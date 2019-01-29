Redact initial review
by 01/29/2019on
I have redacted my initial review based on a phone conversation with the sale manager. The review has increased from a 2 to 4 as the issue I was most upset about was a misunderstanding in regards to the apparent lack of active noise cancelling in the XT4. The sales manager provided documentation that clearly showed the XT4 ANC comes standard and is always on. My wife still feels it sounds different than initial car driven, so the sales manager has encouraged us to speak with their technology specialist. I did not give a 5 star because my thoughts on the last minute lump sum dealer add-ons should have been disclosed earlier IMO. I do appreciate the sales manager apologizing and he re-iterated they are transparent with their add-ons and place a sticker in every car highlighting each add on, but not directly to the window sticker. I am starting to understand the Sewell customer satisfaction commitment. In the end it was a miscommunication between the salesperson and myself. Curtis St. Louis is a good salesperson and did his best to match my Wife's most desired options with a car on their lot based on our budget requirements.
Try 2 Charge 4 already paid service
by 04/14/2020on
Horrible service. My wife had 2 things she wanted to look at kept out car for 4 days and in the end stated they couldn't figure out her complaints. They tried to charge us for oil change and tire rotation twice, even though we had purchased a service contract with them. To top it off the loaner we got apparently got scratched and they want to charge use 3000 dollars for something that can be buffed out. Anyway incompetent service and loaner department stay away if you don't want to get scammed.
2014 Cadillac ATS
by 02/18/2019on
The maintenance service under the warranty is amazing, I got the extended warranty and they also have been helpful, Sewell has not disappointed me at all!
Redact initial review
by 01/29/2019on
I have redacted my initial review based on a phone conversation with the sale manager. The review has increased from a 2 to 4 as the issue I was most upset about was a misunderstanding in regards to the apparent lack of active noise cancelling in the XT4. The sales manager provided documentation that clearly showed the XT4 ANC comes standard and is always on. My wife still feels it sounds different than initial car driven, so the sales manager has encouraged us to speak with their technology specialist. I did not give a 5 star because my thoughts on the last minute lump sum dealer add-ons should have been disclosed earlier IMO. I do appreciate the sales manager apologizing and he re-iterated they are transparent with their add-ons and place a sticker in every car highlighting each add on, but not directly to the window sticker. I am starting to understand the Sewell customer satisfaction commitment. In the end it was a miscommunication between the salesperson and myself. Curtis St. Louis is a good salesperson and did his best to match my Wife's most desired options with a car on their lot based on our budget requirements.
Rubie Garcia
by 01/10/2019on
Ryan Meyer was our service advisor. He attended to us immediately upon our arrival to the service department. He answered all of our questions. We received a brand new SUV as a loaner car and service was completed within a couple of hours. While we enjoyed driving the loaner car, we were glad to get back our own car. Sewell provides superior service.
Awesome Job
by 12/06/2018on
I have used Sewel Cadillac for a number of years and I can only say that this dealership continues to be one of the best experience I've had when dealing with my vehicles. The people are awesome even when you have to wait it seems painless. Great Job!!
Service
by 01/17/2018on
I am never disappointed at Sewell whenI get my car serviced. Everyone is nice and professional. They keep you updated on the status of your car. Prior to taking your car in they ask if you want additional services. The service managers are great. So far no issues with Sewell at all.
[non-permissible content removed]
by 07/20/2016on
Gave me an estimate; actually work came in at 175% over the estimate.
Great Car buying experience
by 06/10/2016on
Scottie Jones was hands down the best salesman I have purchased from, in all my adult years of buying vehicles (48 y.o.). My finance officer was very pleasant and I appreciated her kind demeanor. I would also like to mention Scott Jones because he was considerate enough to pass me on to Scottie Jones due to being busy with another customer, which was greatly appreciated. The dealership is beautiful and posh, what one would expect from being at a Cadillac dealership but more. In the age of Wal-Mart style dealerships, I am glad Sewell is not following that model of building and salesmanship. I felt like my business was important to everyone that works there, I felt important, which now that I think about it, felt nice and made purchasing my vehicle a cherished experience. As I think back on it, I never felt like Scottie was the only person interested in providing a positive experience but everyone was on board with the Sewell way. Bravo. Job Se-WELL done.
Amazing Service!
by 05/06/2016on
The dealership is amazing! I Loved watching the activity that happens, the cars moving through so smoothly, and timely. I have not seen anything like this before in a car dealership. I was pleased that the techs found and resolved the problem with my car, quickly, and communicated to me. Loved my loaner vehicle.
Excellent salesman
by 03/19/2016on
Scottie Jones was very efficient, courteous,& pleasant! He showed me all the bells & whistles on my new car! Thank you Sewell fir such a nice Sales person
Poor customer service
by 11/23/2015on
For a dealership that supposedly prides themselves on customer service it is unfortunate that how they actually treat you. I tried to purchase a vehicle from out of state with my financing already in place and the experience was horrible. I emailed in for information and the salesperson Jullian eventually responded. Once I got the information, he worked out pricing with a desk manager and called back right away. We were close in price so he was going back to his manager to see if they would take it. He told me he would be calling me back "in just a few minutes". Never called back. I called him 3 hours later he didn't respond. Called him the next day and still no response. I called to speak to the GM (Dennis) to find out why a dealership that supposedly so fantastic with customer service cannot call a customer back. He did not return my call either. I, as a customer with financing in place, was not important enough for him to bother and he passed it off to a low level desk manager. I told the desk manager that I would like 5 minutes of the Dennis's time ( I know he is busy, but I have worked at a dealership in the past and the GM certainly has 5 mins to spare) as it was not appropriate for him to pass it off to someone else. Still haven't heard from him( this all started last week) The desk manager response was the vehicle was sold and delivered two days prior. This was obviously a lie since you cannot desk a deal once a car is sold because it is no longer in their computer system as "available". So I waited 2 more days and checked back and the car is still available. So basically, they are not as customer focused as they pretend to be.