Isn't that always the way though!! While we were sitting there I asked about the men in the "glass house" - if anyone has been there you know immediately what I'm talking about - our salesman stated "they want to make sure you're smiling when you leave here" During test driving I mentioned to the salesman that the brakes felt like they were grinding and he said oh no these brakes are fine - of course I am a woman so what could I possibly know about brakes?? After dealing for a couple of hours we were only a little off on pricing and I asked to speak to the untouchable man in the glass house so our salesman went to get him and he refused to come talk to us.....we're still wondering why we didn't leave at this point!! Then the salesman become very rude and condescending about our trade-in. We finally took the deal and settled on pricing so I have NO complaint about the deal because we accepted it and the finance agent, Som Syharath was the best person that we worked with, he was wonderful!! After sitting there for 3 hours they had not detailed the car - why would you put a vehicle up on the website for sale if it was not ready to be sold??? So we had to sit there another hour and a half for the car to be detailed - remember we have another 3 hours to drive home and we had to keep prodding the salesman to get the vehicle done. Once we got home the brakes still did not feel right so I took it to our local mechanic who said they were rated a 2 on a scale of 10 so began the process or trying to reach someone at the dealership again to talk to them about the brakes - this was a nightmare for over a week and I ended up finally a complaint directly with Toyota on the brakes and most importantly the customer service we were not getting!! Finally someone called (after we filed the complaint) to give us the run around for a couple of days and finally we took it to a local Toyota and they stated the brakes were 5/10 which is what the dealership said. Ok they are passing but basically we are at 50% brakes on the rear. I guess their philosophy is half brakes are better than none. After two weeks we still have 50% rear brakes and they are done - no resolution and nothing about the quality of quality of customer service that we received. So if you want to buy a vehicle and never have to deal with the dealership and pray nothing ever goes wrong then by all means by from Steven Toyota. I CANNOT believe that the good name of Toyota is affiliated with this dealership and the quality or lack there of customer service and the attitudes of most of the people working there. So needless to say I did not leave there with a smile on my face!!
excellent experience
by 08/23/2016on
After a lot of time researching online with all of the local- (and even some DC area)- Toyota dealerships, I came into this closest locale to simply test drive the RAV4's. I wasn't intending to buy today unless the price at least matched the lowest one I found online at another dealership. As it turns out, Steven's price for that model was even lower. I bought a RAV4 today. My salesman, Jonathan Irvine, was PATIENT, knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. My last purchase of a new vehicle was way back in 1992- (a Toyota pickup still going strong)- and I was not looking forward to the ordeal. However, Jonathan made the process smooth and painless, I would definitely recommend Steven Toyota to anyone looking to purchase their next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honestly worst customer service ever
by 04/06/2015on
It's absolutly crazy how this company sides with one another. Matt the service advisor is always on vacation or in a meeting and your not called back. I had issues and called the sales area. My car went back and forth since December to april. Ryan was very offended that I left a review stating what I just did about Matt while my car was at Steven Toyota and had been planed to be delivered. We went over the placing of the keys and everything. Was also called a liar about service he said was preformed then when mike the tech said in front of both of us certain work wasn't done he never even apologized for being wrong and treating me like a liar. Well arranged to have my car brought to me. Left a review and Ryan let me know he would not deliver my car and was unhappy about what I left about Matt. It's like there a little club in high school. I called Ryan because I had an issue, I had no idea he would get so offensive over family rather then just solve issues. When I called Toyota Ryan changed his story and well said something inaccurate AGAIN he said he let us know we lived too far to have our car delivered that we didn't have an arrangement. Just glad to have my car back and going to crutch field . I really got ripped of with payin extra for an upgraded sound system. Seriously the warranty on a new car did me no good. It's just astonishing the level of poor service that was provided. And DONT leave a review until your done with them. They will try and make you pay for it. Ryan used my freedom of speech against me. What [non-permissible content removed] to punish me for having an opinion and trying to get help over an issue where my cars not working properly. I have to pay all the cash, no refunds because my cars messed up and been in the shop a lot. I guess your not suppose to be upset or concerned if there's a problem.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great car buying experience
by 12/19/2014on
When I left that morning to look at a car I wasn't sure what I wanted and if I was even going to buy. My first stop was Steven Toyota I had never been there before. So I was excited someone met me at the door and it was Cliff Parkins. I gave him some unreal demands and he came back with a car. He was very patient and treated me like he had known me his whole life. He gave me a real good deal and made the whole car buying experience an easy one. I left a very happy person and knew I had a friend for life. Thanks Cliff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So Happy
by 11/23/2014on
I was super impressed with the service I received from the associates at Steven Toyota! They were informative, and helpful when I became indecisive. This is the first "adult" purchase I've made and Jonathan and Matt made it a much less stressful experience than I anticipated. It helped that I was familiar with many of the staff from working at Beyond, but aside from that I had an awesome experience. After I drove the first car I knew that I wanted to buy a car from Steven Toyota and I am happy with my purchase. Thank you all for your amazing service and help!!!
