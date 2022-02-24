Greg May Honda
Kept in the dark
by 02/24/2022on
I received a letter in the mail regarding a recall on my 2010 Honda Civic for the airbag. I took my car in at 7:45 AM and my appointment was at 8 AM. I was promised my car would be finished by noon or 1 PM at the latest and did not hear a single word from Greg May Honda. I had correspondence with him earlier in the morning because I noticed a discounted coupon for some services and inquired about a tuneup in which they responded that it was $750 and I said absolutely not. If I had not contacted them I would have never known when my car was ready they did not follow through on their promises on that. The issue with the airbag was resolved though. I went through a big ordeal trying to get a ride back to the dealership and it was awful but ultimately wound up having to utilize their shuttle which had an amazing driver who is very polite and got me there promptly and safely. No one knew what was going on when I walked in to get my car, the girl that I talk to you in the morning finally came out and gave me my paperwork. She intern said she had to go get my car so she went and got my car and I left but with that experience being said, I will never return to Greg May Honda again. Main reason being they weren't concerned with letting me know that my vehicle is ready on schedule. They deliberately chose to ignore me as a customer and we're not going to alert me to any information regarding the vehicle at all. So I'm very disappointed in this establishment. I was very much kept in the dark during the entire process and only due to me being proactive was I actually able to make it to work late but early enough to do my job.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Will not repair anything they broke
by 12/22/2020on
They overheated my amp for my subwoofer. They will not repair it. Kyle Binner chuckled and told me it was already not working. I paid you guys $427 for repairs and u think if my sound system was broken I wouldn’t have fixed it. Make sure you record your vehicle inside and out and under that way u will have proof if u still go there. Also, they do not wear mask despite of the ordinance.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Pull your own Car Fax!!
by 04/28/2020on
There are better choices in the area for me for sure! I bought a vehicle here and was told the carfax was clean....SURPRISE when I went to trade it in recently to find that there is an accident on the report that was NOT DISCLOSED to me when I had asked! I did speak to them, they want to buy it back below market value of course! WOW! RUN from there! (GM don't respond with more lies!)
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best of The Best Is Lawrence
by 06/21/2019on
Lawrence at Greg May has sold my family 4 vehicles. He’s always gone above and beyond to make me happy which isn’t so easy. I’m a hard person to please but he makes it happen! I love shopping with him so much I’ve sent my family to him. Together our family has bout 9 vehicles! Lawrence is truly the best he even calls to check on us to ensure we are happy. He is definitely the reason we shop with Grey May! Great job Lawrence. We appreciate you!
Honda for Life
by 05/06/2019on
I drove all the way from the Dallas area to see the car I wanted. Dalton and Nate worked overtime to get me in the car I desired and send me home with a great car buying experience. I highly recommend this team. They care about their customers.
Service department manager
by 02/01/2019on
Jim Little help me so much on my car service today! I highly recommend you ask for him for service on your car!
2012 honda pilot
by 01/24/2019on
had timing belt water pump and thermostat replaced 800 miles later thermostat was stuck again alan in the service department took care of the problem no questions asked he did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Honda Civic on 1-18-19
by 01/23/2019on
Thank u Dalton Turner for being so helpful in getting me my new car. I thank u for being sure I was going home in that car. You and your wife and other team members are the absolute best. Highly recommendation from me to anyone looking for a vehicle. Thank you Mrs. Holmes
Jared Bonner
by 01/13/2019on
Jared worked with me all week to get me the perfect car and I love it!
2018 CRV
by 12/28/2018on
Dalton assisted us with our purchase of the CRV. He was very down to earth, kind, knowledgeable and professional. We appreciated his help and the time he spent with us. We don't purchase cars very often (traded in a 2002 Chevy Tahoe); so it was a pleasant experience for us. Dalton's wife sat with us in the car before we left and proceeded to walk me through all the gadgets of flying this airplane ;). She was so helpful. Thanks to all at Greg May Honda; it was a great experience!
