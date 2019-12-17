Jeff Johnson was a great salesman for me. He was professional, to-the-point, and very knowledgeable about all the different options. He was able to answer my million questions about the different trim packages, Chevy vs. GMC vs. Cadillac, and steered me towards the PERFECT Yukon for me! I am delighted with my purchase and appreciate being treated fairly by Jeff!
I have never spent 800.00 for a tune up in my life. I was not informed that this would be the price for this work, so I was somewhat surprised when I picked it up I tell you. Seams to be running better, but was really surprised at the cost for a tune up there
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I just want to say thank you to all involved today that made my vehicle purchase experience the best I have ever had, and I have bought many a vehicle in my lifetime. Special thank you to John Young. He was the most personable, well versed sales person I have ever come across. He had answers to all my questions and if he wasn't sure would go and find out, he truly made this day amazing for me. Also a special thankyou to Debbie who did all the paperwork, you too are so easy to talk with regarding all these purchase questions...thank you again..I love my new Tacoma
Bought a car for my daughter from Matt Hill. He helped me handle everything online. Drove 4 hours to the dealership and was well worth the trip. Great guy & great dealership in beautiful Galveston, TX.