Laura in sales
by 03/01/2020on
Laura was great and very professional! They gave me what I wanted and made sure I was happy!
Fishy business
by 06/11/2020on
June 10, 2020 SALES VISIT - USED "Fishy business" - Shubhadeep I went here today to test drive a 2017 Honda HR-V, listed at $13921 on various websites. I felt nice about the car after driving, but the real drama just began afterwards. I was told that some odd $3500 will add to the listed price of $13921, as it is a certified pre-owned car and they did some service like tire change, etc. With that add on, the tax, title, registration all summed up to as much as $19000, which I felt is absolutely insane. First, if I am paying $19k, I can better buy a brand new one, why bother buying a used car? Second, why do they not list the full/real price on the advertisements? In these difficult situations with the pandemic and this hot weather, I drove with a friend almost 100miles from my place to test drive this car to discover that they have hidden charges amounting to an insane $6000. This is plain and simple harassment. It was a very frustrating experience and would like to make everyone aware of this. Absolutely not going here back again.
1 Comments
Bad Management
by 04/15/2020on
Purchase experience went smooth, 4-4-20 I give credit to “Kutaiba” for the sales experience. I purchased a 2020 Honda Civic Si. I have had to come back three times after the purchase from the dealership. 4-8-20The first time was because I windows were not tinted correctly. By me saying not correctly I mean, the windows were not cleaned correctly when the tint was installed, also the cutting on the tint was not clean cut. You could also see that the roll of tint was banged up by the crinkles shown on the tint once it was installed on my car. Needless to say, the tint was “re done” but you can still see the crinkles from the tint and the rear window was still done incorrectly. When I picked up the vehicle from the tint replacement, my car was damaged and needed paint because the damage went all the way through the paint. At this point I’m giving the dealership a chance to prove themselves once again. I showed up today 4-13-20, spoke directly with GM Teno and he himself can tell you the job was done horribly. There was a puddle of over spray in the rear bumper, the buffing job had left swirl marks all over the passenger side, there was more over spray on the passenger door and from then I realized no one bothered to look over this job and make sure all of my issues were taken care of and I wouldn’t have to come back again, knowing this was my fourth time returning. I left the car to attempt once again to get another issue corrected. At this point if the vehicle is not done correctly I will leave the vehicle with the dealership, assure I get my down payment returned and continue my search somewhere else. Thank you Honda for the opportunity but I will not be held responsible to drive out with a fake smile on my face knowing I paid for a “new” vehicle that was spotless and now expected to leave with a damaged vehicle that has a sloppy paint job, you expect to come to the dealership and assume you get top notch service and not a mediocre “deal with it” attitude.
Laura was amazing ! Whole team was
by 12/12/2019on
Awesome service. Would recommend to all my family
Happy Customer
by 10/10/2018on
I was running behind for my appointment but I was still able to get in and get the service I needed with a smile. Happy to drive a Honda.
Mrs. White
by 10/10/2018on
I was in and out. My appointment was at 8. I had a 9:15 appointment in Sugarland and was there with 5 minutes to spare. #GillmanRocks!
Outstanding Service
by 10/10/2018on
I was told that my car would be ready in an hour and Jermaine definitely kept his word on that. My oil change was done in a Knick of time. I appreciate that I was able to get in and out so quickly and that I had the rest of my day to finish running my other errands.
Survay
by 10/08/2018on
Well everthing ... Patrick was very helpful find the perfect car for me
AnthonySilvas
by 10/08/2018on
The sales representative was very impressive. Knowledgeable, Friendly and felt welcomed as soon as I arrived. I can't express enough the courtesy he gave me during the entire process of purchasing my car. I plan on telling everyone to purchase there next car there. thank You
Great place to purchase a car!
by 10/07/2018on
Helpful & knowledgeable.
Great experience!
by 10/07/2018on
Very knowledgeable about different cars
Best Car Experience Ever
by 10/04/2018on
How fast service was.
10/01/67
by 10/04/2018on
Fast, professional, curteous service
Great car buying experience at this dealership!
by 10/03/2018on
The relaxed and non- pressured atmosphere of the total event of purchasing a car was impressive.
My morning at the Honda service dept
by 10/03/2018on
prompt service
Awesome experience with Jordan and everyone @ Gillman Honda in Rosenberg, T
by 10/03/2018on
Very professional, knowledgeable and truly kind. You got a sense immediately that they weren’t just there to sell cars. You felt that your needs and desires came first. Jordan was a pleasure to work with. He made sure I knew as much about my car as possible.
My Honda Lease Experience at Gillman Honda, Rosenberg, TX
by 10/02/2018on
Short waiting time. Moses had everything ready. His prep work was important to my positive experience.
Great experience!
by 09/30/2018on
Staff were very friendly. Everybody Mr.Daniele was amazing. The manager was very kind and professional.
Dee
by 09/30/2018on
The representative was very nice and made sure to explain what needed to be repaired.
Great company
by 09/29/2018on
Great service and efficiency.
IkeiaSteele
by 09/28/2018on
Fast, friendly, and knowledgeable