Poor creditability and service procedures
by 12/25/2018on
Recently took my car in for service and provided a written detailed list of what i wanted to be checked and/or repaired. Apparently the list was either not passed on to the "work tech" or if so they had no clue what they were doing. Two phone calls from them to me finally got the message across what needed to be done and it still was not done. I was told on third phone call from them that I needed parts that when the car finally was finished were not really needed, they were just "shot gunning" their actions to see what they could find that they say needed to be replaced but could not explain why the parts needed to be replaced or why some parts that they did replace did not work. After face to face meeting with tech's, service manager, and owner, they suddenly decided what they were trying to pull over on me was not working and in a short time either fixed the issues I had or I told them to stop trying to fix some issues that they were quoting me really expensive costs for parts. They got the car finished in short order in my opinion just to get me off the lot and out of the show room so that other customers could not hear me complaining about their service or the lack of. In my opinion based on the many lies i was told and rudeness of the owner I will not ever go back to this dealership and highly recommend if asked by other hyundai owners that they beware of the unethical practices their service department tried to push pass me. Also if anyone uses this dealership, please check your bill prior to paying because they also added on "document storage" charge and " shop supplies" charge over the labor and parts cost.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Greg May Honda
by 12/13/2018on
I recently purchase a 2018 Honda Accord from Dalton at Grey May Honda. I am a widow and had never purchased a car without my husband. Dalton was so courteous and kind and made my buying experience a pleasure! He is so knowledgeable that my experience from start to finish went very fluidly. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a professional car salesman. He and his wife, who assists him, also gave me a sack of goodies! Thank you Dalton!
Thank You!
by 11/19/2018on
We took our Civic in for a routine oil change. During this visit, there was some damage assessed (caused by our muddy driveway). The Service Department worked hard to help us remedy any problems with our vehicle and had it back to us the next day! We sincerely appreciate their assistance with our vehicle. Great job!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Civic purchase
by 10/03/2018on
Purchased a 2018 Civic on May 1, 2018. Traded in a 2010 Civic. Buying experience was great and not presssured at all. Salesman JR Nugent was great and I highly recommend him. Thank you JR. Thank you Greg May Honda.
Service Dept. Second to None!
by 09/14/2018on
I recently had my Type R in to replace the rear brakes. Alan Hale is always professional, friendly, knowledgeable, and honest. The job was done correctly, on time, and for a fair price. I couldn't be more satisfied with my experience at Greg May Honda thanks to the outstanding people that work there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Maintainance
by 08/10/2018on
The service department is great! They are always friendly and helpful. They inform you of items that are in need of service or items that will be needing service soon, but they don't pressure you to perform the work immediately (unless it is a serious safety concern.)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New Car Purchase
by 06/27/2018on
This is my second purchase at Greg May Honda and I was just as pleased as the first time. Tony Ramirez is a great salesperson.
Convenient!
by 06/27/2018on
I love the maintenance minders my van gives me. It's easy to schedule online, and the maintenance department's hours are so convenient!
Great, easy and professional purchasing experience
by 05/06/2018on
Is 10 Stars a rating option? Thank you so much Brian for helping us purchase our new Honda Pilot. His knowledge, professionalism, and kindness has set the bar high for any future purchases. This has by far been the smoothest, enjoyable car buying experience. Santiago is was also extremely proficient, professional, and enjoyable to work with. Highly recommend asking for Brian as your salesman! Thanks again!
2018 Accord
by 03/29/2018on
From start to finish The transparency and customer service was the best I have ever experienced.
Excellent experience from start to finish !
by 03/29/2018on
This is my second Honda purchase.... the entire experience of "no hassle" -- "professional sales team" -- and "thorough answers and explanations and overviews for everything," made the entire experience pleasant so you could just walk away knowing you did the right thing and purchased from the right place. I love Honda ! Thanks so much ! Susan Lentz Woodway, TX
