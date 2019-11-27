Jack O Diamonds Honda
Customer Reviews of Jack O Diamonds Honda
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!
by 11/27/2019on
Hands down the best and most friendly car buying experience I have ever encountered. Travis Byrd, Jeff, and his sales team are amazing I will NOT go anywhere else to buy a vehicle. I hope the owner of this location knows that he has a truly amazing team. They are not your typically car salesman that swarm the lot they are genuinely caring people and care about you. Not just selling you a car.
Great Sales Experience
by 08/12/2017on
I had a great experience buying my first Honda from them. They were very kind!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommended
by 08/12/2017on
After months of research, I purchased a 2017 CRV-LX and could not be more pleased with the vehicle and the experience. JOD Honda sales and service facilities are impressive and the inventory was great, but the best part of the experience was the staff. I was very apprehensive about my first vehicle purchase since the death of my husband but the JOD Honda sales staff was highly professional, honest, helpful, and friendly. The price was right in line with my research, the trade allowance on my vehicle was more than fair, there was absolutely no pressure during any stage of the sale, and they took a lot of time to answer my questions and made sure I knew everything there was to know about my new vehicle before driving off the lot. In my mind, JOD is the first and only choice in Tyler and the surrounding areas. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jack o' Diamonds Tyler, Texas
by 07/01/2017on
I recently purchased a certified pre-owned 2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe. I have owned 5 other Civics and a CR-V. Other than routine maintenance, my vehicles have been trouble free. The sales staff are professional and cordial and the servive department staff is excellent. I wont dhop anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enjoyable experience
by 06/23/2017on
We just traded a 2012 CRV for a 2017 CRV. Chris Landrum was very helpful and professional during the entire negotiation. It was a pleasure working with him and we would recommend his services to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Somewhat Happy
by 08/20/2015on
I'm disappointed that a better sales price was not offered to me on the price of the car to get my payments down. I absolutely love the car and it was exactly what I was looking for but next time I will pay closer attention to the price and look at other competitors pricing. Local competition was a couple thousand dollars cheaper which would have reduced my payments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
James McLouth
by 08/01/2015on
Wonderful sales person. Honesty, courteous. So glad I came back to see him for my newest Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 07/18/2015on
First time buying a vehicle. Tim was very knowledgable about the vehicle and the different trim levels. Didn't take as long as I had anticipated which was nice. Wasn't able to qualify for the new Honda apr specials but still left with a great rate for my score and no auto loan past.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience leasing a vehicle
by 03/13/2015on
This was the first time in leasing a car. James McLouth couldn't have been better. He was kind, considerant of our desires, and explained things in a way anyone could understand. We couldn't be happier and will let everyone know where we got our vehicle and who our salesperson was.
God Thank you
by 03/11/2015on
Thank u JackADiamonds crew for all your hardwork if u need a car come to Jackadiamonds u r in good hands and you will get a great deal I love my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing!!!
by 01/31/2015on
They were so professional and beyond nice! My credit wasn't great but they got me in a Honda Insight hybrid for the payment I asked for! I am a customer for life!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What A Pleasant Experience
by 01/27/2015on
Everyone was so very helpful and friendly. I felt like, even though I am a woman purchasing my own car, that I was a respected and valued customer. The whole pre owned car purchase experience was efficient and seamless.
Wow!
by 01/15/2015on
This was the greatest experience. As a woman, I'm not always treated with respect at car dealerships. Here, it was amazing. I was treated like I had a brain and not lied to or pushed around. They were so wonderful to my two little girls too. Everyone went above and beyond.... But salesman, James Cole, was the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Smooth Transaction
by 11/30/2014on
No games, no hype, no hassle. My car-buying experience at Jack 0' Diamonds Honda was friendly, simple and straightforward. Sales consultant Roman Torres is a real professional who gave me credit for having done my research, found and brought in the car I wanted, and gave me the deal I had hoped for. Indeed, everyone I encountered at the dealership was friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very pleased
by 02/26/2011on
I searched several dealers web sights looking for a pre owned Lexus before calling JackoDiamonds, they didn't have it in their inventory but James Mc my salesperson told his manager what I was looking for and they were able to find an IS 250 Lexus at an auction in Dallas and gave me a fair price in less than a week. It was the easiest most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had.. hats off to James and the team at JackoDiamonds..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 09/04/2008on
I went to this dealership last year for 2007 Honda Odyssey EXL. The price was fair and the overall purchase process was smooth. The only thing I did not like was the finance guy, who charged me $50 of some tax which should be paid by dealership. Anyway, it's a good experience for me since we drove a long way to this dealer and they kept their price quote which was through several e-mails.
Good Purchase Experience
by 08/17/2008on
Sent exact specifications for a 08 Accord Coupe EX-L V6 via E mail. Had done all my research on the car and costs. Asked for "drive off the lot" price for car. No trade. Cash buyer. No need to visit dealer unless deal could be made over phone. Received quick response via E mail and phone follow up questions I had. Lynn Cornish was salesman. Price quoted on E mails to me were exact "drive off the lot" pricing. No extra costs or head games on car pricing when we went to sign the deal. Car had to be obtained from 450 miles away and we split some of the transportation costs with the dealer. This was a fair cost that I agreed to pay. Car was delivered exactly as promised. We were very pleased with our purchase and how we were treated during the deal.
Good Dealer
by 02/28/2008on
Got a quote for a honda pilot by e-mail. Made an appointment with the internet sales manager Carroll Butcher and bought it. The price quoted was correct as were the color choices promised. No gimmicks or extra charges or sales pressure. Smooth easy transaction. Would recommend this dealer and agent. S. George