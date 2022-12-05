Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco
Customer Reviews of Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco
Buy from Hendrick VW
by 05/12/2022on
Highly recommend Hendrick Volkswagen in Frisco. Robert was my salesman, and he was very professional and personable. He helped me get the car I wanted, and he and his team made the overall car buying process quick and easy. Will definitely return to Hendrick for future purchases.
Great Experience
by 05/05/2022on
This was the best experience in purchasing a car I have ever had. I made purchases from Sewell, Land Rover Dallas, Vandergriff in Arlington, But Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco was the best. I reached out late Saturday, was contacted back within 5 minutes, explained I was on my way to look at the car. My Sales Rep. Robert Fabian had the car ready for me and also carfax report already in hand. We test drove the vehicle and he explained all the features, the warranty and available options. Best of all he said there is no pressure to make a decision, just let me know what you think and I will assist you any possible. loved the vehicle. He gave me a idea of pricing may be without pressure to run credit at that time. so I said I will call you first thing Monday. Of course you cant put a car on hold, but he mentioned I will look out for you on this one. Called him Monday morning said I would like to proceed set a appointment to bring possible trade in out Tuesday. Came out and was honest and upfront about possible trade in value. Not what I wanted offered but that was fine. had my preapproval but ended up getting a better deal with one of there lenders and everything they told me about who they partner was true. Financing ( Patrick ) was also great. Looked out for me and got a wonderful top of the line extended warranty way cheaper, The made me fill worry free when I drove it off the lot and that is how a customer should feel after a purchase. If you think this review is too long, then go by Hendrick Volkswagen, ask for Robert Fabian, then deal with the Financing and I promise you will post a great review of them just like I did.
Great Service!
by 05/02/2022on
Thank you to Robert, Jeremy, and the entire staff at Hendrick for the top notch service we received with our daughter's car. They were patient, respectful, and professional, but most of all, they put the safety of our young driver first. We will be long time Hendrick customers!
Great experience
by 04/26/2022on
My daughter was looking for a new (used) car and really wanted a VW Tiguan. She happen to be at VW of Frisco and they had just what she wanted. George Strong was so caring and knowledgeable walking her through her first care buying experience. I appreciated his attention to detail making sure she was comfortable. George was great to work with!
Great Experience, Thanks George!
by 04/26/2022on
I bought my first car this past weekend and George Strong helped us out. Being a first time buyer, I was nervous and he made everything clear and concise to help me easily pick what was best for me. He was very knowledgeable and was super friendly the entire time. The entire process went as smooth as possible with George's help and I love my new VW! I would absolutely recommend this dealership and George Strong to anyone looking for a new or used car!
BEWARE ...Dealership is Sneaky and does not honor the commitment
by 04/19/2022on
I pre-booked a Jetta 2022 model in 1st week of February and made a down payment and was promised a delivery in Mid/End April. We agreed on pricing and features, they promised to order the car to my specifications. Now the car is delivered they want me to pay 2k more, they are not willing to discuss or negotiate. Beware don't go to this dealership, it is a SCAM.
Hendrick Frisco VW is the best!
by 04/16/2022on
The experience was very good. From the first call to the purchase and even for additional questions Robert has been very personable, knowledgeable, and helpful. In this market, the VW even arrived sooner and they did everything with great care. Thank you Robert and team!
"Shout Out" to Customer Service!
by 04/03/2022on
Applauding Hendrick's and their sales person, Ricardo Bolanos, for superb and true customer service! My significant other was exploring options to sell his GTI and although he talked with other VW dealerships, Hendrick's approach to helping customers and Ricardo's graciousness and consideration were instantly impressive. Although I have never owned or leased a VW, I would definitely consider doing so with Hendrick. I am recommending this dealership and Ricardo to my friends and business colleagues!
Hendrick VW Frisco is amazing!
by 03/02/2022on
I worked with George Strong when I bought my new car and I have never had a more pleasant, easy and upfront experience. He and his team explained everything in detail to ensure I got the car and payment I wanted. They provided excellent service and went above and beyond to get the best deal. Absolutely would recommend to anyone looking for a new car!
