5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the 2nd Lincoln we have purchased from North Park Lincoln. The first was a 3013 Lincoln MKX and was driven mostly my my wife. Upon arrival at NP Lincoln I met the manager and he introduced me to Casper Kasperski and after asking what we were interested in regarding options and the different features available, he showed me what I asked to see. I explained we never use the sunroof he said the car was available without those options. I also ask about certified cars with low miles and he explained the loaner cars they had with very low miles and big reductions in price. We looked at one but it didn't have the Navigation system and he located another they had with the options we wanted and the color we wanted. Casper brought the car to our home several days later and drove with us a small distance to get accustomed to the various features and then left the car with us to test drive for a day. He took our Lincoln MKX back with him for appraisal and called to tell me that the car appraised out at what we wanted for it. A couple of days later Dalton Kobs, his assistant, came to our home with the paperwork for us to sign and I gave him a check for the car. He set up our iPhones, set the garage door openers and seat settings. This was the best experience I have ever had in buying a car during my 82 years. Jim Cooper Read more