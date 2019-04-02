sales Rating

We bought a used Infiniti EX35. Next day the check engine light came on. Before bringing the car to Land Rover the first time I had AutoZone run the codes and saw the current P2A00 and P2A03. When Land Rover Houston North checked it out they said they could find nothing wrong. They sent it to Sewell Infiniti down the road to be checked. When I looked at Sewells first invoice to Land Rover Houston North it shows the SES light was not on when they got the car. Did your Land Rover service guys erase the code? At this point Sewell ran their tests and determined it showed a past error code for the sensors. They reset the SES light. Light came back on after driving for a day or two. We returned the car to Land Rover who then you sent it back to Sewell again where they again failed to perform adequately and found nothing wrong. I then bought my own code reader and saw the 2 codes myself before taking the car into Infiniti West Houston. Before I was home from the dealership (in the loaner car they gave me) they were calling me to tell me they found the codes and determined that the 2 sensors needed to be replaced along with a cracked drive belt. They found the problem in less than 2 hours. In addition they discovered that the car was in need of a recall steering column part at no charge. When buying a car from a dealership like Jaguar/Land Rover and paying a premium price you expect a car that has been checked out by the service people to be free of these defects and that the dealership stands behind their work. Bottom line is when we were shopping this car for our daughter we bought from Land Rover Houston North because the car was overall a better option due to features and price. We would have been far better off buying one of the 2 cars we had found at another north side dealership that were priced higher. I am disappointed that Land Rover Houston North will not stand behind their product and would treat a customer in this manner. Read more