I found the service exceptional and would recommend Handy Toyota when looking in the Toyota car market. I went to Handy Toyota with a specific certified used Toyota Corolla in mind. I saw it online and came to the dealership to just take a look. Jacob was super helpful and honest. I also appreciated how he stuck with the car I wanted to look at and didn't try to up-sell in any way. He even offered some other options that were somewhat in my price range if we wanted. The car initially had not been fully detailed when we went to look at it, but Handy let me do a test drive. Upon noticing some minor issues (i.e. small tear in the seat, residue on the gear shaft and a slight rattling in the dashboard), Jacob vowed to look into all of them before I purchased the car. The mechanic fixed the dashboard issue, the residue was cleaned completely off and, upon learning they could not sew the seat, they replaced it entirely at no extra charge. Handy even picked up my car 30 minutes away and gave me a rental vehicle as well while they worked on it. It was overall an easy and stress free experience. Read more