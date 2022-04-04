Skip to main content
Spikes Ford

805 E Expwy 83, Mission, TX 78572
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spikes Ford

4.5
Overall Rating
4.54 out of 5 stars(497)
Recommend: Yes (127) No (15)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase

by KittenMe0w_7 on 04/04/2022

Jessie Garcia was our salesman and he is absolutely the best, he was very patient and reliable…he helped make our purchase smooth and comforting; I am very happy with my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
497 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Nonevvv on 04/22/2022

Excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buick Encore 2017

by Rebecca on 04/19/2022

They accommodated all of my requirements.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Spikes Ford for great service after the sale

by Jake L. on 04/08/2022

Very happy with service at Spikes, service writers are always very courteous and go beyond the norm to make sure my vehicle is completed on time and done right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by M Foley on 04/01/2022

Everything was done in a timely manner and they bent over backwards for to get the repairs done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service work

by Mike Foley on 03/28/2022

The service writer was great very friendly, most of the work was done but the inconvience of having to bring the vehicle back is unacceptable for something that should have been done that day. If your vehicle is schedule for a certain time it should be worked on at that start time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellant

by Wesley1 on 03/24/2022

Diana was very helpful and always responsed to our questions on my vehicle very nice person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Equipment specialist

by Ramiro S. on 03/24/2022

Dianna was very helpful and patient on getting my issue resolved . Dianna always kept me updated on the progress of my repair excellent customer service .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Spikes motor co

by Alexandra on 03/21/2022

Excellent!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by JorgePequeno on 03/07/2022

Great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Slimlue on 03/03/2022

Very smooth with no hassles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service department

by Ivan Escobar on 03/03/2022

Every bad Service at the service department especially Pete I will nerve take my truck or any vehicle back to spike ford in mission tx

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Mrtxs8958 on 03/02/2022

The staff are committed to achieve customer service at the highest level. There care package that is offered is top rated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Not happy customer

by Jojaimez on 03/02/2022

Joanna jaimez didn’t call to give a price just did it the job, very rude lady looks like she doesn’t like her job. Lost a family not going back and telling everyone what happened there 😡

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ron

by Ron..... on 02/28/2022

Joanna from Spikes Ford was very courteous and professional. I was able to enjoy fresh coffee with a donut while I waited briefly for my vehicle to be serviced. I will continue to be a loyal customer and recommend everyone I know to have their vehicle serviced here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

customer

by spike motors on 02/18/2022

My salesman Orlando was so professional with many years of experience and made us feel right at home. and then there was Hugo, our finance manager who was very patient and explained everything to use, i highly recommend both of these gentleman and from 1 to 10, these guys earned an 11 from mw, thank you guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Rey Cedillo

by Retired on 02/11/2022

It was awesome. They took there time and the vehicle was ready. Judy had everything handle before she approached me with the repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Astrodude on 02/09/2022

Service is great as always, though now an oil change is $153…. Used to be $100… inflation? Lets go Brandon

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SPIKE’S

by SPIKES FORD on 01/31/2022

Quick & fast & courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

1st oil change

by Jesspenn on 01/28/2022

I was very pleased with spikes ford Mobile service. I will use them again for all my oil change needs. Not a ding on customer service or care but I wish they would include a tire rotation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ford F-150 Oil Change

by WestTXGuide on 01/25/2022

Always excellent service! Thank you for listening to my concerns and needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
44 cars in stock
0 new17 used27 certified pre-owned
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

