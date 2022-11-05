Customer Reviews of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway
bought a truck
by 05/11/2022on
My wife and i had a pleasant experience buying a new truck at Autonation. Giovan Acosta was helpful and easy to deal with as was the rest of the staff.
bought a truck
by 05/11/2022on
My wife and i had a pleasant experience buying a new truck at Autonation. Giovan Acosta was helpful and easy to deal with as was the rest of the staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Headache with their service
by 09/07/2021on
Weird Service person, never get in touch with customer. Always answer your questions when you are face to face with them. They keeps my vehicle in 2 weeks to diagnostic with same issue in 2 years. The first 10 days, I came to them everyday to get the answer, they keep saying like: I don’t know; the technician left early today; the technician off today;… Service assistant said I will call you or call me; text me when you want. But never got response back until you waisted your time to come see them. Especially, NO LOANER at all. And I got to rent a vehicle for 2 weeks by out of my pocket. Finally, stay away from their Service. If you don’t want Headache; waist your time; your money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Worst service ever
by 06/11/2021on
They took me month just to check what was wrong whit my truck. I had to keep calling so I can find out what was going on whit my truck and when I finally got it back it was not fix correctly. I reach out and never got a call back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Matt parker
by 05/01/2021on
Easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 04/25/2021on
I received and oil change and tire rotation, which was good. What I didn’t understand was it took 3 and a half hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mr Freddie Gonzales
by 03/13/2021on
As you are well aware purchasing a new vehicle can be overwhelming at times, thanks to your salesman Giovan Acosta the process was made less stressful by his patience and knowledge of type of truck we were looking to purchase. A special thanks to Saul Hernandez for his up beat personality and tenacity for closing out the deal. Auto Nation Ford has a gem in your young salesman "Giovan Acosta. As a loyal customer for over 25 years I am proud to recommend my family and friends to your dealership. Keep up the fantastic work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Car Dealership
by 03/08/2021on
Friendly staff and a good selection of vehicles. Salesman Geo is a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
auto nation oil change
by 02/22/2021on
Valerie was very helpful and very knowledgeable about our car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
AutoNation service department.
by 02/10/2021on
Pleasant people, nice accommodations for waiting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
F-250
by 02/09/2021on
Great job! Did everything we asked
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 01/15/2021on
I had a great experience. However, it took a little longer than I was expecting. I would definitely still recommend the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Second time chance dissatisfied
by 01/15/2021on
Horrible, just needed an oil change I was there 3 hours and 15 minutes and my car never made it to the back, I could see it when I asked is it ready yet, so I said never mind I am leaving, I have prepaid services I will try to get a refund.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Service maintanence
by 01/03/2021on
Great efficient courteous service Edmond was very accommodating and had a great rapport
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 12/15/2020on
Service was amazing everyone was so nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lucy Moyer
by 11/18/2020on
Cam Thomas was my sales associate. He was excellent and responded quickly to all of my texts and emails.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer
by 11/06/2020on
Jordan was my service advisor, kept me updated with vehicle work progress daily. Very understanding and lenient. Showed care and compassion with an unexpected work conditions which caused my delay in payment and picking my vehicle. I trust this dealership with servicing my cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service and Recall repair
by 11/04/2020on
Courteous service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Vehicle recall
by 10/28/2020on
Excellent and fast service. Very professional. Roland Villasenor was a fantastic adviser.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service done right
by 09/29/2020on
JD is the man. He made sure I was talking care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 Explorer
by 09/01/2020on
GREAT SERVICE!!! by all AutoNation personnel. Friendly greeting upon arrival, helpfulness in finding the waiting area, letting me know that our Service Advisor would be along shortLy (I was about 15 minutes early for my scheduled appointment). Valerie Campo, the Service Advisor was cordial, interested in providing "Top-Notch" service and extremely competent in identifying necessary repairs and services that AutoNation Gulf Freeway could provide on a timely schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/26/2020on
Overall awesome experience, no hassle, very fair trade in value given and amazing sale price on new vehicle. Nice professional staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
1 Comments