Customer Reviews of West Houston Subaru
Good experience at this dealership.
by 03/23/2022on
Reserved a CrossTrek from this dealership. Delivery was on time. We paid cash so transaction was quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[non-permissible content removed]!
by 03/17/2022on
VERY UNPROFESSIONAL AND GREEDY. Went to the dealership with pre-approved auto loan around Dec. 2021 for an Outback. John Fitzgerald was my sales representative. After few trips to the dealership to finalize the model, I paid $500 and booked an Outback Limited on Jan. 21 2022. John knew all along that I will not be financing through the dealership. As the delivery date neared, I contacted John for dealership's point of contact for either a "Letter of Guarantee" or "Drafting". He replied saying "provide me your agent and I will be sending him all needed documentation" (I have emails and texts exchanged with John about this). I was assured that I am in good hands. The day car got delivered (March 12 2022) , my auto load agent called John to get the process rolling. John replied saying "We won't provide letter of guarantee nor will support drafting". I reached out to John. He told me the same. At this point I had paid $500 and was 04 months in the process. John tried to convince me over the phone that if the credit score is above 700, they can match the APR. I went to the dealership, somewhat angry and much more disappointed. They ran my credit, and match the interest rate I was getting. I went out with John, in the parking lot, to look at the car. Everything looked ok. On my way back to the office, I wanted to vent out, so I only said "John, you are a good salesman and you got it your way". I agree it was taking a dig at the entire process and the way I was cheated for getting me to finance through the dealership. John said, "Wait a minute" and went inside. After a while his manager, a person named "Gerald" came out and asked me what I feel about the process. I gave him my side of the story and showed him the texts I got from John where he agreed to support outside financing. Gerald went inside saying give me a minute. After 10 -15 minutes he came out and said, "We would like to call off the deal". I was taken aback. I agreed to their terms even after being cheated, as I did not want to wait for the car any longer and said only a line to vent out my anger. And they want to call out the deal. Gerald said that we are not making the customer happy and hence do not want to go forward. I said, "If you want to make me happy, then support my outside the dealership financing". But they did not agree and refunded my $500. My credit score is good and they could not offer me a bad APR. May be they have many more buyers with bad credit, and stand to make lot more money by selling their car to them. I HOPE MY REFUND OF $500 SHOWS UP ON MY ACCOUNT SOON. I can post the texts and emails from John if needed.
Service with a personality!
by 03/19/2021on
Excellent! Service, time schedule, personable, quality, comfortable waiting area! In over 60 years of car ownership I haven’t experienced the service that I reoutinely receive from West Houston Subaru!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
JBstinsp20
by 01/01/2021on
Always prompt and courteous service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Negligence. Unplugged alternator
by 09/29/2020on
Yesterday, I took my car from the service center at west Houston Subaru since I dropped it of last Thursday for the light that came on(eye sight failure, engine check and x mode). Thursday.. they rest the passcode. Friday, they figured out that they have to change the grill. But both days the minute I drove my car.. the same thing happened I ended up returning my car to them. The worst part, yesterday after picking up my car the panel light came on again but this time it is more serious... the brake started flashing the steering wheel malfunctions. STALLED...due to UNPLUGGED ALTERNATOR. The funniest part is they keep telling me the technician who handled my car is their best one. Also, I was told that it is a human error. Something that you don’t want to hear. I took my car and paid for the repair to make sure that I will be safe driving it and not to cause harm to myself and others. And these what happened... they forgot to double check living the alternator unplugged.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
car sales experience
by 02/01/2020on
My name is Luzminda, I am satisfied with the price deal of the car.I am the primary applicant of the loan, and I have a secondary applicant.Upon checking on our credit scores, our combined scores gave us 3.9% interest .My credit score alone is about 850, So we ask the agent to just remove the second applicant, ignorer to get a better interest deal.The agent told us that it's not allowed to remove the second applicant because it will create a red flag to the financing institution.So We ended up having the 3.9% ,and when we ent to the financing officer ,he bought down our interest rate to 2.9% in exchange of buying an extended warranties. I felt we are cheated a front, by not allowing the primary applicant taking responsibility of the whole lean-to be able to save more money on the interest.
Pre-owned
by 01/10/2020on
We bought a pre-owned 2010 Outback. The sell was a bit high pressured and we had to remind them that the car was a managers special to get the listed price. But after the sale the service was lacking. Two months later and we are still trying to get our license plates or even find someone there who knows if they have arrived and where they are. The experience has been more like dealing with a tote-the-note car lot than a professional dealership. With several Subaru dealerships in town I would have to recommend trying one of the other ones.
