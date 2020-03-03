Welcome to Passport MINI of Alexandria, the Top MINI Dealer in the USA! We opened our doors in August of 2009 offering our famous customer service and loyalty to MINI Cooper enthusiasts in the Washington, DC area, conveniently located at Landmark Mall and I-395.
Highlights of Passport MINI of Alexandria include:
>Top MINI dealership in the country
>Largest selection of MINI Inventory in the State of Virginia
>16 service bays
>Saturday and same day service
>Free car wash
>Largest MINI service and parts department on the East Coast
>Exclusive MINI Cooper Boutique Wi-Fi available to all customers
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Our online dealership was created to enhance the buying experience for each and every one of our Internet customers. Passport Auto Group was founded in November, 1991.