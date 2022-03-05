1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When to them because they had the inventory. Purchased an F-150 and picked it up in the rain. Next damy windows and a ding in the door. Dropped off my truck for them to fix the repairs. They gave me a loaner with NO GAS in it and TOLD ME TO GO FILL IT UP…so I used my gas to drive 70 miles to give them an opportunity to fix it and they want me to fill ip their car…WTF They had it a week and fixed the molding but DIDN’T touch the ding at all YET THEY TOLD ME 4 TIMES THAT IT WAS REPAIRED….now I have a brand new $50k vehicle with a nasty ding and paint chip Read more