1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchase experience went smooth, 4-4-20 I give credit to “Kutaiba” for the sales experience. I purchased a 2020 Honda Civic Si. I have had to come back three times after the purchase from the dealership. 4-8-20The first time was because I windows were not tinted correctly. By me saying not correctly I mean, the windows were not cleaned correctly when the tint was installed, also the cutting on the tint was not clean cut. You could also see that the roll of tint was banged up by the crinkles shown on the tint once it was installed on my car. Needless to say, the tint was “re done” but you can still see the crinkles from the tint and the rear window was still done incorrectly. When I picked up the vehicle from the tint replacement, my car was damaged and needed paint because the damage went all the way through the paint. At this point I’m giving the dealership a chance to prove themselves once again. I showed up today 4-13-20, spoke directly with GM Teno and he himself can tell you the job was done horribly. There was a puddle of over spray in the rear bumper, the buffing job had left swirl marks all over the passenger side, there was more over spray on the passenger door and from then I realized no one bothered to look over this job and make sure all of my issues were taken care of and I wouldn’t have to come back again, knowing this was my fourth time returning. I left the car to attempt once again to get another issue corrected. At this point if the vehicle is not done correctly I will leave the vehicle with the dealership, assure I get my down payment returned and continue my search somewhere else. Thank you Honda for the opportunity but I will not be held responsible to drive out with a fake smile on my face knowing I paid for a “new” vehicle that was spotless and now expected to leave with a damaged vehicle that has a sloppy paint job, you expect to come to the dealership and assume you get top notch service and not a mediocre “deal with it” attitude. Read more