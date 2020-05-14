Doug Smith Subaru
Customer Reviews of Doug Smith Subaru
Piece of Cake
by 05/14/2020on
We just bought a used Subaru Outback for our daughter as a graduation gift. Greg Tedesco made the whole experience very simple and enjoyable. He was referred to us by a mutual friend and he even met us at the dealership on his day off to help us. He was very honest and straightforward about the pricing and fees, and he negotiated more money for our trade-in than we were initially offered. Thank you Greg for a quick and painless car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/13/2020on
Last Saturday I purchased my 2nd Forester from Doug Smith Subaru. Craig Tedesco was amazing. He got me into the vehicle I wanted at the price I wanted and made the whole process a lot of fun. Thanks Craig. I love my new ride.
Finally a honest dealer
by 05/03/2016on
We had a wonderful experience buying a new car, finally. No games just straight forward business. The starting figures were the same as the ending figures. Tom Russon was a great help in finding what we needed and wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy as could be
by 04/15/2016on
I pulled up asked them about the car I was interested in, they got me in it. I decided to buy, but noted a few things that should be fixed. They fixed the fog light and seat padding after I agreed to a price no extra cost. Then I said I would be about a week before I could get them a check for the down payment, and they said that's fine. So I drove away about an hour and a half after arriving in my brand new used car 👍
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with my purchase experience @ Doug Smith Subaru
by 02/08/2016on
Sales rep Mike Brown was flexible and accommodating as well as knowledgeable of the products. I priced the car out on TrueCar.com and found the dealer's price fair; then came time to value my '14 Accord trade-in. Their appraisal was higher than I expected - based on online research - which is always nice. Finally, even though I must return there to give them the secondary key to my previous car, they already let me take the new Subie right away and I am very pleased with it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest and car buy I've ever had
by 10/26/2015on
Dealt with Dave Dickson via telephone for two days prior to purchase. He handled everything expertly from our initial conversation to when I drove from St. George to American Fork to pick up the car. The entire long distance transaction took two days. Amazing. He didn't try to oversell me on anything and he was extremely professional throughout. My first Suburu buying experience and probably won't be my last at this dealership. Thanks much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a car made EASY!!!!
by 09/28/2015on
Mitch Hall!! Ask for Mitch Hall!!!!! He is the NICEST salesman!! He made it so easy to get our car. He listened to us and what we wanted in a car. Got us the car we wanted and for a GREAT price too!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Outback
by 05/08/2015on
Awesome job by Coleman at Doug Smith Subaru! Right amount of assistance coupled with outstanding product made this purchase experience one of the best we have had. Very pleased with their sales approach.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great experience.
by 04/25/2015on
Jeff was great to work with. We had a very good experience. No pressure, just very helpful. Go in and ask for Jeff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend Doug Smith Subaru in American Fork
by 02/04/2015on
I was very pleased and impressed with the way I was treated while looking for the right Subaru for me. Craig Tedesco was great! He was very informative and personable helping me through the buying process of my new Subaru Impreza. I want him to know how much I appreciated him. What a great sales guy!! I will definately tell everybody I know to go to Doug Smith in American Fork. It really is the best place to buy a car!!! Thanks Again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 12/23/2014on
I highly recommend Tom "Turbo" Russon in help purchasing your next vehicle. He'll listen to what you need, give you great options, and guide you through the process. He is not pushy or high-pressure. He educates. I'm loving my new Forester.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/04/2014on
Tom R was a great help as we approached our first car buying experience. He wasn't pushy to force us into anything and he was our advocate all the way through the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best car buying experience we've ever had!
