Frank Brown GMC

5802 Spur 327, Lubbock, TX 79424
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Frank Brown GMC

2 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Not friendly, play lots of games.

by crwgunsup on 09/03/2010

Basically they tried to change the deal we reached, acted completely ignorant of an agreement which we previously reached and said they wouldn't honor it. Also added over $500 to the sale price of the car on the financing documents without any explanation, they fixed it after I complained but the finance officer was completely rude through the whole process. In the end, they didn't even do a good job washing the car and I'm still able to find pieces of tape on the exterior. Unless you have to have a Honda and buy it in Lubbock, go somewhere else. Either visit Toyota for a similar product, or go to an out of town dealership if you have the ability.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Very bad experience at Frank Brown

by goyacc on 04/01/2008

I knew today is Apr 1st, but I am telling the true story, not joke. my honda dealer gave me the quote of 2008 Pilot EXL 2WD no Nav, no RES OTD price which is $29747. They want to keep $2700 among Honda $3500 market support into pocket. I did the price negotiation yesterday. I gave them the price everyone got here slightly below $27000. Today I got their email like this: "I wanted to touch base and let you know, that I have removed you from Honda Promotional emails. If I can help in the future, please let me know." I am not regretting that I didn't get the car. [violative content deleted] I am going to get volkswagon passat komfort wagon instead. Thank you frank brown for saving me the gas. BTW, This honda dealer is family own in Lubbock, TX.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

2 Comments