Best Service Ever!
by 05/16/2019on
I wanted to submit this review because of the amazing service I received from Roy Schaff on my 2014 Crosstrek this morning! I had experienced the problem of my car not being able to shift out of park — once at an elementary school where I had just substituted for a teacher and again yesterday in the parking lot of my dentist’s office. Both times I was stuck for hours because no one was available to pick me up. I finally got it out of park each time, but I was also extremely worried about drive because of the warning signals that were on. I looked all through my manual and still couldn’t figure out what they meant or why they were on, and I was certain that my car was in need of extensive and expensive repairs! I phoned my Subaru dealership when I finally made it home late yesterday evening, and I spoke with Roy. He was very reassuring and informed me that it was related to the recall issue about which we had received a notification, and even though the service department was booked solid for today, he told me to get there as early as possible and he would handle it for me. He also had me go back to my car so he could walk me through exactly what I should do if I was stuck again in the morning so I’d be able to get to the dealership for service. I live in Humble, which is really far from Katy, but West Houston Subaru is where we purchased our car for the same reasons I wouldn’t go anywhere else for service. Everyone is so friendly and helpful, and the service department has always been extremely accommodating, thorough and efficient. The service I received today however was by far the “Best Ever” from start (phone call) to finish (driving home!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So far a great experience
by 02/03/2019on
Errol was very good and helpful salesman throughout the whole process. When we picked up our Forester he even stayed late showing us the features and helping us get it set up. He even sent us some info after when we asked for it. Previously bought one from Gillman but their service left a bad taste with me, so now going forward will see how well West Houston does. Hopefully will be as good as the sales process.
Very good experience
by 05/04/2018on
Ryan was very friendly and courteous from the time he greeted me, during my test drive, and all through negotiations. He and Troy went out of their way to show me all the great features in my new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Response to Customer Request
by 04/14/2018on
I called Service before lunch on Saturday to get clarification about some service recommendations given to my niece about her Outback. The service agent took my name and number, and she assured me she would call me back before they closed at 4:00pm. It is now after 5:30pm, and I have still not heard anything back from them, and now Service is closed and won't open again until Monday. So needless to say, I am quite disappointed about all this, and as a first time customer, this is a very poor first impression. So be wary of their follow-up promises.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My New 2018 Red Subaru Forester!!
by 04/12/2018on
We were looking for a Subaru Forester and were helped by a Mike Leroy. Mike made the dreaded car buying experience painless. He was so helpful, knowledgeable and patient, not at all pushy and an all around nice person. The whole process of buying a car went smoothly and I now have a beautiful red 2018 Forester. Thank you Mike!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
West Houston Subaru - most honest dealer ever
by 03/02/2018on
Was able to confirm everything online. Ken Slen is the most trustworthy car salesman I have ever met. When I finally went in to the dealership...I was able to walk out in my new 3.6r touring outback in under an hour. No surprises ...no gimmicks....best experience ever!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Allways great.
by 02/10/2018on
I have many cars and dealt with many dealerships in my life. West Houston Subaru is probably the best in it's class. Never disapointed! Great people, great product, great service. but don't take my word, just visit and see. ( I have a 2015 Subaru Forester)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Made car buying easy
by 02/04/2018on
We had done a lot of research before going to West Houston Subaru and were comparison test driving. Johnny greeted us as we were walking around lot and left us alone until we had questions, which was great. No high pressure but very knowledgeable. When we decided to buy, several days later he was very helpful, efficient and explained everything. It was a great experience!
Best car buying experience
by 02/03/2018on
We were very happy with our experience at West Houston Subaru. All our questions were answered and every effort was made to put us in a car that met all our needs and wants. Andy was our salesman and he was great. I would definitely buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought new WRX
by 01/26/2018on
Ryan made the car buying experience stress free and convenient. Everything was handled online. When my car arrived, I was in and out of the dealership under 30 minutes. He took the time to follow up with me during the weeks afterwards to ensure I was enjoying my new car. I noticed a small cosmetic ding and Ryan took care of it.
Help when needed
by 01/23/2018on
I had a squeaking in the left front wheel while in Houston, about 80 miles from home, and stopped in hoping to have it checked out . The service department got me in within 30 minutes, and removes a pea sized pebble that had lodged itself in the caliper. They did this at no charge, besides. Exceptional service, particularly since I didn't buy my car there. Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfying experience
by 01/17/2018on
Looking for a 2018 Outback 3.6R Touring, I first went to a large dealership. They tried to sell me a 2017, which I did not want. They were expecting two cars in a few days, and promised to call me upon their arrival (They never called). I inquired about windows tinting and I was quoted over $800, which I thought it was outrageous. Obviously, this dealership lost my confidence. Few day later, I went to West Houston Subaru and I was greeted by Johny Smith, and from there on it was smooth sailing. They had the car, windows tinted, and included the side moldings that I wanted. They accepted my offer, and even accepted my 14-year old car as a trade-in. The deal went smoothly and shortly I left the site with a beautiful car. Overall, a very pleasant, satisfying car shopping experience. Thanks Johny and Rob B. for making it so.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pretty straight forward from the beginning to end
by 12/18/2017on
Vince hooked it up. Nice guy who wants to help out and make sure you get what you want, and can work something out with you if you dont. Good experience overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Speedy Service
by 11/10/2017on
I would rate this a 5 star except I was witness to another customer not being treated fairly and I'm always going to side with people being treated fairly and equally. My sales person (Theo) was smart and personable and a joy to work with. He went above and beyond for me and I really appreciated an already convoluted process being simplified. I would highly recommend Theo because he genuinely cares about the people he's helping. The manager appeared concerned about the mistreatment of the other customer but we'll see if his offer comes to fruition. I tend to go by what people DO versus what they SAY. Overall I was generally pleased with my experience at West Houston Subaru and would definitely recommend it. I've been a Toyota owner since I began driving but was convinced by the Subaru product to try something new.
At West Houston Subaru, we are a family-owned business that believes in good old-fashioned customer service. Our motto is Really, Really Happy Customers and we believe our Google and Edmunds ratings, as well as the huge volume of referrals and repeat business, show that we truly care and deliver value and unbeatable service.