Blake Ford
Customer Reviews of Blake Ford
Real deal dealership!
by 09/01/2021on
What a wonderful experience at Blake Ford. Very caring dealership, with a sales team that listens to your needs and works within your needs. After 40+ years of car buying experience, Blake Ford has blown me away. Ask for Carol Gray, she is awesome!
Worst car buying experience ever
by 08/22/2021on
We usually buy a newer car every four to five years, so we know how things work at a dealership. This place is only in the business for the money, not the customer. The pictures online are very deceiving. We drove a very long distance to see an Expedition and when we got there, the car was very scratched up and had broken parts. They would not fix anything, and all of a sudden it became "As is". We looked at another Expedition. This one had two bald tires (pretty sure that is illegal to sale), inside was very dirty, and the price was not negotiable. All used cars were "As is". The sales manager pretty much said no car was negotiable because the market is a sellers market. They offer no incentives on their cars (i.e. no free oil changes, no free tire rotations, etc). Since we were in a crunch to get a vehicle, we sucked it up and purchased the car. I spent a good two hours cleaning the interior which was much dirtier than I thought. Had to buy all new tires. Two days after purchase, I received a phone call from a Blake Ford salesman telling me that the car that I was interested in only has now been sold. I then informed her that I was the one that bought it. This place is unorganized and not buyer friendly. On the plus side, our saleswoman (who was kinda new) was very nice and professional and the financial guy was just awesome. I will never return to this place again and will advise no one does.
2011 Chevy Silverado
by 08/04/2020on
Excellent customer service. Mr Banks was patient and was awesome to work with. Love their setup how they have finance come right in and deal with you and made it short sweet and simple ..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Ford Explorer SportTrac 4x4
by 02/27/2017on
Barry Phillips was great to work with and provided excellent advice on the purchase of a new set of tires. The service was completed to my satisfaction and I would recommend Blake Ford to all my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey of Auto Repairs done on 07/01/2016 at Blake Ford
by 07/05/2016on
My appointment was started at the scheduled time and work was completed as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department
by 12/25/2015on
I love the service department at Blake Ford. Barry, my service advisor, consistently goes above and beyond. I know my vehicle is always well taken care of and I receive the best work from a very knowledgeable staff. Hands down the best service department I've ever dealt with. Once you go Blake Ford you never go back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes