New To Me
by 12/16/2021on
David Wishart was extremely helpful with my purchase.I had a limit .he found the vehicle. And is perfect for me. I love it. All the staff was very friendly. I will recommend this dealership. Thank You
Nice Truck
by 08/08/2021on
Mike Wishart was my salesman. He was very professional and understood what I wanted and that I had a limit on how much I would spend.
Enjoyed my purchase!
by 08/02/2021on
Had a great experience visiting this dealership for my new pre-owned purchase. I worked with Jimmy W. who was all around wonderful and pleasantly professional through the whole process. He is very experienced in the sales industry. I highly recommend asking for his assistance with your next purchase. You will not regret it! It was a very smooth process from the time I walked in- to walking out with the keys. Thank you, Jimmy and DeMontrond- Texas City.
Matt was great
by 02/02/2021on
From beginning to end Matt was seamless and informative. He was forward and didn’t try to get me in something I didn’t want to be in. He knew I had a plan and supported me 100%. Also a shout out to the finance guy (I forgot his name 😬) he really did everything he could to get me a good deal. I will definitely be repeat business for them and stay loyal to Demontrond.
Great Service
by 01/27/2021on
I really like Demontronds warranty for life program.
corona 2020
by 09/24/2020on
jimmy brought the truck in i wanted, for the price i wanted to pay
Great experience!
by 08/19/2020on
Not only was I greeted immediately but Tony took care of everything for me! He was super friendly and fun to talk to, and the manager Kevin gave me a great deal on my Mitsubishi. I really enjoyed this place. Thanks again!
New Vehicle order and delivery
by 03/19/2020on
Can't say enough great things about the Management and Sales team at DeMontrond Chevrolet in Texas City. Vehicle selection, ordering and pricing and delivery felt like family which i will continue to do business with.
Buying my car
by 12/16/2019on
Jimmy & Kelly are so awesome. The sale was quick and the process extremely easy. They made me feel like family. Jimmy went out of his way to help me when I needed him to follow me home since I had my mother with me. I will be buying from them again.
Great Hassle Free Experience
by 11/16/2019on
James is a very knowledgeable sales professional who knew about all the trim details for the Silverado. He was able to help me pinpoint a truck with all the features I wanted while staying within my budget. Kelly in financial was also very helpful and walked me through all the numbers so I would know exactly what each item was. Buying a new vehicle can be stressful, but these two professionals made it very easy and hassle free!
The Anderson's
by 11/10/2019on
Wow great bunch of people there. Jaye Williams is the guy to go to for your next vehicle.
New Car Sales
by 10/10/2019on
Jeff and Deborah were wonderful in making the purchase of our new Tahoe happen. I felt they had our best interest at heart and explained everything along the way. One of my best car buying experiences.
Best Salesman Ever
by 09/15/2019on
Jimmy Williams has been my salesman since 1993. Do your homework and know your numbers. You can't beat the personalized service or commitment anywhere!
My go to salesman I can truly trust
by 08/26/2019on
My husband and I have been using Jimmy Williams for a while to buy our vehicles. When my husband passed away I continue using Jimmy because I can trust him I feel safe with him and feel he will give me the best deal he can He continues to look out for you. Our son uses him as well.
salesman
by 05/16/2019on
very nice person.easy to talk to.worked with us.made buying a new car very easy and pleasant, would buy another car from him with no problem,.
Best Dealership and Deals
by 02/23/2019on
Demontrond had the vehicle I wanted. They gave me the best deal. Hassle free, fast, and great service. The warranty forever program is a great bonus. All the employees were great. This team is really focused on the buyers experience and will go the extra mile to meet your needs. Best dealership experience I had in many years.
Mina was excellent!
by 09/12/2017on
I cannot say enough about the professionalism of Mina. When we purchased our car, Mina went above and beyond what we expected. He also took his time and was patient showing us all the features the vehicle had to offer. I would highly recommend Mina to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle!
Great Sales Experience- Demontrond Chevrolet
by 08/10/2017on
My wife and I had a great sales experience with Mina at Demondtrond Chevrolet- Texas City. Easy sales process no haggle on the price and was able to deliver on what I wanted at the price I was willing to pay. All done online before I ever test drove the vehicle.
Used Tundra Purchased
by 04/12/2017on
Patrick Brady and Juan Gutierrez were both very easy to work with on buying the car (no pressure tactics) as well as helping with returning the rental car I needed as I drove in from out of town. Very service oriented! The finance team was great as well. Fantastic experience!!! Would be the first place I would look when buying another vehicle.
Best salesman and best dealership
by 01/30/2017on
I have purchased 3 Toyota's and every time i have loved them! i recently purchased my first Chevy! i love the features and the salesman Tony! He made for sure i left with the car i wanted and at the price i wanted!
Fast-n=Easy
by 09/14/2016on
The complete transaction was a very fast and easy process! Thanks Angel
