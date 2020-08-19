Great experience!
08/19/2020
Not only was I greeted immediately but Tony took care of everything for me! He was super friendly and fun to talk to, and the manager Kevin gave me a great deal on my Mitsubishi. I really enjoyed this place. Thanks again!
New Vehicle order and delivery
03/19/2020
Can't say enough great things about the Management and Sales team at DeMontrond Chevrolet in Texas City. Vehicle selection, ordering and pricing and delivery felt like family which i will continue to do business with.
Buying my car
12/16/2019
Jimmy & Kelly are so awesome. The sale was quick and the process extremely easy. They made me feel like family. Jimmy went out of his way to help me when I needed him to follow me home since I had my mother with me. I will be buying from them again.
Great Hassle Free Experience
11/16/2019
James is a very knowledgeable sales professional who knew about all the trim details for the Silverado. He was able to help me pinpoint a truck with all the features I wanted while staying within my budget. Kelly in financial was also very helpful and walked me through all the numbers so I would know exactly what each item was. Buying a new vehicle can be stressful, but these two professionals made it very easy and hassle free!
The Anderson's
11/10/2019
Wow great bunch of people there. Jaye Williams is the guy to go to for your next vehicle.
New Car Sales
10/10/2019
Jeff and Deborah were wonderful in making the purchase of our new Tahoe happen. I felt they had our best interest at heart and explained everything along the way. One of my best car buying experiences.
Best Salesman Ever
09/15/2019
Jimmy Williams has been my salesman since 1993. Do your homework and know your numbers. You can't beat the personalized service or commitment anywhere!
My go to salesman I can truly trust
08/26/2019
My husband and I have been using Jimmy Williams for a while to buy our vehicles. When my husband passed away I continue using Jimmy because I can trust him I feel safe with him and feel he will give me the best deal he can He continues to look out for you. Our son uses him as well.
salesman
05/16/2019
very nice person.easy to talk to.worked with us.made buying a new car very easy and pleasant, would buy another car from him with no problem,.
Best Dealership and Deals
02/23/2019
Demontrond had the vehicle I wanted. They gave me the best deal. Hassle free, fast, and great service. The warranty forever program is a great bonus. All the employees were great. This team is really focused on the buyers experience and will go the extra mile to meet your needs. Best dealership experience I had in many years.
Mina was excellent!
09/12/2017
I cannot say enough about the professionalism of Mina. When we purchased our car, Mina went above and beyond what we expected. He also took his time and was patient showing us all the features the vehicle had to offer. I would highly recommend Mina to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle!
Great Sales Experience- Demontrond Chevrolet
08/10/2017
My wife and I had a great sales experience with Mina at Demondtrond Chevrolet- Texas City. Easy sales process no haggle on the price and was able to deliver on what I wanted at the price I was willing to pay. All done online before I ever test drove the vehicle.
Used Tundra Purchased
04/12/2017
Patrick Brady and Juan Gutierrez were both very easy to work with on buying the car (no pressure tactics) as well as helping with returning the rental car I needed as I drove in from out of town. Very service oriented! The finance team was great as well. Fantastic experience!!! Would be the first place I would look when buying another vehicle.
Best salesman and best dealership
01/30/2017
I have purchased 3 Toyota's and every time i have loved them! i recently purchased my first Chevy! i love the features and the salesman Tony! He made for sure i left with the car i wanted and at the price i wanted!
Fast-n=Easy
09/14/2016
The complete transaction was a very fast and easy process! Thanks Angel
Very Friendly and Accommodating
07/28/2016
Everyone was really nice and went out of their way to help get the vehicle I was looking to purchase. They were able to locate the truck and have it at the dealership within a few days. Everything went very smoothly at closing. Sean and Trey did a good job explaining the features of the new truck and Amy did a good job at answering and explaining closing options and cost.
Fantastic experience
07/15/2016
I've been to way more dealerships in my lifetime than the average person, (I used to do dealership software installs across the country), plus we've bought and sold our fair share of vehicles and I will say Trey J. and the whole team down at DeMontrond Texas City are on my very short list of preferred dealerships anywhere in the USA (one of 5 across the country). I would definitely consider them when purchasing again and recommend them to anyone - regardless as to how far away you are from them. (They are over an hr drive from us). The whole buying experience was fantastic - extremely laid back & literally the best priced vehicle on the Internet for the specific options we were looking for. Treated as though we were buying the most expensive new car there, even though it was a mid priced used vehicle that we were interested in buying (and eventually bought). Super impressed. Stephen A.
SO-SO first Impression
05/25/2016
My first experience at Demontrond was a little disappointing. I gave a neutral rating because I've only had one experience so far, and I'm trying to be fare. My truck was in service for a state inspection that I scheduled in advance, and I told the girl I was waiting. I told the girl that I wanted to walk the lot and look at the new vehicles while I was waiting, she said to feel free and that someone from the service department would call my cell when it was finished. I walked the lot for about 45 minutes, and then I went back into the waiting area for a little bit and walked around inside. Finally I asked about my truck which had been sitting in one location for quite some time. I was told to go to cashier it was finished. I asked when it was finished because it hasn't moved in a while, and she said it was only in the service bay for 20 minutes, and then apologized because the girl handling my vehicle had to leave because her child was ill at day care. As I completely empathize with a young mom having to take care of her child, the dealership should never fall apart because one person had to leave unexpectedly. I'm glad that I finally asked about my vehicle, as they had no intention of calling me. When I walked the lot, no one asked me if they could be of help, and I went up and down every row of trucks and suburban's on site as I am considering a purchase next year.
Vehicle Purchase
05/10/2016
I was broadsided on February 24th and my Traverse was totaled. I truly believe the car saved me - it absorbed the impact. She hit me going more than 40 mph on the driver's door. The airbags and seatbelts deployed and protected me. I had purchased my Traverse from DeMontrond. I did do some looking elsewhere, but went back to DeMontrond. I am in another "Traverse". Harold Mcvay was my sales person and I couldn't have been happier. I do not like pushy people and Harold was anything but that.
Silverado repairs
10/14/2015
Great service. Kept me up to date on completion time. Even washed and clean my vehicle. Very nice touch of Customer Srvice
wonderful experience
09/14/2015
Mr Tony Victoria made our purchasing of a new car a wonderful experience. He gave use a 150%. He was very thorough. He answered all of our question. If he didn't know something, he took the time to find out. After we purchased our 2015 malibu, Tony still sent an email thanking us and reminding us that if we ever needed anything, we could call him. Anyone else would have went on to their next customer, but not Mr Victoria. He later called to ask if we were satisfied and if there was anything else we needed. He gets our vote for salesman of the year.
