Customer Reviews of Select Auto Imports
Professional
by 03/19/2020on
From the first phone call they were courteous, helpful and knowledgeable. It made car buying a pleasant experience. Thanks
Excellent Service
by 02/26/2020on
Excellent car buying experience. Sean, the manager and the finance gentleman were all a pleasure to work with.
The ultimate in service
by 02/13/2020on
Sean and Robert continued the white glove service that Select Atuo is known for. The ride home to Philadelphia in the GT Maserati was heavenly.
Select Auto Imports
by 02/06/2020on
The entire team is first rate. Quality to customer service was paramount. Respectful and no high pressure sales.
My 1st Time at Select Auto Imports - Won’t be my last!
by 12/28/2019on
I had heard good things from select auto imports, So I decided to give them a try when I needed to trade in my car. Needless to say, I will definitely be coming back to the dealership. Extremely professional and very courteous. They worked with me not only finding the car that I wanted, but also staying within my budget. Sean couldn’t have been more courteous and professional. They definitely make you feel like you are a part of their family.
BEST EVER EXPERIENCE TO PURCHASE A CAR !
by 10/24/2019on
We want to Thank Sean and his entire team at Select Auto for all of their Excellent service to help guide us through our purchase. We are 400 miles away in NY but they made it so easy for us because of their great experience selling high quality cars..They went above and beyond what they were required to do, and we are Very Happy and will soon be returning to purchase another automobile from Sean and his staff !
Fantastic Service!!
by 09/26/2019on
I stumbled on this website and was happy of their selection in providing me a vehicle very close to what I was looking. The price was below the blue book, which was a plus also! Sean Afshar is a fantastic dealer and took the time to describe and address any concerns I had. For me, the icing on the cake was when they offered to return my rental car for me so that I was able to drive out in my new car that day!! That’s true customer service.
Great experience w Sean Afshar at Select Auto imports
by 08/27/2019on
I bought a BMW 740e from Sean at Select Auto imports. I generally hate buying cars and dislike the whole experience. Sean at select auto changed my attitude toward the car buying experience. I didn’t feel pressured and came away with what I felt was a great deal on a car. I highly recommend Sean and Select Auto Imports.
A pleasure to work with
by 07/29/2019on
Professional and honest. Clear communication. Straightforward negotiation. Excellent car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 06/21/2019on
I reviewed BMW X6 on several websites and Apps. Select Auto had the best online deal and outstanding customer services over the phone and within all e-mails. After, coming out to test drive and review the vehicle and witness the outstanding customer service it was impossible not to purchase my dream car. All, of the vehicles at select auto is handle with car and has the best 5 star services and the quality on all vehicle is with care. The focus is on the quality of the vehicle more than just selling a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence Customer Service
by 05/17/2019on
Sean gave the best customer service that a customer can expect. When i first asked about buying a Jaguar, they did not have what I wanted. Sean kept me inform of other cars, until he found what I wanted. It was great, being in formed of the progress along the way. When Sean found what i was looking for, it was better than I expected or requested. Please keep up the good work Sean. I will be a life time customer.
UNEXPECTED PLEASURE!
by 05/03/2019on
I feel very fortunate to have happened upon Select Auto Imports! I purchased a pre-owned Fiat 500X, and was treated with the same respect as if I were purchasing a high-end import. Sean & the Finance Mgr. were both just fabulous to work with. They worked diligently to make this car purchase work for me! Thank you so much for such a top notch experience! You have definitely raised the bar for my next purchase.
SL550 White Edition
by 01/29/2019on
Excellent service. Very knowledgeable salesman. Everyone was exceptionally helpful and friendly. Both my salesman Sean and finance manager Terri were particularly so. A+
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience
by 11/17/2018on
I've actually never reviewed an Automobile dealer before. You usually want to forget those kinds of experiences. Not this one. Select Auto Imports are a different kind of dealer. They're friendly, professional and the cars they sell are the best of their kind. I was initially skeptical about buying a car from out of state but they made the entire transaction so fast and painless, I'm now a huge fan. But with confidence from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pure Excellence
by 11/06/2018on
Just made an internet purchase of a a Mercedes SLC. Senior Sales Consultant Hassan Bouyboud did an outstanding job guiding me through the buying process. Hassan was always available and responds quickly to all questions. I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Select Auto Imports exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend, and will use them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 10/30/2018on
Wow! What a fantastic experience from start to finish. Hassan made our car shopping experience like no other! He took the time to listen to our needs and wants and helped us find the car that would be most reliable for our family. Thanks for taking great care of our family!! We will surely recommend all family and friends!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
High quality vehicle and superior service
by 10/23/2018on
Robert, John and Terri made my recent buying experience as a repeat customer as seemless as possible. I live a far distance from their dealership but they treat me as if I've known them for years. All of the paperwork leg work was made simple and concise. Communication was timely. The delivered product was once again superior. I have no worries driving one of their used Luxery vehicles. This is the 4 th vehicle I have purchased from them. I am a customer for life. Great job guys!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Online purchase of Mercedes Benz
by 10/11/2018on
My online purchase experience of a very specific Mercedes Benz with Naser Ghaznawi was outstanding from start to finish. A tree crushed my previous car during Hurricane Florence so I knew exactly which model of Mercedes I wanted. His assessment of the vehicle on my behalf turned out to be exactly as he described it. Every conversation was pleasant and accommodating. I do not especially enjoy car shopping but Naser made it painless. I would absolutely recommend him if you are purchasing a car online and need to rely on his honesty and judgement.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
will work with Select imports again
by 10/01/2018on
Marlon was a breeze to deal with.. I prefer mostly text communication, and after the initial email and phone dealings the rest was handled in text. I was somewhat nervous buying a car sight unseen to be shipped, but the entire process was very professional and the car was pristine as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impressively Splendid
by 09/28/2018on
My wife and I recently purchased a Jaguar XK Coupe (bad to the bone) from Select Auto Imports (SAI). Although this was not our first visit to SAI, it was our first purchase and they treated us like royalty. The entire staff provided âsuperb customer serviceâ during our visit. Talk about raising the bar standard, SAI is the barâ¦
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW 550 purchase
by 09/26/2018on
Marlon and his team were great, and vehicle is in perfect shape as advertised. Would highlight recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
