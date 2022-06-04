Customer Reviews of Handy Toyota
Handy Toyota Review
by 04/06/2022on
Great customer service overall. Matt D & Eric M were wonderful to work with.
Excellent Experience
by 04/02/2022on
Ali Kamal is our favorite person to work with. He is honest, kind, and thorough. We have leased several vehicles through him and will continue to do so. The dealership itself is welcoming and clean. I highly recommend this dealership.
Amazing Experience
by 03/25/2022on
Thank you to Adam Bentley for making this the easiest car buying experience ever! Wonderful to work with and always looks out for the customer. Sam Farrar and Dennis Gebhardt made all of the paperwork and official business side of things easy as well! Highly recommend shopping here!
Checked exhaust
by 03/22/2022on
Needed my 2007 Toyota Camry hybrid exhaust checked due to excessive noise. Ashley showed me all cost and explained clearly what I needed done. She was very nice to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Handy’s toyota
by 03/15/2022on
Great experience with handy Toyota today. Pick up a 22 tundra and could be happier. Lee Bodette made it happen. Great service . Would highly recommend
So lucky to have found Handy's Toyota!
by 03/13/2022on
If you are in the market for a new/used car, you know this is a tricky time to purchase. After several weeks of looking for a car when mine died and was too expensive to repair, I was fortunate to find 3 new Toyota AWD Prius on the Handy's lot! Cody and Aaron were terrific in getting me into my new car quickly and headache free! Highly recommend Handy's!
My new Carolla Cross
by 03/11/2022on
I have leased 4 vehicles from Handy Toyota and each time my experience is great. I worked with Jesse who helped me pick a perfect car for me he even helped me set up the app on my phone and the bluetooth. He explained everything about the car . with my lease I get free maintenance and oil change and tire rotations . I highly recommend Handy Toyota .
Car purchase
by 03/08/2022on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Handy Toyota and had the pleasure of working with Lee Bodette. He was great at answering any questions I had concerning the purchase of my new Corolla.Handy Toyota and Lee Bodette gave me by far the easiest and most painless car buying experience to date. I would highly recommend Lee and Handy Toyota for your next vehicle purchase. You won’t be disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased!
by 03/07/2022on
Handy Toyota, Adam and Lee Bodette were all amazing! Excellent customer service, promptly responses to all our questions and closed the deal! I highly recommend.
March Service 2020 Rav4
by 03/04/2022on
My service advisor today was Alan. He was very friendly and professional. Alan reviewed the service work to be completed at check-in, texted me with suggested service to consider recommended by technician and explained everything that was done at checkout. Work was completed on time. A very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Alan for great service
by 03/03/2022on
Helpful with humor. Helped me understand what to watch on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lee Bodette did a great job
by 02/28/2022on
Lee greeted us at the door and he helped us buy the used highlander we really wanted. Lee and the Handy team are worth the drive up from Chittenden County.
My easiest vehicle purchase
by 02/21/2022on
By far the most efficient, friendly and helpful sales/service team!!! Specific shout out to Jesse; Jesse was incredibly helpful when I was building my new vehicle as well as when it came time for me to purchase it. Also, Thanks to Dennis for his time and patience regarding the financing process and also to sales manager, Kyle Ward for making it happen with my trade in. Thanks to all of you for making my purchase easy and fun!!
Grateful
by 02/16/2022on
Thank you Handy Toyota, specifically Lee, who from start to finish made my new car purchase a wonderful experience. He made the process easy yet was thorough and answered all my questions. Thanks Lee for everything! I love my new Venza! Highly recommend Lee at Handy Toyota
Service with a Smile
by 02/12/2022on
The people in the service department at Handy Toyota in St. Albans have always been friendly and professional. Jason took great care of my vehicle when I brought it in for a required maintenance appointment last week. Darren took the time to connect my Bluetooth and set up my new phone. I appreciate the friendly, timely service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with Handy Toyota
by 02/10/2022on
When a routine service found issues with my truck. Parts were not immediately available thank you to Covid. But Handy Toyota was happy to slap me into a Toyota RAV4 with snow tires (very important where I live and work in Vermont .)and at no cost to me. They have always been upfront and honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 02/09/2022on
Purchasing a vehicle from Handy Toyota is probably the best car buying experience I’ve had yet. I able to take care of all the details via text or email due to my demanding employment. I was given a personalized tour showing me where service was located, restrooms, waiting area, and yes the over priced vending machine :). I didn’t feel pressured into purchasing a certain vehicle or pressured into add ons. Matt D sent me a personalized video showcasing the vehicle I had chosen to give me a real time look at the interior and exterior. Matt and his team worked diligently to get me the payment I was looking for(within reason) while still having the ability to keep the chosen vehicle. I travelled a little bit further to Handy as the experience sold me. Thank you to Matt D and Kyle W(behind the scenes) for making my experience a pleasurable one.
A+++++
by 02/01/2022on
Great experience service was fast and friendly. Jason the service consultant was great kept me informed about the status of my vehicle while it was being worked on. I highly recommend Handy Toyota service department they are top-notch. Thanks Mike
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Certified used Tacoma
by 01/11/2022on
I purchased a Certified used Tacoma and had a good experience. My salesman was very friendly and found me a vehicle in my price range.
Great experience, awesome car!
by 01/10/2022on
Ask for Donovan, he is the best. I am 21 and know almost nothing about cars. He was so great at explaining everything, and finding me the perfect car. I was able to get me new car super fast! All around a great experience, and I really felt like he care about what I wanted and not just selling a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mazda 3 Speed
by 01/03/2022on
Friendly kind willing to help was a wicked gd experience ty