5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We drove 4-1/2 hours to purchase a used 2015 Mustang 5.0 Premium. Mike was very helpful with responding to questions regarding the vehicle and providing video and additional photos before we drove all that way. We left our house at 4:30 in the morning and arrived at the dealership when they opened. Mike was there to greet us and we had a very pleasant buying experience. He was very personable and responsive. We would not hesitate to drive that far to buy a car from him again. Read more