sales Rating

I purchased the QX70 in April 2017 from Infiniti of Lubbock and this team is the best. Very helpful understood what I was looking for and no sales pressure, which is very important to me. So far I'm very pleased with my QX 70 I've only driven it about 600 miles with no long trips. But it's comfortable, lots of leg room. I am looking forward to a long trip to see just how comfortable it will be. That's what was most important to me. Not great gas mileage but I've been use to the same (17 in town and 25 hwy.) I have a little problem seeing over the hood, but I'm use to sitting up a little higher. But it has front and back sensors and camera . I love the entertainment and instruments, all are easy to read and use. Read more