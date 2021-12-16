5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

James is a very knowledgeable sales professional who knew about all the trim details for the Silverado. He was able to help me pinpoint a truck with all the features I wanted while staying within my budget. Kelly in financial was also very helpful and walked me through all the numbers so I would know exactly what each item was. Buying a new vehicle can be stressful, but these two professionals made it very easy and hassle free! Read more