1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I received a letter in the mail regarding a recall on my 2010 Honda Civic for the airbag. I took my car in at 7:45 AM and my appointment was at 8 AM. I was promised my car would be finished by noon or 1 PM at the latest and did not hear a single word from Greg May Honda. I had correspondence with him earlier in the morning because I noticed a discounted coupon for some services and inquired about a tuneup in which they responded that it was $750 and I said absolutely not. If I had not contacted them I would have never known when my car was ready they did not follow through on their promises on that. The issue with the airbag was resolved though. I went through a big ordeal trying to get a ride back to the dealership and it was awful but ultimately wound up having to utilize their shuttle which had an amazing driver who is very polite and got me there promptly and safely. No one knew what was going on when I walked in to get my car, the girl that I talk to you in the morning finally came out and gave me my paperwork. She intern said she had to go get my car so she went and got my car and I left but with that experience being said, I will never return to Greg May Honda again. Main reason being they weren't concerned with letting me know that my vehicle is ready on schedule. They deliberately chose to ignore me as a customer and we're not going to alert me to any information regarding the vehicle at all. So I'm very disappointed in this establishment. I was very much kept in the dark during the entire process and only due to me being proactive was I actually able to make it to work late but early enough to do my job. Read more