by 08/13/2014on
Tom R is the best car sales person we have ever worked with in all of our years of buying cars. He was very attentive and responsive to all of needs and requests. We would not hesitate sending everyone we know to this sales person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Friendly, Non-pushy Salesmanship
by 08/06/2014on
I worked with Dempsey in April 2010. He spent several hours with me, talking about car specs and generally answering all my questions. I walked out that day promising to return and purchase later. A year and a half later, I finally made good on that promise. Dempsey was again willing to spend as much time with me (and now my parents) answering questions, allaying fears, and generally being awesome. He had even spent time prior to me coming in trying to find me the exact car I wanted. Sadly, it was not to be found, and I ended up in a car that was not my dream color. Haha. I love my car. I loved the buying experience. The staff is all very friendly and listens to the customer instead of pushing a product. I've even taken my friend to Dempsey for her car purchase and he was just as awesome to work with then. I can't recommend Dempsey (and the entire sales staff)!! It's good, friendly, salesmanship at its best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service
by 07/29/2014on
Tierney M is the best and most helpful sales person I have ever worked with. I was not the easiest customer considering the fact that I had a million questions and couldn't make my mind up over the 6 months I was searching for a Subaru. Tierney was patient the whole time and continusouly suggested different features and vehicles that would meet my needs. I am extremely pleased with my new xv and walked away knowing I got the best deal on what I needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I keep going back
by 07/24/2014on
I have bought my last 4 Outbacks from Doug Smith. I also ask for Dempsey Bowling every time. The reason I keep going back to their dealership 1. I don't get jerked around. 2. I get to take my time. 3. I don't feel pressured to make any sort of decision. 4. I can ask as many questions as I want, and when I text Dempsey he gets back to me quickly, even after I buy a car and the deal is done. 5. They are willing to find the car for me that I want...no matter where it is. 6. We end up agreeing on a fair price. I refer my friends and family to Doug Smith Subaru because I know they will get a good car and have a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Found me the forester of my dreams.
by 05/31/2014on
Tierney M is the best. I have her the impossible task of finding a used outback sport or forseter with in a specific price range and millage. She called me with in a week and told me to come in because a car had just been traded in that would not be on the lot long. I rushed down and bought the Forester of my dreams. This girl knew her stuff was very helpful and I know put in a lot of extra hours to find me this car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tierney M Is the Best!!!
by 02/19/2014on
I recently purchased a 2014 Subaru Legacy Sport from Tierney M and I absolutely Love it! She was extremely helpful and knowledgeable on all the different models offered by subaru. She exudes an exceptional level of professionalism and integrity. I felt like helping me find exactly what I was looking for in a vehicle was her first priority, which is a rare quality in a car salesman. I have personally purchased four brand new cars in the last ten years and Tierney M is by far the best car salesman I have ever dealt with. My experience with her and this dealership is unmatched by all. And I will definetly be back. my parents are currently working with her to make a new purchase also. Thanks Tierney I look forward to doing more business with you in the near future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
And I thought car buying was supposed to be frustrating!
by 01/14/2014on
Everyone always has a story of shady sales people, or how hard it is to find a good deal on a new car. Well, if that's what you're expecting at Doug Smith Subaru, you will be surprised to find the exact opposite. The car buying experience at Doug Smith was amazing. No pressure sales people, friendly advice, and the smoothest closing I've ever had. If you want upfront pricing, honest deals, and fast service, try Doug Smith Subaru!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A satisfied customer of Doug Smith in American Fork
by 12/01/2013on
I always get fast, friendly service at Doug Smith. I have purchased two vehicles from them and always go to them for service. They have an excellent service department and always follow up with a phone call to see if everything went well. I would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Run, don't walk, from Doug Smith Subaru Service
by 09/27/2013on
1. Brought my subaru in under warranty to fix a problem. We described how to recreate the problem. After they had it and said they could not recreate the problem I asked if they did what we told them to do in order to recreate the problem? No, they did not have time to do that. This was the service manager, Dale. I later found out after the warranty was out that the problem was $650 to fix... 2. After taking my car in for a service I was using their shuttle service. On the way home we were in an accident. Luckily, no one was hurt because it could have been a very serious accident. When we arrived back at the subaru service center not one word was spoken to me by anyone there. No one asked if I was ok...no one. Yes Dale the service manager was there. 3. I recently took my car in for a service and it ended up costing $1000. It needed all the parts but when I asked if I could get a 10% or 20% discount I was told that they keep their prices too low and that they cant do this. Most, if not all, service centers give discounts, especially when they are unexpected like this. I asked if he thought $700 for a power steering pump was a good deal and he did not answer, since this is what they charged me. Yes this was Dale, the sales manager. Run, Don't walk, from Doug Smith Subaru Service!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
