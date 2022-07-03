Customer Reviews of Fredy Kia
Worst Experience Ever
by 03/07/2022on
I would never recommend KIA Used or other wise to anyone. I purchased a used car from Fredy Used car lot and spent the whole day trying to get financing. My credit to say the least was not the best. I was told at the end of the day that they were able to get me approved for 1 vehicle on the lot, yes just 1 and it was a 2015 Kia Sportage. I test drove the vehicle and decided to purchase it. The vehicle had over 170,000 miles. The passenger side window did not work and it had a small fender bender on the driver side. I put $1000 downpayment even though the advertisement on the building said no more then $500 down so false advertisement. I had the car about 2 weeks and started smelling a smell.of burning oil. I called the car lot and was told to take the vehicle in but when I did the person I was specifically dealing with was not available so I was given the run around. I decided to go ahead and have the oil changed to cover my own basis. Keep in mind I purchased the vehicle towards the end of November and did the oil change in December. I continued to smell oil burning and by Feb the car was knocking and not drivable. When I contacted Fredy Kia I was told there was nothing they could do to help me. So now I am without a vehicle and out $1000 and no resolution in sight. I have had to result to Uber and Lyft to get to work.
AVOID! AVOID! AVOID!
by 12/24/2021on
AVOID THIS PLACE COMPLETELY!! We were lied to from day one. I made it clear that we would be driving over an hour to get there and it needed to be an immediate purchase, just to show up and there be none; after being told there were 4 Fortes on the lot. Continued trying to work with them to be given the same run around. Approved for a car that wasnt even on the lot, told a price that was $7,000 less than what it actually was. Left after finding all this out and informed James that we would no longer be working with this dealership and take our business elsewhere. That however, wasnt clear enough that we did not want to work with them and were contacted the rest day. After informing them yet again that we were not working with them and dissatisfied, a few choice words (including being called "lowlifes") were exchanged and we were threatened by an employee. After trying to get ahold of the manager, Ammar for a few hours he finally answered, all he cared about was talking about the car we walked out on and threatening that we would not get approved anywhere else. Went 15 minutes down the road to Gay Kia, got approved immediately and left same day with the car we were promised from the beginning. Dont waste your time at all and just go straight to gay kia.
My first vehicle!
by 11/01/2021on
Decided to come to Kia dealership and was met with great service. Everything happened so smooth and fast! So glad that I met my goal for the end of this year
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 10/10/2021on
Online staff lied about vehicle being on lot and acted like it sold just 30 minutes before I got there. Had back up vehicle also that supposedly was on lot and it was being driven by someone who was getting service done. Then told not sure when back up vehicle would be back on lot. Waste of time. Lied to and brought to dealership so Debbie who works on online services could get paid for a customer to walk in dealership. Worst experience ever! Will tell my friends and family to avoid Fredy Kia at all costs!
They lied.
by 07/27/2021on
Recently bought a new automobile. Told them multiple times I wanted tint on new auto. Said not an issue, get the car and now tells me I can't get it because they didn't charge me in the price. I don't appreciate being lied too. This is my 2nd auto and will be my last. All my family drive kia but may not after I tell them about this.
Good people
by 04/22/2021on
My salesperson Robert Bryant was the best! He is knowledgeable, helpful and non- pushy. Also thanks to James and Gil and the rest of the team. In and out quickly with my beautiful new K5!
ONLINE PRICE NOT HONEST!!!!!!!!!!!!
by 02/14/2021on
Character. That is what is lacking at this dealership. I called in the morning to check if the car I saw posted on Fredy Kia’s website(Kia Soul LX IVT 2021, listed at 16.2k). Was still available. I also checked because I know that dealers(the not so honest ones) will tack on additional things that quite frankly are rip offs(over priced) so I called to check that the price I saw online would be the price of the vehicle(plus tax title and license of course) would be exactly that when I came in to buy and the internet sales manager told me yes it would. I told her I was recording this phone call just to cover my back and she said it was fine. Now I live about 40-45 min away and told them I would be coming in. Now I drive there and what do you know, the price I got was 22k+ walk out. Dead serious. 16.2k plus tax title and license would never go past 18.5k. So what do I see on the term sheet? I see 20k base price with 1k add ons. When I was walking out(I told them I was leaving after 2 min from seeing the term sheet, I stand by what I say) the sales team tried to stop up front and told me they have a new term sheet. They just changed sale price to 16.2k but then changed the dealer add in from 1k to 3.5k. I wasted another 5 min(I was trying to make it to another dealership before they closed, didn’t make it) with passive aggressive manager guy before walking out but not with out a condescending “now y’all drive safe you hear?”. What can you possibly do to a base model vehicle(I test drive it nothing was different from all the other base Soul’s I test drove already.) that is worth almost 20% of the cars value? Well now I get home and check the website and guess who changed the price back to the 19K+ price? How is this even a good sales tactic? Does this ever fool people? You know the worst thing about this though? When I got mad( I think I deserve to be a bit peeved for driving across town on an empty promise. ) the a guy that gave off manager like vibes began to tell me to calm down in a super passive aggressive way. I don’t know about you but I rather someone be rude and upfront than be dishonest and passive aggressive. If you are considering this dealer for the advertised price online, trust me when I say you won’t get it(without all the add on you just can’t live without, sarcasm). Save yourself time and till money.
