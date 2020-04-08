Barry Phillips was great to work with and provided excellent advice on the purchase of a new set of tires. The service was completed to my satisfaction and I would recommend Blake Ford to all my family and friends.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I love the service department at Blake Ford. Barry, my service advisor, consistently goes above and beyond. I know my vehicle is always well taken care of and I receive the best work from a very knowledgeable staff. Hands down the best service department I've ever dealt with. Once you go Blake Ford you never go back!
