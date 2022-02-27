Skip to main content
All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of San Angelo

4310 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of San Angelo

4.9
Overall Rating
4.93 out of 5 stars(78)
Recommend: Yes (60) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Way to go Coach!

by Michael on 02/27/2022

Had the product I was looking for and was able to complete the transaction without all the usual haggling. Coach was the sales rep who answered my initial call and had everything arranged when I arrived. We were able to agree on a price and do 90% by phone! Awesome sales experience with a sales rep who took the time to get to know me. Way to go Coach!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

new 1500

by Scott on 05/04/2022

Jim "Coach" was great, no hassle no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great buying experience!

by Kenny_J on 05/01/2022

The whole process was very straight forward and pressure free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing service

by Sean on 04/27/2022

Everything was amazing and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep Service

by Kirk on 04/17/2022

Customer service was exceptional. I was treated better at this dealership than I was at the dealership Frontier Dodge in Lubbock where I purchased my vehicle. I had a warranty question and the service department here went to work on it immediately as compared to their afore mentioned dealership who just told me it was not covered and it was my problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service and parts

by Justin on 03/11/2022

Service and parts depts are very friendly and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service

by Aubrey on 03/10/2022

Alex was very personable and ensured my vehicle was repaired in a timely manner....even more I like Alex's attitude - always a smile on his face!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast oil change

by Rick on 03/05/2022

If you get there early in the morning, the oil change is pretty fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I will definitely buy another vehicle here again!

by Crystal on 02/23/2022

It went very smooth. This was the easiest new vehicle purchase I have ever experienced and I have purchased quite a few new vehicles. :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place. Great team.

by Joseph on 02/17/2022

Cody Clements always goes out of his way to work with us. We have been buying our vehicles from him for over 10 years. We wouldn’t go anywhere else. The rest of the staff was also. Very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Experience

by Carmen on 01/30/2022

It was prompt. Eddie was so nice and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 star + service

by Mindy on 01/20/2022

Daniel, the Sales Mgr, is who I worked with. I found the jeep I wanted in transit to Odessa, and Daniel was able to work out a trade. He kept me posted daily on the status, worked with me on my trade, and even came in on his day off when he got notified it made it to Odessa so he could get his driver sent to get it. These are attributes that go above and beyond a typical sale. These are things that make you want to keep doing business with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership to do business

by Matt on 01/05/2022

Customer service and Huge inventory

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

All American Buying Experience

by Phillip on 12/24/2021

Oscar immediately responded to my inquiry about a specific vehicle of interest to me. He clearly articulated the information that I needed to provide him and confirmed when he had received it. He made me feel like I was his only client throughout the entire sales process, including delivery. Bryan, from Finance, made the paperwork and registration process painless and displayed a friendly and professional attitude through delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Experience

by Nick on 11/30/2021

Coach Eubank was great throughout the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

!

by Kimberly on 11/21/2021

Quick courteous and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by George on 11/03/2021

Pleasant people, efficient service, quality product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Billy Frazier

by Billy on 11/01/2021

Ease of scheduling & efficiency.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs. Susan Campbell

by Susan on 11/01/2021

Quick service and completely satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

oil change

by Mark on 10/22/2021

very good experience they were done with my oil change quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Samantha on 10/07/2021

The communication and turn around was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
