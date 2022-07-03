1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Character. That is what is lacking at this dealership. I called in the morning to check if the car I saw posted on Fredy Kia’s website(Kia Soul LX IVT 2021, listed at 16.2k). Was still available. I also checked because I know that dealers(the not so honest ones) will tack on additional things that quite frankly are rip offs(over priced) so I called to check that the price I saw online would be the price of the vehicle(plus tax title and license of course) would be exactly that when I came in to buy and the internet sales manager told me yes it would. I told her I was recording this phone call just to cover my back and she said it was fine. Now I live about 40-45 min away and told them I would be coming in. Now I drive there and what do you know, the price I got was 22k+ walk out. Dead serious. 16.2k plus tax title and license would never go past 18.5k. So what do I see on the term sheet? I see 20k base price with 1k add ons. When I was walking out(I told them I was leaving after 2 min from seeing the term sheet, I stand by what I say) the sales team tried to stop up front and told me they have a new term sheet. They just changed sale price to 16.2k but then changed the dealer add in from 1k to 3.5k. I wasted another 5 min(I was trying to make it to another dealership before they closed, didn’t make it) with passive aggressive manager guy before walking out but not with out a condescending “now y’all drive safe you hear?”. What can you possibly do to a base model vehicle(I test drive it nothing was different from all the other base Soul’s I test drove already.) that is worth almost 20% of the cars value? Well now I get home and check the website and guess who changed the price back to the 19K+ price? How is this even a good sales tactic? Does this ever fool people? You know the worst thing about this though? When I got mad( I think I deserve to be a bit peeved for driving across town on an empty promise. ) the a guy that gave off manager like vibes began to tell me to calm down in a super passive aggressive way. I don’t know about you but I rather someone be rude and upfront than be dishonest and passive aggressive. If you are considering this dealer for the advertised price online, trust me when I say you won’t get it(without all the add on you just can’t live without, sarcasm). Save yourself time and till money. Read more