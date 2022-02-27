5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Daniel, the Sales Mgr, is who I worked with. I found the jeep I wanted in transit to Odessa, and Daniel was able to work out a trade. He kept me posted daily on the status, worked with me on my trade, and even came in on his day off when he got notified it made it to Odessa so he could get his driver sent to get it. These are attributes that go above and beyond a typical sale. These are things that make you want to keep doing business with them. Read more