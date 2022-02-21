North Park Lincoln
Customer Reviews of North Park Lincoln
Outstanding Salesperson
by 02/21/2022on
My wife and I scoured the internet looking for our next vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, and found it at North Park lincoln. We were extremely fortunate to be working with Jennifer Hale as she is a knowledgeable and professional salesperson. She made our purchase very smooth and answered all of the questions we had in regards to an out-of-state purchase. Thank you!
Amazing Service!
by 01/04/2022on
Jennifer Hale has set the bar for excellence across the board for her expertise and customer care during my purchase of a new Lincoln. I have owned 2 previous Navigators, 2018 and 2019. The experience I had with Jennifer was exceptional and I will going back to purchase my next Lincoln from her! Jennifer is great and I highly recommend her to assist with a new or used purchase at NorthPark Lincoln!
Best experience with truck purchase!
by 12/29/2021on
Wow! I can't believe I'm writing a GREAT review after a car purchase! But this purchase was literally perfect... smooth... stress-free. Jennifer Leffler was my salesperson. I drove the truck, liked it, and we sat down to discuss numbers. They tried their best to get to my price. When they couldn't, we met in the middle. We both agreed on total price that was fair for all parties. It was the easiest transaction I've ever had. THEN, I went to Jim Blair in the Finance Office. I can't speak enough about him. This is the FIRST time in 20 years that I was not pressured and suffocated in the Finance Office. Seriously. I just want to say thank you for giving me options, but saying "Okay no problem" when I said no. And he didn't resist or push harder. It was easy, smooth, and fast. BEST car purchase I've ever had. Thank you!
Best Car Buying with Ricky Tejada
by 11/14/2021on
I had the best car buying experience with Ricky Tejada at this dealership. He was so helpful and knowledgeable about my Lincoln. His service was outstanding. He went out of his way to pick us up at the airport and took us to see the car I had been eyeing on line. He took his time and explained all the features of the car. I am very pleased with his service and our purchase. I will always go back to Ricky to buy our vehicles.
Ricky was great!
by 10/30/2021on
I purchased my Lincoln Navigator online and worked with Ricky. He was great! Everything was seamless. They delivered my Navigator to Amarillo and took my trade back with them.
5 Star Car Buying Experience!
by 08/09/2021on
Working with Casper, Joseph, and the entire team at North Park Lincoln made our car buying experience better than we could have ever imagined. They don't just talk about the 5 star experience - they truly practice it every day. We were at the dealership two different days over the course of our car purchase and talked with Casper and Joseph many, many times before we ever showed up the first time. I will highly recommend NP Lincoln to any friend in the market for a new car - great experience all around!
Great service
by 07/18/2021on
Took time to review various cars with us. Took us for different test drives so we could decide what we liked. Very friendly and honest with us.
The Big Easy
by 06/03/2021on
North Park Lincoln went out of their way to make this deal very easy. I couldnt be happier with my new ride and with the overall buying experience. Thanks!
Thank you for my new baby, Midnight
by 05/08/2021on
Midnight is a beautiful black with Terra-cotta interior, 2020 Lincoln Continental! She is my dream car and my honey got her for me. The Northpark Lincoln crew is absolutely the best! They are welcoming and professional, however they treat you like family. Casper showed us exactly what I wanted! Mike was so smooth with the buying process, that I didn’t even know I was done! Lol and Dalton was just a sweet heart being patient with my husband and me trying to work the app on our phone. This is my second Lincoln and both were purchased at Northside!! Thank you all for you wonderful spirits!
North Park Lincoln in San Antonio is Great!
by 04/08/2021on
Great Lincoln dealership. Kent (Casper) Kasperski was a great salesman along with Dalton who gave us a 5 star delivery with a bottle of wine. We bought a 2020 Black Label Nautilus to replace my wife's 2019 Nautilus. Trade-in was easy and I was happy with the deal. The whole process was too easy, so I can't recommend enough Casper, Dalton and North Park Lincoln. Thanks, Tom S.
