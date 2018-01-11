Enterprise Car Sales Houston North
by 1234_1234 on 11/01/2018
Working with Yazmine at Enterprise Car Sales made the experience of purchasing a car so easy. Very helpful and showed me options without pushing the high prices minivans. Great team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
