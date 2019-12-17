Classic Auto Group Galveston
Customer Reviews of Classic Auto Group Galveston
Classic Galveston
by 12/17/2019on
Classic Galveston made my experience easy and exceeded my expectations. Classic is service done right, they treat you like family and make you comfortable in every way. Truly car buying made simple.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 12/16/2019on
Jeff Johnson was a great salesman for me. He was professional, to-the-point, and very knowledgeable about all the different options. He was able to answer my million questions about the different trim packages, Chevy vs. GMC vs. Cadillac, and steered me towards the PERFECT Yukon for me! I am delighted with my purchase and appreciate being treated fairly by Jeff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle Purchase Experience
by 05/01/2018on
I just want to say thank you to all involved today that made my vehicle purchase experience the best I have ever had, and I have bought many a vehicle in my lifetime. Special thank you to John Young. He was the most personable, well versed sales person I have ever come across. He had answers to all my questions and if he wasn't sure would go and find out, he truly made this day amazing for me. Also a special thankyou to Debbie who did all the paperwork, you too are so easy to talk with regarding all these purchase questions...thank you again..I love my new Tacoma
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super salesman Matt Hill
by 02/29/2016on
Bought a car for my daughter from Matt Hill. He helped me handle everything online. Drove 4 hours to the dealership and was well worth the trip. Great guy & great dealership in beautiful Galveston, TX.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes