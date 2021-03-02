Skip to main content
Passport MINI of Alexandria

Passport MINI of Alexandria
5990 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22304
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Passport MINI of Alexandria

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(62)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Peasy-Lemon Squeezy

by Love my MiniLee on 02/03/2021

The nicest, easiest and perhaps most pleasant car buying experience in the DMV area!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
62 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional & Efficient

by J Hunter on 09/17/2021

This was a routine time/mileage service visit. Car is still under warranty for there was no cost for service. Staff were pleasant, professional & efficient. Waiting area was clean with WiFi. Wish there were chairs other than stools which are not particularly comfortable. Also would be nice to have some outdoor seating - a couple of benches at least.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Peasy-Lemon Squeezy

by Love my MiniLee on 02/03/2021

The nicest, easiest and perhaps most pleasant car buying experience in the DMV area!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleased and relieved

by norma on 11/10/2020

I purchased a used car at Passport Mini. The dealership responded to my initial inquiries quickly. The salesman was professional and patient, other interactions with cashier and finance were equally as pleasant. I am very pleased with the car, which was beautifully detailed. Thank you for making the experience of quickly replacing a car so effortless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cooper S 4-Door

by Gayden Thompson on 10/02/2020

Just bought another new Mini from Passport Mini. Great personal attention from Andy and Ahmed, who worked hard with me to find a great price point and helped getting the car shipped to me. I could have bought from a dealer closer to me, but couldn’t find as good a price, as personal attention or as good a hands on follow through as Passport Mini. Well worth continued loyalty. Thoroughly recommend this dealership if you want a Mini.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mini Clubman

by Shawn Akard on 08/24/2020

The service that I received at the Passport Mini of Alexandria was exceptional. There is no doubt that Frank and the Mini team provided 5 star service for me and my car on multiple occasions this summer. Frank consistently looked out for my best interest notifying me of warranties and service updates in order to have my car ready by the dates requested. On each occasion he was able to get parts or set up service with a very tight turnaround time. In my 35 years as a car owner I have never experienced better communication, service and support. I highly recommend the Mini of Alexandria service team to any Mini owner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Passport Peak Performer

by Some call me Tim on 07/27/2020

I'm on my third Mini and while I truly enjoy the cars, the service at Passport Mini of Alexandria keeps me coming back. J. Cannata, my service rep. knows the cars inside out, gives me real time estimates for the length of any service and works with the technicians to generally get things done early. The process leaves me feeling confident the car's in great shape.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Countryman Lease

by Brenda on 03/03/2020

I am so pleased with the lease of my 2020 Countryman. Ahmed is simply delightful, to the point, and conscientious. My salesman Matt is the best! Matt has sold me 3 Minis. He is very patient and thorough. Stacey in the Finance Dept. is quite pleasant and thorough. Very smooth transaction from beginning to end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional

by Juan on 02/10/2020

The dealership goes out of their way to accomadate the customers requests. The service department reps (Jim) also go out of their way and sometimes offer an alternative or recommendations with the customer in mind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy 2020 countryman owner

by C and W District of Columbia on 12/06/2019

Yves was very attentive and personable. He paid attention to our needs in moving into a 2020 Countryman. He was knowledgeable, friendly, efficient, and patient as we explored all the options. He told us about improvements by Mini from our previous Countryman and took the time to explain what was different in the newest model. We're very pleased with our experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great start to owning a Mini

by Matt and Jane on 10/26/2019

The Passport Mini service department performed all the agreed to minor fixes on our recently purchased pre-owned Mini. Service was quick, professional, and the car looks great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Most pleasant experience

by Dennis on 09/14/2019

On our 2nd MINI and Gomez has been such a stand up guy keeping our baby in top shape. Couldn’t ask for a better service rep, always greets us with a smile and trustworthy. Keep it up Gomez and we will keep motoring!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by Trish on 08/28/2019

I was very impressed with the service team. Everyone worked together or so it seemed to get my MINI in working order again. Everything was reviewed and recommendations were provided. I will bring my MINI to this location every time for service. Thank you everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A very pleasant change...

by JonFoster on 08/14/2019

Unlike most other experiences elsewhere, the salesman was attentive, patient and very helpful. He knew his entire product range and all he used stock intimately. We very quickly narrowed down our options and were processed and financed seamlessly. All interactions with the staff were excellent and we were very pleased to drive away with exactly what we wanted in a very short space of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought a used one

by Greg on 08/10/2019

Drove up from Raleigh to check out a low mileage 2016. Mo was very accommodating and the process went smoothly. It was worth the drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always Treated Like A Valued Customer

by Francesca on 06/20/2019

This year's checkup was expensive but needed to correct a few issues with my Mini. My service manager, Frank, made sure I got all the "discounts" for the services I had scheduled. What is the best is that the yearly inspection is free and you always get your car washed. There is no problem if the service is somewhat extended, you get a loaner car. Frank is very good at explaining what needs to be done and very courteous and respectful to his customers. I love my car and I believe in going to dealership for service. I know the service team knows how Mini owners LOVE their vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding service and sales

by SalV on 12/16/2018

I highly recommend this dealership if you are looking for a new or used Mini or any car. Their service department is amazing as well. Everth is an outstanding service manager and took very good care of me and my Mini and the repair was done at the best price possible. They don’t look to up the repairs but rather they save you money and treat you like royalty. Great service department! Everth is the best. Matt Karau was a great sales rep and made our purchase experience very pleasant. He had outstanding patience and continues to treat us like royalty. We love passport Mini because of their people, partcukarly Everth and Matt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very easy to work with

by MBCarId on 09/18/2018

We worked with Vince Maletesta and we could not be happier with the car and the deal he was able to structure for us. He was patient, easy to work with and the whole process went smoothly. we walked in to"just look at cars" and left with a great new Mini Cooper S HT.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best in Service by Far!

by johnandanne on 09/18/2018

The staff and service are top-notch! Always pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MINI Cooper S 2015

by Linda2001 on 07/09/2018

Great experience buying the MINI Cooper from Passport MINI. Mo Badi was very knowledgeable and easy to work with. Would definitely recommend, it was a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience as always

by 1dennish on 05/13/2018

For some reason, taking our MINI for service at this dealership had always been a pleasant and stress free experience. Thanks to the welcoming atmosphere and our go-to guy Gomez always delivers. Thank you and keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Welcome to Passport MINI of Alexandria, the Top MINI Dealer in the USA! We opened our doors in August of 2009 offering our famous customer service and loyalty to MINI Cooper enthusiasts in the Washington, DC area, conveniently located at Landmark Mall and I-395.

Highlights of Passport MINI of Alexandria include:

>Top MINI dealership in the country

>Largest selection of MINI Inventory in the State of Virginia

>16 service bays

>Saturday and same day service

>Free car wash

>Largest MINI service and parts department on the East Coast

>Exclusive MINI Cooper Boutique Wi-Fi available to all customers

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Our online dealership was created to enhance the buying experience for each and every one of our Internet customers. Passport Auto Group was founded in November, 1991.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

