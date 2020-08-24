sales Rating

I worked directly with Jason, the Sales Manager at Ed Kenley Ford. Ironically, I was facilitating a purchase for my Mother-in-law, and not one for myself. She struggles with heavy handed sales reps and the extra pressure and tactics they often use to close deals - so I was the buffer to ease her pain. Frankly, I wasn't needed on this one. I had already negotiated a deep discount from a dealer closer to our home. I called Ed Kenley to see if they could do better. Within 5 minutes on the phone, we had a better deal. All of the paperwork was filled out and ready to go before my Mother-in-law arrived to pickup. We didn't even put down a deposit! The car was clean, gassed up, and she was in and out in under 30 minutes. I haven't met Jason myself yet, but holy heavens - if this is normal operating procedure - I will soon enough! Thanks for everything guys! Truly appreciated. Read more