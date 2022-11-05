Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway

AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway

AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway
Visit dealer’s website 
12227 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway

4.5
Overall Rating
4.48 out of 5 stars(155)
Recommend: Yes (22) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

bought a truck

by jack on 05/11/2022

My wife and i had a pleasant experience buying a new truck at Autonation. Giovan Acosta was helpful and easy to deal with as was the rest of the staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
155 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

bought a truck

by jack on 05/11/2022

My wife and i had a pleasant experience buying a new truck at Autonation. Giovan Acosta was helpful and easy to deal with as was the rest of the staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Headache with their service

by LAM LAC on 09/07/2021

Weird Service person, never get in touch with customer. Always answer your questions when you are face to face with them. They keeps my vehicle in 2 weeks to diagnostic with same issue in 2 years. The first 10 days, I came to them everyday to get the answer, they keep saying like: I don’t know; the technician left early today; the technician off today;… Service assistant said I will call you or call me; text me when you want. But never got response back until you waisted your time to come see them. Especially, NO LOANER at all. And I got to rent a vehicle for 2 weeks by out of my pocket. Finally, stay away from their Service. If you don’t want Headache; waist your time; your money.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Worst service ever

by Frenchtoast on 06/11/2021

They took me month just to check what was wrong whit my truck. I had to keep calling so I can find out what was going on whit my truck and when I finally got it back it was not fix correctly. I reach out and never got a call back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Matt parker

by Mattparker on 05/01/2021

Easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by AlexisG on 04/25/2021

I received and oil change and tire rotation, which was good. What I didn’t understand was it took 3 and a half hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr Freddie Gonzales

by Mr. Gonzales on 03/13/2021

As you are well aware purchasing a new vehicle can be overwhelming at times, thanks to your salesman Giovan Acosta the process was made less stressful by his patience and knowledge of type of truck we were looking to purchase. A special thanks to Saul Hernandez for his up beat personality and tenacity for closing out the deal. Auto Nation Ford has a gem in your young salesman "Giovan Acosta. As a loyal customer for over 25 years I am proud to recommend my family and friends to your dealership. Keep up the fantastic work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car Dealership

by Mark C777 on 03/08/2021

Friendly staff and a good selection of vehicles. Salesman Geo is a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

auto nation oil change

by rodneyrobles on 02/22/2021

Valerie was very helpful and very knowledgeable about our car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

AutoNation service department.

by Charles on 02/10/2021

Pleasant people, nice accommodations for waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F-250

by Jacob Lyons on 02/09/2021

Great job! Did everything we asked

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by grant23 on 01/15/2021

I had a great experience. However, it took a little longer than I was expecting. I would definitely still recommend the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Second time chance dissatisfied

by Guerita on 01/15/2021

Horrible, just needed an oil change I was there 3 hours and 15 minutes and my car never made it to the back, I could see it when I asked is it ready yet, so I said never mind I am leaving, I have prepaid services I will try to get a refund.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service maintanence

by Jointheir1 on 01/03/2021

Great efficient courteous service Edmond was very accommodating and had a great rapport

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Jason Soto on 12/15/2020

Service was amazing everyone was so nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lucy Moyer

by SportRam on 11/18/2020

Cam Thomas was my sales associate. He was excellent and responded quickly to all of my texts and emails.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer

by Cedric j on 11/06/2020

Jordan was my service advisor, kept me updated with vehicle work progress daily. Very understanding and lenient. Showed care and compassion with an unexpected work conditions which caused my delay in payment and picking my vehicle. I trust this dealership with servicing my cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service and Recall repair

by Dmmonday68 on 11/04/2020

Courteous service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Vehicle recall

by Chris F on 10/28/2020

Excellent and fast service. Very professional. Roland Villasenor was a fantastic adviser.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service done right

by Shineracing on 09/29/2020

JD is the man. He made sure I was talking care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2011 Explorer

by BIG-POP on 09/01/2020

GREAT SERVICE!!! by all AutoNation personnel. Friendly greeting upon arrival, helpfulness in finding the waiting area, letting me know that our Service Advisor would be along shortLy (I was about 15 minutes early for my scheduled appointment). Valerie Campo, the Service Advisor was cordial, interested in providing "Top-Notch" service and extremely competent in identifying necessary repairs and services that AutoNation Gulf Freeway could provide on a timely schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by TXDad on 08/26/2020

Overall awesome experience, no hassle, very fair trade in value given and amazing sale price on new vehicle. Nice professional staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
115 cars in stock
20 new89 used6 certified pre-owned
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
5 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
Through DRV PNK, we continue to raise millions to support cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put our fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
We’ll buy your car and give you a check that you can deposit the same day. Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
We use an EPA-approved disinfectant to sanitize every vehicle we sell. Plus, we offer store-to-door-delivery for a safer shopping experience.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

What shoppers are searching for