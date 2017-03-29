Westside Lexus
new car purchase
by 03/29/2017on
As he has done in the past, Louis Blackmon made the process painless and enjoyable.
Lease of a GSF
by 03/18/2017on
Love buying cars through Westside Lexus . Would never go any where else . Jeffery Byers is the best ! He knows exactly what we want . When we need help with anything he is quick to answer . He put us with a great man that explained what we needed on car . I have been an Lexus driver so knew most but the new features . The man that did the financing part was great too . All and all always a good experience at Westside
Awesome Experience
by 03/06/2017on
The whole experience of buying a new car was really great thanks to the very thoughtful and friendly staff that helped me through the whole process from the sales people Merrel and Lueree, to Paul at the payment processing and Stephania at explaining all the features of my new car upon delivery. Westside Lexus should be really proud of their team which has made me for certain a returning customer in the future, in addition to also recomending it to any of my friends looking to buy a Lexus. Thanks again for the whole team.
Purchase of 2017 ES 350
by 03/01/2017on
This is my fourth ES to lease through Jeffery and Charley Byers. They are a great team, totally professional, and create a very pleasant buying experience. Jeffery quickly found exactly the car I wanted, with options he knew I was expecting, and had attractive terms already calculated. Emily Cook in the finance process, and Stefania on introducing me to new features in the 2017, were also thorough and professional. All of them are a credit to the Westside dealership, and the Lexus service reputation. Larry Hitt
Byron review
by 12/09/2016on
Nice experience. Not too pushy or high pressure sale tactics. I would have like to see more give on the price negotiations but all in all I consider final sale price was fair.
A Plus
by 12/07/2016on
Everything about the buying process at Westside is excellent. The staff are knowledgeable, efficient and good people.
Happy customer Jessica
by 12/05/2016on
Mr. Sinh is very informative and helpful. He try to help me with all the options and special deals I wished...it was a great experienced getting my Lexi.
Great job
by 11/14/2016on
This is the second Lexus we bought from Westside Lexus. No problems and I will buy another when the time comes.
Thank you!
by 11/05/2016on
Mr. Keener was extremely helpful while we were picking our car! We've bought two cars from him specifically and both the times have been exceptional. Thank you for your amazing customer service.
Grest service
by 11/05/2016on
The sales team did great, made is quick and easy to purchase my new vehicle. I will continue to come to lexus because to people like this.
Best service and best deal
by 10/22/2016on
I had a good rate for 72 months at 2.35% but Westside got me a better rate! I have a 785 credit score so that helped but they got me a 1.99 rate! Love doing businesses with them!
Recent purchase
by 10/03/2016on
I recently purchased a low mileage 2015 Cr-V at this dealership. They were all easy to deal with and very reasonable, giving me a fair price on both my purchase and trade-in.
Lexus Certfied Preowned ES350 purchase
by 09/30/2016on
Steve Davis who was our salesman gave us the best car buying experience we have ever had. My daughter had purchased a Lexus from Steve in May and she got such great service from Steve we decided to use him. Steve spent time with me after the purchase setting up and explaining all the bells & whistles. He really understands about customer service. The only minor blemish was the finance department did try to sell me products that I didn't want. By no means was it a true hard sell but No means no. I have had the car a week and I am very satisfied with its ride and handling.
We had a great experience buying our RX 350
by 09/01/2016on
I cant say enough about our experience and the purchase of our RX 350 from Steve Budde at Westside Lexus! He was instrumental in creating this experience. From the moment we met him, he was very patient, diligent, and clearly explained everything with a high level of knowledge. He was the epitome of professionalism. Steve was so easy to work with throughout the entire process. I never felt any pressure ever and I never once felt rushed during the time it took to make up our mind. When we took delivery, he spent the time to explain all the features of the vehicle and made sure we were comfortable with their operation. He told us he would be happy to answer any additional questions we might have and to call anytime. He even took us on a tour of the service department and explained exactly what we needed to know when we bring our car in for oil changes and service. The Service area was immaculate and very impressive. I will definitely recommend Steve and Westside Lexus to my friends and family. It was a pleasure to deal with him. I could not be happier with the car I purchased. Thank you Steve!
2016 RX350
by 08/13/2016on
For the second time I worked with Danny Garza. He is knowledgeable, professional and very personable. The transaction went very smoothly and, of course, I love my new RX350!!
Great Car Buying Experience!!!
by 08/10/2016on
I hate the car buying process, but Chong Lee turned me around! She was patient and explained everything without asking. And what questions I had, she immediately answered. She wasn't pushy and didn't harass me. When I was ready, she was on it! Mr. Rockett was also great! Very warm and personable, and patient as well. Like working with an old friend! Two friends!
Exccellent!!!
by 07/18/2016on
The service I have received is amazing! My sales person Mary Margaret M. has answered every question, met every need and has far exceeded my expectations!!
Excellent Salesman -Jeff Jones
by 07/15/2016on
Jeff was an excellent help. He listened, addressed my needs and offered great options in cars. He made my experience at Westside Lexus very memorable.
Professional and friendly experience
by 07/01/2016on
The experience I received at Westside Lexus was absolutely great. My salesman, John Parish, worked with me at my pace and made the whole process easy.
Lexus review
by 06/27/2016on
I bought a used car from Westside Lexus, but was treated like I bought a whole fleet of top-of-the-line new limousines. I highly recommend Westside Lexus to anyone who wants to buy a fine car at a reasonable price and enjoy incomparable service. (This is the second car I bought there.)
Not your normal car buying experience
by 06/14/2016on
Westside Lexus is not your normal car dealer. I was impressed with our salesperson from the very start. He knew everything about the RX 350 that we were considering, and answered all of our questions. He took us on a test drive that was much longer than for other cars we were considering, so we could check out all the features we wanted to see. So happy to find this dealership!