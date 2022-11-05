1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Weird Service person, never get in touch with customer. Always answer your questions when you are face to face with them. They keeps my vehicle in 2 weeks to diagnostic with same issue in 2 years. The first 10 days, I came to them everyday to get the answer, they keep saying like: I don’t know; the technician left early today; the technician off today;… Service assistant said I will call you or call me; text me when you want. But never got response back until you waisted your time to come see them. Especially, NO LOANER at all. And I got to rent a vehicle for 2 weeks by out of my pocket. Finally, stay away from their Service. If you don’t want Headache; waist your time; your money. Read more