False advertisement.
by 12/20/2020on
False advertisement. I was looking at their 2013 Toyota Sienna SE advertised for $9200. I went in to test drive. Everything was great. When I was ready to buy the car, they say I am required to add on their $3500 protection package. Then, right after, they changed their internet price of the vehicle to $10998. Don't waste your time with these guys.
Freddy the owner does not care about you!!!
by 12/12/2020on
I was Lied to by a manger and sales it was so bad the manger got fired but even after that the owner refused to fixed the lies I was told! Avoid this horrible dealership unless you want to get lied to and get taken advantage of!
Quick Purchase
by 12/09/2020on
We needed a car asap. They made our experience most enjoyable. This was our first and only stop. The whole team was great.
Buying my 2020 Kia Sportage
by 10/14/2020on
Very Comfortable Experience, Since The Beginning When I Was Welcomed For The Sales Manager, Qualified Correctly, Offered The Vehicle Of My Dreams With The Right Monthly Payments According To My Budget, In A Very Short Period Of Time
Buying my 2020 Kia Sportage
by 10/12/2020on
I just called the General Manager directly to let him know my preferences... It needs to be a Kia Sportage, Silver Color, Zero Down,...Just 2 hours later in the comfort of my house called me back... Your vehicle is ready to pick up... Seeing Is Believing... I am driving home a 2020 Kia Sportage, zero miles / zero down
They Only want the sale you don't matter after.
by 08/12/2020on
I recently bought a vehicle at this dealership. My rating is based on the lack of customer service or perhaps better described as non existing. I don't recall the sales mans name. I believe it was Freddie Williams, but when it comes to sales that's all he was about. He pretty much tries to get you to sign stuff. The few times I asked him how certain features worked he couldn't put his phone down long enough to show me. He would just point me in the direction of the service department and tell me to ask them? The customer service Manager shows little concern for the customer as well. When he tries to get me to submit 5 star reviews and if I can't he would address my concerns. I told Rafael Chavez my concern in different emails which he apparently disregards with no response. It seems only thing he can send is automated emails. Other then that the General Manager was helpful and Mr Reed in Finance was great.
Great experience
by 04/30/2020on
We recently purchased a vehicle and Chris Linscomb was our sales associate. The overall experience was great. We ended up getting what we wanted at a very fair price and the service was great. The Kia Sportage my wife chose is a beauty, runs great and we really enjoyed seeing the selections Fredy Kia had so we easily found the one we wanted. Thanks again to Chris and everyone at Fredy Kia in making our experience great.
Excellent Service
by 02/19/2020on
Easy process, friendly people and great experience with staff. Would recommend to anyone looking for a new or even an used vehicle. When you go ask for "pony tail".
An Exceptional Experience
by 02/18/2020on
Ease to schedule appointment, knowing my car would be available when promised, the waiting area was emmaculate and well stocked.The knowledge & availability of service rep, Elizabeth Evancho was the icing on the cake. She was able to answer all of my questions re....my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/16/2020on
We came here to purchase a truck that would meet our needs. We only had 1000.00 for downpayment which wasn't enough to satisfy the lender. Sue and others worked very hard to make this deal happen for us and they did it. I received several calls and texts from them during the process so that we were always informed of what was happening. I appreciate the customer service and the great truck that we were able to purchase.
Great service
by 02/16/2020on
My experience was great! Friendly staff and quick service. Complimentary drinks and snacks available. Would definitely recommend to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle Maintenance check-up
by 02/14/2020on
"Ms Elizabeth", our service person was just OUTSTANDING! She was so professional, thorough, and courteous. I truly enjoyed how she took the time to explain, and point out the different things to watch for in our Kia Sportage. Job well done Elizabeth, you are an asset and hard worker for your Kia dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No pressure
by 02/06/2020on
They were extremely helpful in meeting my needs with no pressure.
Oil change
by 02/05/2020on
friendly and knowledgeable about their cars. They were polite and made sure everything in my vehicle was up to service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
