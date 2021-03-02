Customer Reviews of Passport MINI of Alexandria
Easy Peasy-Lemon Squeezy
by 02/03/2021on
The nicest, easiest and perhaps most pleasant car buying experience in the DMV area!
Professional & Efficient
by 09/17/2021on
This was a routine time/mileage service visit. Car is still under warranty for there was no cost for service. Staff were pleasant, professional & efficient. Waiting area was clean with WiFi. Wish there were chairs other than stools which are not particularly comfortable. Also would be nice to have some outdoor seating - a couple of benches at least.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Peasy-Lemon Squeezy
by 02/03/2021on
The nicest, easiest and perhaps most pleasant car buying experience in the DMV area!
Pleased and relieved
by 11/10/2020on
I purchased a used car at Passport Mini. The dealership responded to my initial inquiries quickly. The salesman was professional and patient, other interactions with cashier and finance were equally as pleasant. I am very pleased with the car, which was beautifully detailed. Thank you for making the experience of quickly replacing a car so effortless.
Cooper S 4-Door
by 10/02/2020on
Just bought another new Mini from Passport Mini. Great personal attention from Andy and Ahmed, who worked hard with me to find a great price point and helped getting the car shipped to me. I could have bought from a dealer closer to me, but couldn’t find as good a price, as personal attention or as good a hands on follow through as Passport Mini. Well worth continued loyalty. Thoroughly recommend this dealership if you want a Mini.
Mini Clubman
by 08/24/2020on
The service that I received at the Passport Mini of Alexandria was exceptional. There is no doubt that Frank and the Mini team provided 5 star service for me and my car on multiple occasions this summer. Frank consistently looked out for my best interest notifying me of warranties and service updates in order to have my car ready by the dates requested. On each occasion he was able to get parts or set up service with a very tight turnaround time. In my 35 years as a car owner I have never experienced better communication, service and support. I highly recommend the Mini of Alexandria service team to any Mini owner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Passport Peak Performer
by 07/27/2020on
I'm on my third Mini and while I truly enjoy the cars, the service at Passport Mini of Alexandria keeps me coming back. J. Cannata, my service rep. knows the cars inside out, gives me real time estimates for the length of any service and works with the technicians to generally get things done early. The process leaves me feeling confident the car's in great shape.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Countryman Lease
by 03/03/2020on
I am so pleased with the lease of my 2020 Countryman. Ahmed is simply delightful, to the point, and conscientious. My salesman Matt is the best! Matt has sold me 3 Minis. He is very patient and thorough. Stacey in the Finance Dept. is quite pleasant and thorough. Very smooth transaction from beginning to end.
Professional
by 02/10/2020on
The dealership goes out of their way to accomadate the customers requests. The service department reps (Jim) also go out of their way and sometimes offer an alternative or recommendations with the customer in mind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy 2020 countryman owner
by 12/06/2019on
Yves was very attentive and personable. He paid attention to our needs in moving into a 2020 Countryman. He was knowledgeable, friendly, efficient, and patient as we explored all the options. He told us about improvements by Mini from our previous Countryman and took the time to explain what was different in the newest model. We're very pleased with our experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great start to owning a Mini
by 10/26/2019on
The Passport Mini service department performed all the agreed to minor fixes on our recently purchased pre-owned Mini. Service was quick, professional, and the car looks great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Most pleasant experience
by 09/14/2019on
On our 2nd MINI and Gomez has been such a stand up guy keeping our baby in top shape. Couldn’t ask for a better service rep, always greets us with a smile and trustworthy. Keep it up Gomez and we will keep motoring!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 08/28/2019on
I was very impressed with the service team. Everyone worked together or so it seemed to get my MINI in working order again. Everything was reviewed and recommendations were provided. I will bring my MINI to this location every time for service. Thank you everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A very pleasant change...
by 08/14/2019on
Unlike most other experiences elsewhere, the salesman was attentive, patient and very helpful. He knew his entire product range and all he used stock intimately. We very quickly narrowed down our options and were processed and financed seamlessly. All interactions with the staff were excellent and we were very pleased to drive away with exactly what we wanted in a very short space of time.
Bought a used one
by 08/10/2019on
Drove up from Raleigh to check out a low mileage 2016. Mo was very accommodating and the process went smoothly. It was worth the drive.
Always Treated Like A Valued Customer
by 06/20/2019on
This year's checkup was expensive but needed to correct a few issues with my Mini. My service manager, Frank, made sure I got all the "discounts" for the services I had scheduled. What is the best is that the yearly inspection is free and you always get your car washed. There is no problem if the service is somewhat extended, you get a loaner car. Frank is very good at explaining what needs to be done and very courteous and respectful to his customers. I love my car and I believe in going to dealership for service. I know the service team knows how Mini owners LOVE their vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service and sales
by 12/16/2018on
I highly recommend this dealership if you are looking for a new or used Mini or any car. Their service department is amazing as well. Everth is an outstanding service manager and took very good care of me and my Mini and the repair was done at the best price possible. They don’t look to up the repairs but rather they save you money and treat you like royalty. Great service department! Everth is the best. Matt Karau was a great sales rep and made our purchase experience very pleasant. He had outstanding patience and continues to treat us like royalty. We love passport Mini because of their people, partcukarly Everth and Matt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding service and sales
by 12/16/2018on
I highly recommend this dealership if you are looking for a new or used Mini or any car. Their service department is amazing as well. Everth is an outstanding service manager and took very good care of me and my Mini and the repair was done at the best price possible. They don’t look to up the repairs but rather they save you money and treat you like royalty. Great service department! Everth is the best. Matt Karau was a great sales rep and made our purchase experience very pleasant. He had outstanding patience and continues to treat us like royalty. We love passport Mini because of their people, partcukarly Everth and Matt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very easy to work with
by 09/18/2018on
We worked with Vince Maletesta and we could not be happier with the car and the deal he was able to structure for us. He was patient, easy to work with and the whole process went smoothly. we walked in to"just look at cars" and left with a great new Mini Cooper S HT.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best in Service by Far!
by 09/18/2018on
The staff and service are top-notch! Always pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MINI Cooper S 2015
by 07/09/2018on
Great experience buying the MINI Cooper from Passport MINI. Mo Badi was very knowledgeable and easy to work with. Would definitely recommend, it was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience as always
by 05/13/2018on
For some reason, taking our MINI for service at this dealership had always been a pleasant and stress free experience. Thanks to the welcoming atmosphere and our go-to guy Gomez always delivers. Thank you and keep up the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Welcome to Passport MINI of Alexandria, the Top MINI Dealer in the USA! We opened our doors in August of 2009 offering our famous customer service and loyalty to MINI Cooper enthusiasts in the Washington, DC area, conveniently located at Landmark Mall and I-395.
Highlights of Passport MINI of Alexandria include:
>Top MINI dealership in the country
>Largest selection of MINI Inventory in the State of Virginia
>16 service bays
>Saturday and same day service
>Free car wash
>Largest MINI service and parts department on the East Coast
>Exclusive MINI Cooper Boutique Wi-Fi available to all customers
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Our online dealership was created to enhance the buying experience for each and every one of our Internet customers. Passport Auto Group was founded in November, 1991.