1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Beautiful facility, filled with beautiful cars. Unfortunately, this place is run by dishonest people! I spoke with Kyle on the phone last night, after spending a considerable amount of time texting back and forth. He quoted me a price on the phone, which I accepted. When I arrived at the facility, he denied having quoted me that price. He then let it slip that they record all of their conversations. I had him play back our conversation, which he reluctantly did (He pretended not to know how to find it at first). Once confronted with his lie, he shifted blame to his sales manager. He went into his office and came back with an offer that was nearly $2,000.00 over the price I was quoted, but said they were willing to pay for half of the doc prep fee in effort to make up for the misunderstanding. These guys are a joke...don't waste your time!!! Read more