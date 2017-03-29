5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I cant say enough about our experience and the purchase of our RX 350 from Steve Budde at Westside Lexus! He was instrumental in creating this experience. From the moment we met him, he was very patient, diligent, and clearly explained everything with a high level of knowledge. He was the epitome of professionalism. Steve was so easy to work with throughout the entire process. I never felt any pressure ever and I never once felt rushed during the time it took to make up our mind. When we took delivery, he spent the time to explain all the features of the vehicle and made sure we were comfortable with their operation. He told us he would be happy to answer any additional questions we might have and to call anytime. He even took us on a tour of the service department and explained exactly what we needed to know when we bring our car in for oil changes and service. The Service area was immaculate and very impressive. I will definitely recommend Steve and Westside Lexus to my friends and family. It was a pleasure to deal with him. I could not be happier with the car I purchased. Thank you Steve! Read more