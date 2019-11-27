Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Jack O Diamonds Honda

Jack O Diamonds Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
2600 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jack O Diamonds Honda

18 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!

by Onley on 11/27/2019

Hands down the best and most friendly car buying experience I have ever encountered. Travis Byrd, Jeff, and his sales team are amazing I will NOT go anywhere else to buy a vehicle. I hope the owner of this location knows that he has a truly amazing team. They are not your typically car salesman that swarm the lot they are genuinely caring people and care about you. Not just selling you a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by ScottyDog on 08/12/2017

I had a great experience buying my first Honda from them. They were very kind!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommended

by ALWD2288 on 08/12/2017

After months of research, I purchased a 2017 CRV-LX and could not be more pleased with the vehicle and the experience. JOD Honda sales and service facilities are impressive and the inventory was great, but the best part of the experience was the staff. I was very apprehensive about my first vehicle purchase since the death of my husband but the JOD Honda sales staff was highly professional, honest, helpful, and friendly. The price was right in line with my research, the trade allowance on my vehicle was more than fair, there was absolutely no pressure during any stage of the sale, and they took a lot of time to answer my questions and made sure I knew everything there was to know about my new vehicle before driving off the lot. In my mind, JOD is the first and only choice in Tyler and the surrounding areas. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jack o' Diamonds Tyler, Texas

by rondbarnes20 on 07/01/2017

I recently purchased a certified pre-owned 2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe. I have owned 5 other Civics and a CR-V. Other than routine maintenance, my vehicles have been trouble free. The sales staff are professional and cordial and the servive department staff is excellent. I wont dhop anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enjoyable experience

by Jboland on 06/23/2017

We just traded a 2012 CRV for a 2017 CRV. Chris Landrum was very helpful and professional during the entire negotiation. It was a pleasure working with him and we would recommend his services to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Somewhat Happy

by vicki68 on 08/20/2015

I'm disappointed that a better sales price was not offered to me on the price of the car to get my payments down. I absolutely love the car and it was exactly what I was looking for but next time I will pay closer attention to the price and look at other competitors pricing. Local competition was a couple thousand dollars cheaper which would have reduced my payments.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

James McLouth

by krose4 on 08/01/2015

Wonderful sales person. Honesty, courteous. So glad I came back to see him for my newest Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by astanle2 on 07/18/2015

First time buying a vehicle. Tim was very knowledgable about the vehicle and the different trim levels. Didn't take as long as I had anticipated which was nice. Wasn't able to qualify for the new Honda apr specials but still left with a great rate for my score and no auto loan past.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience leasing a vehicle

by Mimi9597 on 03/13/2015

This was the first time in leasing a car. James McLouth couldn't have been better. He was kind, considerant of our desires, and explained things in a way anyone could understand. We couldn't be happier and will let everyone know where we got our vehicle and who our salesperson was.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

God Thank you

by godisgood12 on 03/11/2015

Thank u JackADiamonds crew for all your hardwork if u need a car come to Jackadiamonds u r in good hands and you will get a great deal I love my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing!!!

by brinaaa1226 on 01/31/2015

They were so professional and beyond nice! My credit wasn't great but they got me in a Honda Insight hybrid for the payment I asked for! I am a customer for life!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

What A Pleasant Experience

by athensresident on 01/27/2015

Everyone was so very helpful and friendly. I felt like, even though I am a woman purchasing my own car, that I was a respected and valued customer. The whole pre owned car purchase experience was efficient and seamless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wow!

by Hollynipps on 01/15/2015

This was the greatest experience. As a woman, I'm not always treated with respect at car dealerships. Here, it was amazing. I was treated like I had a brain and not lied to or pushed around. They were so wonderful to my two little girls too. Everyone went above and beyond.... But salesman, James Cole, was the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth Transaction

by MusicNinja on 11/30/2014

No games, no hype, no hassle. My car-buying experience at Jack 0' Diamonds Honda was friendly, simple and straightforward. Sales consultant Roman Torres is a real professional who gave me credit for having done my research, found and brought in the car I wanted, and gave me the deal I had hoped for. Indeed, everyone I encountered at the dealership was friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

very pleased

by laurac4458 on 02/26/2011

I searched several dealers web sights looking for a pre owned Lexus before calling JackoDiamonds, they didn't have it in their inventory but James Mc my salesperson told his manager what I was looking for and they were able to find an IS 250 Lexus at an auction in Dallas and gave me a fair price in less than a week. It was the easiest most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had.. hats off to James and the team at JackoDiamonds..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4.5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by dingchuxiong on 09/04/2008

I went to this dealership last year for 2007 Honda Odyssey EXL. The price was fair and the overall purchase process was smooth. The only thing I did not like was the finance guy, who charged me $50 of some tax which should be paid by dealership. Anyway, it's a good experience for me since we drove a long way to this dealer and they kept their price quote which was through several e-mails.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
4.3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Purchase Experience

by digger14 on 08/17/2008

Sent exact specifications for a 08 Accord Coupe EX-L V6 via E mail. Had done all my research on the car and costs. Asked for "drive off the lot" price for car. No trade. Cash buyer. No need to visit dealer unless deal could be made over phone. Received quick response via E mail and phone follow up questions I had. Lynn Cornish was salesman. Price quoted on E mails to me were exact "drive off the lot" pricing. No extra costs or head games on car pricing when we went to sign the deal. Car had to be obtained from 450 miles away and we split some of the transportation costs with the dealer. This was a fair cost that I agreed to pay. Car was delivered exactly as promised. We were very pleased with our purchase and how we were treated during the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Dealer

by sushgeorge on 02/28/2008

Got a quote for a honda pilot by e-mail. Made an appointment with the internet sales manager Carroll Butcher and bought it. The price quoted was correct as were the color choices promised. No gimmicks or extra charges or sales pressure. Smooth easy transaction. Would recommend this dealer and agent. S. George

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
10 cars in stock
0 new0 used10 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes