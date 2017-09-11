Greenbrier Dodge Ram of Chesapeake
VERY DISAPPOINTED
by 11/09/2017on
Completely dissatisfied with my purchase. I don’t recommend potential buyers to purchase a vehicle from this dealership. I was sold a 2013 Dodge Dart by car salesman Casey that broke down the very next day for transmission problems. I returned the vehicle and I was told I couldn’t return the vehicle or I’d end up in the whole. I’ve had multiple transmission problems. I’ve purchased this car 1 year ago. My transmission is completely a loss and not repairable. Dodge quoted me 6400 dollars to replace the engine and is not covered because it is not recall related. please I urge potential buyers do not come to this dealership. Go to Toyota or Nissan. A dealership that has priority for life who cares about there customers instead of this dealership who can care less about your time or care of the vehicle you purchase. the vehicle was a lemon. There is no possible way on earth i will ever recommend this dealership to anyone. I will always be truthful to potential buyers and convence them to purchase elsewhere.
Poor Customer Service, Poor QA on New Vehicle.
by 05/06/2014on
Shortly after purchasing the "NEW" vehicle, it was found that it had major paint issues (Wasn't noticeable due to lighting until days later); A tear in the headliner (Was in an area near a crease). After filing a claim with Chrysler (I could have pushed for a trade), they of course approved repair. Additionally, a door panel pin was missing, and one of the tire inner tube caps were missing. The quality assurance at Greenbrier Dodge is subpar for sure. Now on to the customer service issues. After dealing with all of this, I asked that I be compensated for my time, loss of a new vehicle (Once repainted any vehicle loses value) and the several QA issues found that I be given accessories totaling no more than $500.00 which is well below any expectation of a person who just spent $30,000 for a NEW vehicle. The GM stated that he didn't think that it was due which I don't get -- lose a customer for life; no referrals; an unhappy customer; word of mouth, and potentially losing over $100,000 in sales over $500.00 which is a gift versus trading for a new vehicle-lacking customer service and concern attitude. I asked for this as a show of good faith and in making things right. Moving forward: As the vehicle is in the repair phase, another paint issue is found by the paint repair shop (Keep in mind that this is a NEW vehicle). So another claim will have to be filed and lead to me losing the vehicle for another extended period of time. Still they believe that no compensation is warranted? This has been a total nightmare. Buying a vehicle is the next largest investment made typically besides a home purchase. It seems that once the deal is done, and the contract is signed, youre on your own. Repairing the issues is not a favor, it is expected. I also expected in this case as a major purchase, to be taken care of, that didn't happen. Presently Im driving a loner for over a week (No problem) without a phone call updating me on the status of the repairs
rude people
by 03/26/2010on
This dealership has very poor consumer service.The inventory was poor two truck to pick from that was in my price range Very hard to get sale manger on the phone it took four days. i will never but anything from this dealership again.