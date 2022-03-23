1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

VERY UNPROFESSIONAL AND GREEDY. Went to the dealership with pre-approved auto loan around Dec. 2021 for an Outback. John Fitzgerald was my sales representative. After few trips to the dealership to finalize the model, I paid $500 and booked an Outback Limited on Jan. 21 2022. John knew all along that I will not be financing through the dealership. As the delivery date neared, I contacted John for dealership's point of contact for either a "Letter of Guarantee" or "Drafting". He replied saying "provide me your agent and I will be sending him all needed documentation" (I have emails and texts exchanged with John about this). I was assured that I am in good hands. The day car got delivered (March 12 2022) , my auto load agent called John to get the process rolling. John replied saying "We won't provide letter of guarantee nor will support drafting". I reached out to John. He told me the same. At this point I had paid $500 and was 04 months in the process. John tried to convince me over the phone that if the credit score is above 700, they can match the APR. I went to the dealership, somewhat angry and much more disappointed. They ran my credit, and match the interest rate I was getting. I went out with John, in the parking lot, to look at the car. Everything looked ok. On my way back to the office, I wanted to vent out, so I only said "John, you are a good salesman and you got it your way". I agree it was taking a dig at the entire process and the way I was cheated for getting me to finance through the dealership. John said, "Wait a minute" and went inside. After a while his manager, a person named "Gerald" came out and asked me what I feel about the process. I gave him my side of the story and showed him the texts I got from John where he agreed to support outside financing. Gerald went inside saying give me a minute. After 10 -15 minutes he came out and said, "We would like to call off the deal". I was taken aback. I agreed to their terms even after being cheated, as I did not want to wait for the car any longer and said only a line to vent out my anger. And they want to call out the deal. Gerald said that we are not making the customer happy and hence do not want to go forward. I said, "If you want to make me happy, then support my outside the dealership financing". But they did not agree and refunded my $500. My credit score is good and they could not offer me a bad APR. May be they have many more buyers with bad credit, and stand to make lot more money by selling their car to them. I HOPE MY REFUND OF $500 SHOWS UP ON MY ACCOUNT SOON. I can post the texts and emails from John if needed. Read more