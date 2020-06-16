sales Rating

Started with Tabatha who helped me with me on line search. She helped with all my questions. I made the 65 mile trek and Tabatha was there to meet me and she sent me to “Special” Ed and he was great! Loved his patience and his LACK of pushy-ness...let me take the lead on the search through the inventory of used vehicles. I was looking for and older model and I have looked at a bunch. Cook had the visually cleanest vehicles out of the many Houston area dealers visited. Needless to say I found my truck and was then directed to Rick in finance and his patience was also much appreciated. He went through several options and never settled until he found me the right option for me!! Thanks to all and again it was well worth the drive!! Read more