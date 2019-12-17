Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Classic Auto Group Galveston

Classic Auto Group Galveston

Visit dealer’s website 
8020 Broadway St, Galveston, TX 77554
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Classic Auto Group Galveston

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Classic Galveston

by Proplayers on 12/17/2019

Classic Galveston made my experience easy and exceeded my expectations. Classic is service done right, they treat you like family and make you comfortable in every way. Truly car buying made simple.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Denise Lange on 12/16/2019

Jeff Johnson was a great salesman for me. He was professional, to-the-point, and very knowledgeable about all the different options. He was able to answer my million questions about the different trim packages, Chevy vs. GMC vs. Cadillac, and steered me towards the PERFECT Yukon for me! I am delighted with my purchase and appreciate being treated fairly by Jeff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle Purchase Experience

by Gypsysong on 05/01/2018

I just want to say thank you to all involved today that made my vehicle purchase experience the best I have ever had, and I have bought many a vehicle in my lifetime. Special thank you to John Young. He was the most personable, well versed sales person I have ever come across. He had answers to all my questions and if he wasn't sure would go and find out, he truly made this day amazing for me. Also a special thankyou to Debbie who did all the paperwork, you too are so easy to talk with regarding all these purchase questions...thank you again..I love my new Tacoma

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super salesman Matt Hill

by saba111 on 02/29/2016

Bought a car for my daughter from Matt Hill. He helped me handle everything online. Drove 4 hours to the dealership and was well worth the trip. Great guy & great dealership in beautiful Galveston, TX.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for