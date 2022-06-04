5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchasing a vehicle from Handy Toyota is probably the best car buying experience I’ve had yet. I able to take care of all the details via text or email due to my demanding employment. I was given a personalized tour showing me where service was located, restrooms, waiting area, and yes the over priced vending machine :). I didn’t feel pressured into purchasing a certain vehicle or pressured into add ons. Matt D sent me a personalized video showcasing the vehicle I had chosen to give me a real time look at the interior and exterior. Matt and his team worked diligently to get me the payment I was looking for(within reason) while still having the ability to keep the chosen vehicle. I travelled a little bit further to Handy as the experience sold me. Thank you to Matt D and Kyle W(behind the scenes) for making my experience a pleasurable one. Read more