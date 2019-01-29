sales Rating

For a dealership that supposedly prides themselves on customer service it is unfortunate that how they actually treat you. I tried to purchase a vehicle from out of state with my financing already in place and the experience was horrible. I emailed in for information and the salesperson Jullian eventually responded. Once I got the information, he worked out pricing with a desk manager and called back right away. We were close in price so he was going back to his manager to see if they would take it. He told me he would be calling me back "in just a few minutes". Never called back. I called him 3 hours later he didn't respond. Called him the next day and still no response. I called to speak to the GM (Dennis) to find out why a dealership that supposedly so fantastic with customer service cannot call a customer back. He did not return my call either. I, as a customer with financing in place, was not important enough for him to bother and he passed it off to a low level desk manager. I told the desk manager that I would like 5 minutes of the Dennis's time ( I know he is busy, but I have worked at a dealership in the past and the GM certainly has 5 mins to spare) as it was not appropriate for him to pass it off to someone else. Still haven't heard from him( this all started last week) The desk manager response was the vehicle was sold and delivered two days prior. This was obviously a lie since you cannot desk a deal once a car is sold because it is no longer in their computer system as "available". So I waited 2 more days and checked back and the car is still available. So basically, they are not as customer focused as they pretend to be. Read more