Sewell Cadillac

12221 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079
Today 7:30 AM - 7:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sewell Cadillac

4 sales Reviews
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Redact initial review

by BA12 on 01/29/2019

I have redacted my initial review based on a phone conversation with the sale manager. The review has increased from a 2 to 4 as the issue I was most upset about was a misunderstanding in regards to the apparent lack of active noise cancelling in the XT4. The sales manager provided documentation that clearly showed the XT4 ANC comes standard and is always on. My wife still feels it sounds different than initial car driven, so the sales manager has encouraged us to speak with their technology specialist. I did not give a 5 star because my thoughts on the last minute lump sum dealer add-ons should have been disclosed earlier IMO. I do appreciate the sales manager apologizing and he re-iterated they are transparent with their add-ons and place a sticker in every car highlighting each add on, but not directly to the window sticker. I am starting to understand the Sewell customer satisfaction commitment. In the end it was a miscommunication between the salesperson and myself. Curtis St. Louis is a good salesperson and did his best to match my Wife's most desired options with a car on their lot based on our budget requirements.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car buying experience

by HOUTXPI on 06/10/2016

Scottie Jones was hands down the best salesman I have purchased from, in all my adult years of buying vehicles (48 y.o.). My finance officer was very pleasant and I appreciated her kind demeanor. I would also like to mention Scott Jones because he was considerate enough to pass me on to Scottie Jones due to being busy with another customer, which was greatly appreciated. The dealership is beautiful and posh, what one would expect from being at a Cadillac dealership but more. In the age of Wal-Mart style dealerships, I am glad Sewell is not following that model of building and salesmanship. I felt like my business was important to everyone that works there, I felt important, which now that I think about it, felt nice and made purchasing my vehicle a cherished experience. As I think back on it, I never felt like Scottie was the only person interested in providing a positive experience but everyone was on board with the Sewell way. Bravo. Job Se-WELL done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent salesman

by Recie1985 on 03/19/2016

Scottie Jones was very efficient, courteous,& pleasant! He showed me all the bells & whistles on my new car! Thank you Sewell fir such a nice Sales person

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Poor customer service

by stevenv1 on 11/23/2015

For a dealership that supposedly prides themselves on customer service it is unfortunate that how they actually treat you. I tried to purchase a vehicle from out of state with my financing already in place and the experience was horrible. I emailed in for information and the salesperson Jullian eventually responded. Once I got the information, he worked out pricing with a desk manager and called back right away. We were close in price so he was going back to his manager to see if they would take it. He told me he would be calling me back "in just a few minutes". Never called back. I called him 3 hours later he didn't respond. Called him the next day and still no response. I called to speak to the GM (Dennis) to find out why a dealership that supposedly so fantastic with customer service cannot call a customer back. He did not return my call either. I, as a customer with financing in place, was not important enough for him to bother and he passed it off to a low level desk manager. I told the desk manager that I would like 5 minutes of the Dennis's time ( I know he is busy, but I have worked at a dealership in the past and the GM certainly has 5 mins to spare) as it was not appropriate for him to pass it off to someone else. Still haven't heard from him( this all started last week) The desk manager response was the vehicle was sold and delivered two days prior. This was obviously a lie since you cannot desk a deal once a car is sold because it is no longer in their computer system as "available". So I waited 2 more days and checked back and the car is still available. So basically, they are not as customer focused as they pretend to be.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
