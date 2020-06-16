Cook Ford

2600 Palmer Hwy, Texas City, TX 77590
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Cook Ford

4.6
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (1)
sales Rating

2020 F250 Purchase

by Fred R on 06/16/2020

Cook Ford is a great dealership to buy a Ford. The staff from Sales, Service, Finance, and Management are knowledgeable and seem to truly care about their customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
17 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

2020 F250 Purchase

by Fred R on 06/16/2020

Cook Ford is a great dealership to buy a Ford. The staff from Sales, Service, Finance, and Management are knowledgeable and seem to truly care about their customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2020 F150 King Ranch

by Adrian Botello on 05/21/2020

I search the Web for months and finally found the truck I wanted.Louann Byrd at Cook Ford had the truck for me.The buying process was outstanding for me. I was very comfortable. I will recommend all my friends to her and Cook Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Ranger

by ROY H on 04/30/2020

From start to finish this purchase experience was top shelf. My salesman was attentive and knowledgeable. The finance manager was very informative and she went out of her way to make sure the entire process was completely transparent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Car issues

by Ford Fusion on 04/14/2020

I took my car in for engine light on, and would shake like it was going to die. Had it taken to cook ford. A week into it they say it’s a bad injector they replace it and still having issues with the car. The week after that I call and they state they are going through the wiring system and had to contact ford not knowing what the codes meant. I towed it to mcree ford within a day they said it was the motor and needs to be replaced! Wow way to go cook ford terrible service. The techs were obviously brought in off the streets.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

Fair and honest....

by Great place to make a deal on 03/18/2020

Small town feel. Sales lady was great to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by Jonathan on 02/28/2020

Purchased a truck from Cook Ford on 2/26/2020 and it was a painless experience. Daniel Yonge was easy to work. If you are in the market for a new Ford give cook in Texas City a chance. They beat everyone in the Houston area on price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Cook Ford

by CookFord on 11/08/2019

Great experience. Very easy to deal with and no pressure. My salesman Tony Evans was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Worth it all the way from Rosenberg...

by Brubow1263 on 10/18/2019

Started with Tabatha who helped me with me on line search. She helped with all my questions. I made the 65 mile trek and Tabatha was there to meet me and she sent me to “Special” Ed and he was great! Loved his patience and his LACK of pushy-ness...let me take the lead on the search through the inventory of used vehicles. I was looking for and older model and I have looked at a bunch. Cook had the visually cleanest vehicles out of the many Houston area dealers visited. Needless to say I found my truck and was then directed to Rick in finance and his patience was also much appreciated. He went through several options and never settled until he found me the right option for me!! Thanks to all and again it was well worth the drive!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Cook Ford - Purchase of 2019 F150 King Ranch

by F150 buyer on 09/10/2019

I recently purchased a 2019 F150 King Ranch truck from Cook Ford in Texas City, TX. They offered the best pricing and the most for my trade-in by a wide margin. I was totally happy with the sales and finance experience and would highly recommend this dealership to anyone buying a Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bruce Smiley

by bsmiley on 10/23/2018

Everything was great and on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Brakes and air conditioner

by Ben’s2011 on 07/18/2018

Another satisfying maintenance experience. All brake rotors were resurfaced to clear a erratic feel while stopping. I had towed a heavy trailer with failed electric brakes. My air conditioner system had a leaking valve.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

cook ford

by ontoiran on 07/03/2018

work done professionally, reasonable price, pleasant people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

SUV "The Works"

by Sparky1948 on 11/15/2017

It was time for the typical oil change. I love that my 2017 Ford Edge only needs to go in for the oil change once every 5,000 miles. I took it to Cook Ford in Texas City and get what they call "The Works" oil change, check all fluids, rotate tires etc. The price is good and I know that the work being done by certified Ford mechanics will be done correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

31 years and counting

by rrc1968 on 11/10/2017

I have Been a customer of Cook Ford for 31 years and have purchased 3 vehicles from Lisa Requenes in the past year alone. I only drive Ford vehicles and only buy from them due to the excellent sales and service I receive. Give Lisa R. a call, you will not regret it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Maintenance

by pinkrose4444 on 06/27/2016

Had tires rotated and oil change. Your Service staff was very pleasent to work with and it was done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

GREAT PLACE TO GO PLEASE READ!!!

by ragenrob on 06/15/2011

I bought my truck August 31, 2010 and by December had a few problems go wrong with it...the main problem being that it developed a tick and a misfire. I wanted to wait to see if any other problems came up so i decided to wait before i took it in(also broke :/ ). So I waited till i could take it in this June, well i paid 2000 for a warranty and it didn't want to cover anything...All ill say was Mr. Cook made everything RIGHT! My truck got repaired and i am very happy with the service i received! I would highly recommend this dealer to anyone! I am now a lifetime custom of theirs! THANKS KEDGE!!! Robert

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ripped Off

by txchadd68 on 03/10/2010

This was my way hopefully keep people from being taken by this company. You know what they say about car dealership. My wife and I purchased a car from Cooks Ford of Texas city, Texas with a 60,000 mile warranty on it and guaranteed that it was valid. Well this was not at all the truth. When we took the car in for problem with the front-end the kia dealership the car had been in a front-end wreck, and the warranty was void. The mechanic at the dealership said that it was very easy to see the car had been wrecked and that Cooks Ford had to know about it and knew the warranty was no good on it. NOTHING IN THE CARFAX EITHER !!! Don't always trust a carfax either. Go to this dealership with caution.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
56 cars in stock
0 new56 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Sierra 1500
GMC Sierra 1500
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

The first thing you should know about Cook Ford is that we are dedicated to satisfying our customers and building long lasting relationships. This is true from the moment you walk in for the first time and we hand you the keys to your new Ford or used car.

To complement our stellar collection of products, each chosen for its unique ability to match different peoples' driving styles, lifestyles, wants and needs is an expansive certified Ford parts store, a state-of-the art automotive service center, and a highly advanced Collision Center dedicated to keeping your car young at heart until the day you decide to retire it.

And, of course, we wouldn't be complete without our savy, in-house team of car loan and Ford lease specialists. More than just being good with numbers, they're good with people; which makes for a zero-stress auto financing experience. We think you'll agree, that's pretty hard to find.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