Best Ever
by 03/26/2021on
This is the 2nd Lincoln we have purchased from North Park Lincoln. The first was a 3013 Lincoln MKX and was driven mostly my my wife. Upon arrival at NP Lincoln I met the manager and he introduced me to Casper Kasperski and after asking what we were interested in regarding options and the different features available, he showed me what I asked to see. I explained we never use the sunroof he said the car was available without those options. I also ask about certified cars with low miles and he explained the loaner cars they had with very low miles and big reductions in price. We looked at one but it didn't have the Navigation system and he located another they had with the options we wanted and the color we wanted. Casper brought the car to our home several days later and drove with us a small distance to get accustomed to the various features and then left the car with us to test drive for a day. He took our Lincoln MKX back with him for appraisal and called to tell me that the car appraised out at what we wanted for it. A couple of days later Dalton Kobs, his assistant, came to our home with the paperwork for us to sign and I gave him a check for the car. He set up our iPhones, set the garage door openers and seat settings. This was the best experience I have ever had in buying a car during my 82 years. Jim Cooper
Great buying experience!
by 03/17/2021on
Ricky Tejeda made my buying experience a pleasure due to his professionalism and sales knowledge...he got me the best vehicle and best deal available for both my new vehicle and my trade in...I highly recommend Ricky to sell you a new or used car if you are in the market for a new Lincoln...and by the way, the new Lincolns rock with looks and performance. Great experience all around...will definitely return in the future to hopefully buy another car from the same team that made my buying experience easy.
Experienced
by 02/26/2021on
Had a great experience working with Dalton and Casper. The whole process went smoothly, and everyone was extremely professional. They helped the process go quickly by working with me over the phone and on line as it was a long distance sale.
Casper and Dalton
by 02/22/2021on
Had a great experience working with Dalton and Casper. The whole process went smoothly, and everyone was extremely professional. They were able to answer all of our questions, and being a first time buyer, made us feel comfortable without any added pressure. I couldn’t recommend Casper, Dalton, and North Park Lincoln anymore highly.
Sandy Small and her assistant, Moses
by 02/13/2021on
This was by far one of the easiest car purchases that I've ever had. The sales person, Sandy Small, did an outstanding job describing the vehicles available both at the dealership and elsewhere in Texas. Sandy's assistant. Moses, also did an excellent job explaining the car's features. Additionally, Amy Martinez in the finance department did the final payment process rapidly and efficiently. I certainly would recommend North Park Lincoln as an excellent dealership.
Great experience
by 02/05/2021on
Totally painless. Salesperson Jen Hale took my info over the phone. Couple of payroll stubs/DL screenshots sent and car was waiting (washed/detailed) on "sold" aisle. Also the price was actually lower than listed sales price. Will be back when ready for next vehicle. Mike in financing was awesome also. Thanks North Park Lincoln
Five Star Service
by 01/06/2021on
I want to thank everyone at North Park Lincoln. Especially Sales Agent Sandy Small, Service Assistant Moses Perez, and Business Manager Mike Yuretich. All went above and beyond expectations and made my recent purchase the smoothest and easiest auto transaction I've ever experienced. Thank you all.
Wow, that was easy!
by 10/17/2020on
I haven't bought a vehicle in a while. Casper was very professional and the whole process took less then 2 hours. That is saying something because 45 minutes of that time he went over the whole SUV with me and set all my settings. If you are looking for a amazing car shopping experience go see Casper.
Professionalism Beyond
by 10/14/2020on
David Moss, Sales North Park Lincoln, made the vehicle experience effortless and beyond the norm of expectations. No pressure approach, ease of understanding client wishes, explained different configurations of Nautilus, searched for vehicle components desired and limitless patience. Great follow-up on questions posed. Everyone is friendly with positive attitudes and a desire to assist as needed. Ample vehicle models to choose from. Going the extra effort gives David Moss high marks to ensure great customer satisfaction.
A Wonderful Experience Andy
by 09/29/2020on
Andy Mathews took the time to find out what I really needed in a new vehicle. I traded 2 vehicles and was concerned that I would have a very large negative equity. He worked the "magic" and it wasn't as bad as I imagined. I did lease a new vehicle and the whole process was smooth and easy. Thank you Andy and NP Lincoln. This a truly wonderful and caring Dealership! I love driving my new Lincoln Corsair!
The Best Auto Sales Team In Town
by 09/29/2020on
I had the very best auto purchase experience at North Park Lincoln/Kahlig Auto Group due to excellent five star customer service and attention by salesman Ricky Tejada and Financial manager Veronica Mora. NPL had an inventory of very nice and clean used cars. Salesman-Ricky, experienced and very knowledgeable with various vehicles was helpful getting me the right vehicle. I went with a very well kept, loaded Toyota Avalon model which I was offered an Extended Warranty. Excellent Customer Service from Veronica who was very informative to The Easy Plan warranty, which is for Toyota/Honda models only. Ricky Tejada was very knowledgeable of the vehicle, giving me a thorough showing of the extra features. From the Beginning to the End, he made sure I was a Very Satisfied Customer!!!