Great Restart
by 10/02/2014on
The first time we went there, we were not optmistic at all with our credit history but with Ron Pleasants support, we were able to get 2010 Toyota Prius. Then when he called us the other day wanting to know if we would be interested in a newer car with same payments, we both were not optimistic but we went anyway. So now here we are with a 2013 Toyota Prius with only 18,000+ on it and payments within our range. Thanks to Ron believing in us the first time . Thanks to Andrew Gallegher for the making it a speedy process . Thanks to all the staff for general mannerism and time .
Jon I was a great sales person!!
by 09/29/2014on
Jon I was great to work with, he got us in a vehicle that we were looking for and helped us get to a payment we could afford, I would suggest this dealership to anyone! Please see Jon I at Steven Toyota for all your vehicle needs!
Awesome Salesperson
by 09/29/2014on
Jonathan is an awesome salesperson. He never pressured me at all and gave me all the information I needed.
Great experience
by 09/29/2014on
I purchased a used car and the Sales Lady who helped me was Ashton. I had the best experience I have ever had when purchasing a car. Ashton made the purchase easy and pressure free. Ashton also helped me re establish my credit in the process. I will definitely return to Steven Toyota for future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/29/2014on
We came in to look at the Honda Crv and Andrew B helped us out and treated us very well. Thank you so much
Awesome Dealership
by 09/27/2014on
Steven Toyota is a great dealer to buy a car from. The salesmen are very knowledgable about the car and very socialable espically Dj G. I bought a car from Dj and he was great. Made me feel comfortbale and relaxed through the whole deal. He answered all of the questions that I had and was very helpful. Ask to talk to him if you go there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We Love Our Camry!
by 09/24/2014on
We recently stopped by Steven Toyota to try and get out of our current vehicle to get a lower car payment and didn't think we could. We met Mike M and he made our experience very pleasant and very smooth. Mike got us a low interest rate and low payment, go see Mike for a car now!
Good experience
by 09/20/2014on
We were looking for a used car for my mother. We drove through a few car lots and looked at some private sales. When we drove into Steven Toyota we were looking online to see what used inventory they had when a salesman came out and asked if he could help us. We told him how much we wanted to spend and he told us what inventory he had in our price range. We got a really nice used car at a good price. Thanks to Stacey W. coming out to the lot and inquiring if he could help us we got a really good deal for mother.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very pleased! !!!
by 09/20/2014on
Cliff did an outstanding job!!! Putting me in my new tacoma! !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 09/20/2014on
Ron P. and Cliff P. help me and my husband out and they were awesome. After dealing with Buzz and being treated like a piece of dirt Ron and Cliff both turn the experience around and helped my husband and I trade in to 2012 vehicles and drive off the lot with two brand new 2015 vehicles. I will most defiantly send my friends by to see Ron or Cliff in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Corolla
by 09/19/2014on
Andrew G. sold me a 2015 Toyota Corolla L September 12, 2014. I myself would say that Andrew is very professional and tries his best to reach his customers goals, and payment goals. I suggest Toyota and Andrew.
2015 toyota Tacoma Purchase
by 09/18/2014on
Had a great experience with Clifford P. He's a great salesman and got me the best deal he could.