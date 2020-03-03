service Rating

This year's checkup was expensive but needed to correct a few issues with my Mini. My service manager, Frank, made sure I got all the "discounts" for the services I had scheduled. What is the best is that the yearly inspection is free and you always get your car washed. There is no problem if the service is somewhat extended, you get a loaner car. Frank is very good at explaining what needs to be done and very courteous and respectful to his customers. I love my car and I believe in going to dealership for service. I know the service team knows how Mini owners LOVE their vehicles. Read more