5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just want to say thank you to all involved today that made my vehicle purchase experience the best I have ever had, and I have bought many a vehicle in my lifetime. Special thank you to John Young. He was the most personable, well versed sales person I have ever come across. He had answers to all my questions and if he wasn't sure would go and find out, he truly made this day amazing for me. Also a special thankyou to Debbie who did all the paperwork, you too are so easy to talk with regarding all these purchase questions...thank you again..I love my new Tacoma Read more