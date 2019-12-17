Classic Auto Group Galveston

8020 Broadway St, Galveston, TX 77554
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Classic Auto Group Galveston

4.3
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
sales Rating

Classic Galveston

by Proplayers on 12/17/2019

Classic Galveston made my experience easy and exceeded my expectations. Classic is service done right, they treat you like family and make you comfortable in every way. Truly car buying made simple.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great experience!

by Denise Lange on 12/16/2019

Jeff Johnson was a great salesman for me. He was professional, to-the-point, and very knowledgeable about all the different options. He was able to answer my million questions about the different trim packages, Chevy vs. GMC vs. Cadillac, and steered me towards the PERFECT Yukon for me! I am delighted with my purchase and appreciate being treated fairly by Jeff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service for owner over insurance

by Too long on 01/09/2019

Took to long to get a quote, especially by me being the owner of the vehicle. TWO months of waiting. ..smh.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

David R. Harris [contact info removed]

by Barron001 on 12/16/2018

I have never spent 800.00 for a tune up in my life. I was not informed that this would be the price for this work, so I was somewhat surprised when I picked it up I tell you. Seams to be running better, but was really surprised at the cost for a tune up there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Doctor316 on 12/14/2018

Exceptional, great service and completed in timely manner!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Service Department

by GMCMan12 on 10/25/2018

Got me in and out and on my way. Just how I like it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Vehicle Purchase Experience

by Gypsysong on 05/01/2018

I just want to say thank you to all involved today that made my vehicle purchase experience the best I have ever had, and I have bought many a vehicle in my lifetime. Special thank you to John Young. He was the most personable, well versed sales person I have ever come across. He had answers to all my questions and if he wasn't sure would go and find out, he truly made this day amazing for me. Also a special thankyou to Debbie who did all the paperwork, you too are so easy to talk with regarding all these purchase questions...thank you again..I love my new Tacoma

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Super salesman Matt Hill

by saba111 on 02/29/2016

Bought a car for my daughter from Matt Hill. He helped me handle everything online. Drove 4 hours to the dealership and was well worth the trip. Great guy & great dealership in beautiful Galveston, TX.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership
Google Map

