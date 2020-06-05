sales Rating

Initially I spoke with Hillary Fox about this vehicle and she was very accommadating on providing us information on the vehicle we were looking at so Hillary was wonderful!! After driving three hours to look at this vehicle on a Sunday we started the tedious processing of trying to come to a deal on this vehicle. The salesman, John Irvine, started out very friendly as did the man that talked to us initially, Carey Knicely (man in the glass house). Isn't that always the way though!! While we were sitting there I asked about the men in the "glass house" - if anyone has been there you know immediately what I'm talking about - our salesman stated "they want to make sure you're smiling when you leave here" During test driving I mentioned to the salesman that the brakes felt like they were grinding and he said oh no these brakes are fine - of course I am a woman so what could I possibly know about brakes?? After dealing for a couple of hours we were only a little off on pricing and I asked to speak to the untouchable man in the glass house so our salesman went to get him and he refused to come talk to us.....we're still wondering why we didn't leave at this point!! Then the salesman become very rude and condescending about our trade-in. We finally took the deal and settled on pricing so I have NO complaint about the deal because we accepted it and the finance agent, Som Syharath was the best person that we worked with, he was wonderful!! After sitting there for 3 hours they had not detailed the car - why would you put a vehicle up on the website for sale if it was not ready to be sold??? So we had to sit there another hour and a half for the car to be detailed - remember we have another 3 hours to drive home and we had to keep prodding the salesman to get the vehicle done. Once we got home the brakes still did not feel right so I took it to our local mechanic who said they were rated a 2 on a scale of 10 so began the process or trying to reach someone at the dealership again to talk to them about the brakes - this was a nightmare for over a week and I ended up finally a complaint directly with Toyota on the brakes and most importantly the customer service we were not getting!! Finally someone called (after we filed the complaint) to give us the run around for a couple of days and finally we took it to a local Toyota and they stated the brakes were 5/10 which is what the dealership said. Ok they are passing but basically we are at 50% brakes on the rear. I guess their philosophy is half brakes are better than none. After two weeks we still have 50% rear brakes and they are done - no resolution and nothing about the quality of quality of customer service that we received. So if you want to buy a vehicle and never have to deal with the dealership and pray nothing ever goes wrong then by all means by from Steven Toyota. I CANNOT believe that the good name of Toyota is affiliated with this dealership and the quality or lack there of customer service and the attitudes of most of the people working there. So needless to say I did not leave there with a smile on my face!! Read more