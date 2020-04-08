Blake Ford

1011 Armory Dr, Franklin, VA 23851
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 1:00 PM
2011 Chevy Silverado

by Daniel B on 08/04/2020

Excellent customer service. Mr Banks was patient and was awesome to work with. Love their setup how they have finance come right in and deal with you and made it short sweet and simple ..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2012 Ford Explorer SportTrac 4x4

by eblythe4 on 02/27/2017

Barry Phillips was great to work with and provided excellent advice on the purchase of a new set of tires. The service was completed to my satisfaction and I would recommend Blake Ford to all my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Survey of Auto Repairs done on 07/01/2016 at Blake Ford

by JATsurvey on 07/05/2016

My appointment was started at the scheduled time and work was completed as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Department

by Misskyleejean on 12/25/2015

I love the service department at Blake Ford. Barry, my service advisor, consistently goes above and beyond. I know my vehicle is always well taken care of and I receive the best work from a very knowledgeable staff. Hands down the best service department I've ever dealt with. Once you go Blake Ford you never go back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
