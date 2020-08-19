service Rating

My first experience at Demontrond was a little disappointing. I gave a neutral rating because I've only had one experience so far, and I'm trying to be fare. My truck was in service for a state inspection that I scheduled in advance, and I told the girl I was waiting. I told the girl that I wanted to walk the lot and look at the new vehicles while I was waiting, she said to feel free and that someone from the service department would call my cell when it was finished. I walked the lot for about 45 minutes, and then I went back into the waiting area for a little bit and walked around inside. Finally I asked about my truck which had been sitting in one location for quite some time. I was told to go to cashier it was finished. I asked when it was finished because it hasn't moved in a while, and she said it was only in the service bay for 20 minutes, and then apologized because the girl handling my vehicle had to leave because her child was ill at day care. As I completely empathize with a young mom having to take care of her child, the dealership should never fall apart because one person had to leave unexpectedly. I'm glad that I finally asked about my vehicle, as they had no intention of calling me. When I walked the lot, no one asked me if they could be of help, and I went up and down every row of trucks and suburban's on site as I am considering a purchase next year.