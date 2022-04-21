Ed Kenley Ford
Ed Kenley Ford Review
by 04/21/2022on
Andrew was fantastic to work with. We had ordered our truck and waited for 8 months and he kept us informed of the process and steps along the way. We’re not car people. The car dealership is an intimidating place and Andrew made it feel safe and welcoming. He’s the type of person we will want to do business with for years to come
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ed Kenley Ford
by 04/18/2022on
I ordered a Bronco Sport on line and had it come in through Ed Kenley Ford. It came in earlier than expected and we were in the middle of closing on a new home. They helped us out by holding it on the showroom floor until the home closed and we could pick it up. Mike was a wonderful sales guy and made it so easy. Thanks Mike and Ed Kenley Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service department!!!!
by 03/03/2022on
I have been working with Jennifer on several vehicles she has been absolutely amazing to deal with. She is prompt and always keeps me up-to-date on what’s going on with my vehicle. Best Ford service in Utah!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales and Staff at Kenley Ford are the Best!
by 11/29/2021on
Troy was our sales rep and he was excellent. He is a professional. He was very kind, helpful and went the extra mile for us. It was so good to feel that someone gets you and what you go through. He’s the best. The other staff like Hunter were were helpful and patient with us. Best car dealer experience thus far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Truck Purchase
by 11/10/2021on
Dave is excellent salesman! He has always been available to answer any questions. He has great customer service skills. I will always ask for him to be my salesman for any future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 09/08/2021on
Dave and Troy know what they are doing. They don’t waste your time or pressure you. We told them what we wanted and ended up leaving with exactly that. Customers for life !!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ed Kenley Rocks
by 06/21/2021on
Bryce Taylor is such a patient kind honest person. Ed Kenley is a no pressure dealership. All the sales people are awesome. If you want honesty and awesome service as well as patience come here if not go elsewhere. Thanks Ed Kenley
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ed Kenley Ford
by 06/19/2021on
I had an excellent experience working with Ed Kenley Ford. I worked with a very personable low key salesman who didn't try to force any particular truck on me. He was knowledge and answered all of my questions. The Finance man was just as nice and positive. .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 05/04/2021on
Great experience. No pressure and was easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got my Ranger from Ed Kenley Ford!
by 03/26/2021on
Bryce was extremely patient and polite. He knew I wanted a Ranger and what one I might like. When the one I dreamed of showed up on the lot he took a picture of it while it was still on the transport to let me know it was here. The entire staff from beginning to end has been fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Ford F350
by 09/27/2020on
Andrew did a great job helping us with the truck. This is the second vehicle we have bought from him. We is very easy to work with and cuts right to the chase of what the customer wants. We would recommend Andrew and Ed Kenley Ford to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 08/24/2020on
A fantastic experience at Ed Kenley Ford, and salesmen “Mike” was great! Very streamlined and straightforward, we got exactly what we were hoping to find at a great price with the exceptional extended guarantee as well. We also did a trade in and got a very fair price and it was simple to do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/02/2020on
Dave was great when ordering the truck, making sure we received the right truck for our needs. He was listened to what we wanted and got us the right truck. Dave kept us informed about the progress of the truck and the arrival date. Overall a GREAT experience. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ed Kenley Ford
by 05/16/2020on
Just bought the first car we have purchased in over 10 years. Andrew was very helpful and the experience was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Whicker was great!
by 02/25/2020on
We drove 4-1/2 hours to purchase a used 2015 Mustang 5.0 Premium. Mike was very helpful with responding to questions regarding the vehicle and providing video and additional photos before we drove all that way. We left our house at 4:30 in the morning and arrived at the dealership when they opened. Mike was there to greet us and we had a very pleasant buying experience. He was very personable and responsive. We would not hesitate to drive that far to buy a car from him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jose Murillo at Ed Kenley Ford is amazing!
by 01/22/2020on
Jose was super helpful and knowledgeable. I felt comfortable throughout the entire process. I’d highly recommend Ed Kenley Ford. Happy customer!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Charlie
by 01/17/2020on
No pressure, George went the went the extra mile (literally) picking up the perfect vehicle 60 miles away. I have been a customer of Ed Kenley Ford for at least 30 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ed Kenley team
by 01/14/2020on
The experience with dealing with the Ed Kenley team was very pleasant. Everyone was very helpful and very knowledgeable. They all were very friendly and helpful in all aspects
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience!
by 01/13/2020on
Jose was so great! He made my first time car buying experience so easy. I’m so pleased with my new car!! Thank you guys so much for this easy process! I will definitely be returning to buy future cars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Fusion at Ed Kenley Ford
by 01/08/2020on
George and team were fantastic. Very low pressure and friendly. Perfect salesman for me, got a very good read on my personality and did a great job working with me and not annoying me. Also enjoyed working with the finance manager. Best car buying experience I’ve had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 F-150
by 12/03/2019on
Jose was very informative and I really appreciated his relaxed demeanor. I let him know I was only looking, and he was still attentive and helpful. I appreciate his no pressure approach. I did not anticipate buying a truck while here for the holiday, but found a great deal I couldn’t pass up!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
