Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Ancira Kia

Ancira Kia

Visit dealer’s website 
6139 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
closed
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ancira Kia

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great!!!!

by troywjones on 09/14/2011

I called the dealership on the phone and asked about the 2012 Sorrento and want incentives they had. They were offering incentives for dealership, Military and Competitive. Plus since I am a member of USAA my price was 100 dollars over invoice and all optional equipment was at invoice. I went into the dealership spoke with the salesman from the phone. Told him exactly what I wanted and they honored everything they told me on the phone. Plus they gave me a great value on my trade in. I will definitely be being my next vehicle through ANCIRA KIA of San Antonio, TX. All in all I was there for about 3 hours and out the door with my brand new Sorrento.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Not the best but better than some of the other choices out there.

by ndskimr on 07/03/2011

Some of the staff at the dealership are great while others are not. It can be a hit or miss. Overall, the experience was alright but could have been better. Service department is good for the most part.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

don't waste your time

by pja_tx on 06/25/2011

talked with 3 different salesmen at 2 different visits. they were either way too pushy, incredibly unknowledgeable, or condescending.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
2 cars in stock
0 new0 used2 certified pre-owned
Kia Sorento
Kia Sorento
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes