I read the other review for this dealership, and found that my experience was quite the opposite. It sounds to me as if he was just unwilling to be understanding of the situation with the dealer. Anyway, my experience: My salesman, Chris, was well-educated on the cars and the warranties. He wasn't pushy, and showed me all of the features of my Hyundai Accent, and was very thorough. The paperwork for getting quotes was fast, and we heard back from the banks quickly. Previous experiences have shown me that many places will intentionally stall so that you lose the will to negotiate over the price, but not here. The finance manager, Joey, was a good guy who walked me and my father, step by step, through all of the numbers. He explained everything very well, and asked us if we had questions after every figure was discussed, and was able to answer them. We finished everything quickly and painlessly. If you're considering buying a new car, check these guys out. They may be one of the smaller dealerships in the area, but they have great service. Read more