Great experience!
by 08/24/2020on
A fantastic experience at Ed Kenley Ford, and salesmen “Mike” was great! Very streamlined and straightforward, we got exactly what we were hoping to find at a great price with the exceptional extended guarantee as well. We also did a trade in and got a very fair price and it was simple to do.
Great experience
by 08/02/2020on
Dave was great when ordering the truck, making sure we received the right truck for our needs. He was listened to what we wanted and got us the right truck. Dave kept us informed about the progress of the truck and the arrival date. Overall a GREAT experience. Thank you.
Ed Kenley Ford
by 05/16/2020on
Just bought the first car we have purchased in over 10 years. Andrew was very helpful and the experience was great.
Mike Whicker was great!
by 02/25/2020on
We drove 4-1/2 hours to purchase a used 2015 Mustang 5.0 Premium. Mike was very helpful with responding to questions regarding the vehicle and providing video and additional photos before we drove all that way. We left our house at 4:30 in the morning and arrived at the dealership when they opened. Mike was there to greet us and we had a very pleasant buying experience. He was very personable and responsive. We would not hesitate to drive that far to buy a car from him again.
Jose Murillo at Ed Kenley Ford is amazing!
by 01/22/2020on
Jose was super helpful and knowledgeable. I felt comfortable throughout the entire process. I’d highly recommend Ed Kenley Ford. Happy customer!!!
Charlie
by 01/17/2020on
No pressure, George went the went the extra mile (literally) picking up the perfect vehicle 60 miles away. I have been a customer of Ed Kenley Ford for at least 30 years.
Ed Kenley team
by 01/14/2020on
The experience with dealing with the Ed Kenley team was very pleasant. Everyone was very helpful and very knowledgeable. They all were very friendly and helpful in all aspects
Excellent buying experience!
by 01/13/2020on
Jose was so great! He made my first time car buying experience so easy. I’m so pleased with my new car!! Thank you guys so much for this easy process! I will definitely be returning to buy future cars!
Ford Fusion at Ed Kenley Ford
by 01/08/2020on
George and team were fantastic. Very low pressure and friendly. Perfect salesman for me, got a very good read on my personality and did a great job working with me and not annoying me. Also enjoyed working with the finance manager. Best car buying experience I’ve had.
2016 F-150
by 12/03/2019on
Jose was very informative and I really appreciated his relaxed demeanor. I let him know I was only looking, and he was still attentive and helpful. I appreciate his no pressure approach. I did not anticipate buying a truck while here for the holiday, but found a great deal I couldn’t pass up!
Satisfied
by 11/13/2019on
Jose did a great job with the familiarization of the truck we bought! He was patient and let us take the time needed to make our decision.
Low pressure, Quick, and Transparent Car buying experience
by 11/12/2019on
This is the second vehicle I've purchased from Ed Kenley Ford. Dave (my salesperson) was responsive to text questions and very transparent with the process. We communicated a lot via text to work the numbers and he was so helpful in getting me what I needed. From beginning to end, it was simple, low pressure, low stress, and I have a great vehicle now.
Robert Kinghorn
by 10/16/2019on
Troy and Jeff were incredible! Honest - Down to earth - friendly - No Pressure
New Car Purchase-Salesman Brad
by 09/22/2019on
Brad was amazing. My husband and I have purchased several vehicles in our lifetime and have never been treated the way he treated us. No pressure, low key and very personable. Excellent experience with Brad!!!
Ed Kenley
by 03/15/2019on
Great experience. Very knowledgeable, not pushy.
Great Dealership and staff!
by 05/25/2017on
This was our first experience at Ed Kenley Ford. We had not received any referrals or spoken to anyone previously about purchasing a vehicle here. I will say that in all my car buying throughout my life, Dustin and Ed Kenley treated us the best! He wasn't pushy, and was a polite and a straight shooter. I felt that I had no need to try and haggle as I was being treated fairly on pricing. Dustin is courteous, responsive and very professional. I can't recommend Dustin and and Kenley Ford enough. I am a customer for life now!
Fast Fair Friendly and Freaking Awesome
by 05/23/2016on
I worked directly with Jason, the Sales Manager at Ed Kenley Ford. Ironically, I was facilitating a purchase for my Mother-in-law, and not one for myself. She struggles with heavy handed sales reps and the extra pressure and tactics they often use to close deals - so I was the buffer to ease her pain. Frankly, I wasn't needed on this one. I had already negotiated a deep discount from a dealer closer to our home. I called Ed Kenley to see if they could do better. Within 5 minutes on the phone, we had a better deal. All of the paperwork was filled out and ready to go before my Mother-in-law arrived to pickup. We didn't even put down a deposit! The car was clean, gassed up, and she was in and out in under 30 minutes. I haven't met Jason myself yet, but holy heavens - if this is normal operating procedure - I will soon enough! Thanks for everything guys! Truly appreciated.
Professional and polite
by 04/10/2016on
I will be going back to them for my next truck. I spent 6 hours there unable to make up my mind on what i wanted. They were patient, polite and professional and help me find the exact truck i wanted with all the features at the right price.
Buying my new Escape
by 03/26/2016on
I had gone to Ed Kenley Ford a few weeks earlier I was looking around in the used car section Mike one of their sales people came out and answered all my questions, let me look at all the vehicles I wanted and didn't pressure once, I left and after speaking with my wife a few weeks later we returned since Mike was great to work with I asked for him and even though he primarily works the used car lot he was helpful and knowledgeable with the new cars, so we got our brand new Ford Escape that day. My only complaint would have to be that even thought they did their best I still wish that the process could've been faster.
Scott Call Ford F150 4X4
by 03/21/2016on
Very good experience, Paul, Jason and Dave all did a great job of answering our questions in a professional manner. One thing that would make it easier if the sales contract would have been uploaded to Edmunds to help make the gas card promotion easier to complete.
My 2014 FORD ESCAPE
by 01/12/2016on
Recently bought my Ford Escape from Dean Betz and I am loving it. It's beautiful. Dean was such a nice young man and I appreciate the way he handled everything. I love everything about my Escape and am so looking forward to taking a road trip. I hope that if you are in the market for a great used car or whatever you go by ED KENLEY FORD and see what they have to offer. I was planning on shopping around. Went there first and fell in love with my Escape. Had to look no more. I also purchased the extended bumper to bumper warranty that covers the car as long as I own it. 'Which I hope will be forever. f