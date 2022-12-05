5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I are VW people. There's something special about the way they drive, the comfort inside, and the value for the money. Who knows, maybe someday we'll be Audi people, but we've had MANY VW's. I'm not a big fan of going to a Car Dealership. I am in sales by trade, and believe me I can tell when someone is trying to pull something over on me. Car Sales people have a reputation for a reason. I'm not going to say I haven't had that experience at Hendrick VW because I have. What I can tell you for a fact is the one time it happened at his dealership Jeremy Hormell made it right. We may not have agreed on how it should have been resolved (in my opinion the Sales person should have been fired on the spot for lying to me), but Jeremy made things right. I can respect trying to give a guy the benefit of a doubt from a management perspective. My wife and I did our last car purchase with them 3 or 4 years ago, and our lease was running up. Since those cars were purchased we had moved out of state. Knowing that, we reached out to Hendrick in regards to me preordering a new car to replace my current car. The wife and I are moving back to the Dallas area, so I reached out to Hendrick and worked with George Strong to get everything lined up. I've had one issue with my car, and that was the rear tint has bubbled up so much that the rear windshield is practically not usable. We got the specialized warranty for the car but we've been having problems getting local car shops to repair the tint under our warranty. I let George know this, and literally within hours George Strong and Jeremy Hormell reached out to shops in my area to get everything is resolved. Jeremy Hormell, in my opinion, is the best manager for car sales that I've met. He knows I'm a straight shooter, and he works with me knowing that. George is a customer advocate, who does work to keep the customer happy even when things go wrong. I've been in sales for well over 10 years. In any big purchase something is bound to go wrong. Occasionally it's due to malicious behavior, but often times the reality is theres so many moving parts that mistakes happen and I get that. I trust Jeremy Hormell to make things right. I trust George Strong to be a customer advocate and have my back and not give me the run around. I simply don't have time for it. For as long as I'm buying VW's, Jeremy and George have my business. If it isn't right, they'll make it right. Read more