This information is to respectfully inform you that an individual named Rolando De La Garza used profanity to offend and insult me inside the dealership when people were present. He's considered the General Sales Manager for the Mission, Texas Bert Ogden Chevrolet. This individual called to my personal cell phone to harass me and my family. De La Garza stated that he was coming to house to kick my A**. He obtained my address through my application I made with them. I feared for my family's safety and myself. The reason for his insults was a deal gone badly. I did not buy a vehicle from them and that prompted his disorderly conduct and harassments to me. There was a police report initiated against De La Garza for the Disorderly Conduct and for Harassment charges. He also cashed a $2,000 check that I left at his office for a down payment on the vehicle I was going to purchase. De La Garza deposited the check two days after I told him not to. He harassed my insurance agent by trying to tell him to include the vehicle on the insurance without my consent. Until this day I have not received my $2,000 dollars. This incident began on April 20, 2010 with no results. I never purchased the vehicle at that dealership. Dont Go Read more