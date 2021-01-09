1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We usually buy a newer car every four to five years, so we know how things work at a dealership. This place is only in the business for the money, not the customer. The pictures online are very deceiving. We drove a very long distance to see an Expedition and when we got there, the car was very scratched up and had broken parts. They would not fix anything, and all of a sudden it became "As is". We looked at another Expedition. This one had two bald tires (pretty sure that is illegal to sale), inside was very dirty, and the price was not negotiable. All used cars were "As is". The sales manager pretty much said no car was negotiable because the market is a sellers market. They offer no incentives on their cars (i.e. no free oil changes, no free tire rotations, etc). Since we were in a crunch to get a vehicle, we sucked it up and purchased the car. I spent a good two hours cleaning the interior which was much dirtier than I thought. Had to buy all new tires. Two days after purchase, I received a phone call from a Blake Ford salesman telling me that the car that I was interested in only has now been sold. I then informed her that I was the one that bought it. This place is unorganized and not buyer friendly. On the plus side, our saleswoman (who was kinda new) was very nice and professional and the financial guy was just awesome. I will never return to this place again and will advise no one does. Read more