Easy buying experience
by 02/27/2022on
I worked with David at Hendricks VW in Frisco and it was such as easy in/out trip to sign all the paperwork. David kept me in the loop on the status of my car arriving at the dealership and the day before I went to pick it up he made sure all the paperwork was prefilled out so all I had to do was sign on the line and leave. The entire team is too notch and I would recommend them to anyone.
Superior salesman David Davidson
by 02/22/2022on
I had the opportunity to work with David Davidson on a Gulf GTI model and the personal interaction I had with David was professional and pleasant and he made the car purchase process very easy and smooth, I have purchased multiple vehicles over the years from many different dealerships and this purchase was the best by far with David, highly recommend him as a salesman! No sales pressure and he was very knowledgeable on all the technical aspects of the product.
Great experience from start to finish!
by 02/18/2022on
The first time I called in to check a vehicle I was interested in, I received immediate 5 star service from Todd Wilmes. I had to speak to his manager, Alex, because I had a particular situation with a previous car I purchased somewhere else. Alex was able to guide me about getting rid of my current SUV and then reaching out to him again for the Atlas I was interested in. He was very communicative throughout the whole process and the day we came in to purchase the car it was a smooth close. His customer service as well as Todd’s is exceptional. They definitely care about the customer and I am super happy with my purchase and the service I’ve received from everyone at this dealership. Will definitely recommend them to friends and family.
Jeremy and George Kill It!
by 02/16/2022on
My wife and I are VW people. There's something special about the way they drive, the comfort inside, and the value for the money. Who knows, maybe someday we'll be Audi people, but we've had MANY VW's. I'm not a big fan of going to a Car Dealership. I am in sales by trade, and believe me I can tell when someone is trying to pull something over on me. Car Sales people have a reputation for a reason. I'm not going to say I haven't had that experience at Hendrick VW because I have. What I can tell you for a fact is the one time it happened at his dealership Jeremy Hormell made it right. We may not have agreed on how it should have been resolved (in my opinion the Sales person should have been fired on the spot for lying to me), but Jeremy made things right. I can respect trying to give a guy the benefit of a doubt from a management perspective. My wife and I did our last car purchase with them 3 or 4 years ago, and our lease was running up. Since those cars were purchased we had moved out of state. Knowing that, we reached out to Hendrick in regards to me preordering a new car to replace my current car. The wife and I are moving back to the Dallas area, so I reached out to Hendrick and worked with George Strong to get everything lined up. I've had one issue with my car, and that was the rear tint has bubbled up so much that the rear windshield is practically not usable. We got the specialized warranty for the car but we've been having problems getting local car shops to repair the tint under our warranty. I let George know this, and literally within hours George Strong and Jeremy Hormell reached out to shops in my area to get everything is resolved. Jeremy Hormell, in my opinion, is the best manager for car sales that I've met. He knows I'm a straight shooter, and he works with me knowing that. George is a customer advocate, who does work to keep the customer happy even when things go wrong. I've been in sales for well over 10 years. In any big purchase something is bound to go wrong. Occasionally it's due to malicious behavior, but often times the reality is theres so many moving parts that mistakes happen and I get that. I trust Jeremy Hormell to make things right. I trust George Strong to be a customer advocate and have my back and not give me the run around. I simply don't have time for it. For as long as I'm buying VW's, Jeremy and George have my business. If it isn't right, they'll make it right.
No better dealership in the metroplex!! Great experience!!
by 01/11/2022on
We had the best car buying experience at Hendricks, and owe it all to George. After a dozen bad experiences at other dealerships, we found what we needed in a used car for our teenager. George called, texted and emailed every answer to our many questions as if we were buying a new car. Never before have we been treated this well. The inspection and minor items were fixed on time and every day we received an update via phone as to the cars progress. If you need a new or used car, Hendricks is the place…and George is the person to ask for!!
Best car buying experience ever!
by 01/04/2022on
They go above and beyond to provide exceptional customer service.
Employees aren’t competent
by 12/15/2021on
If you like having to come back here multiple times for a simple service visit I would recommend this dealership. Staff gets an attitude when I return because THEY didn’t fix the issue the first time. Come on Mr. Saab, get it together!!
Ricardo is the best
by 11/14/2021on
I recently had the absolute pleasure of working with Ricardo. My daughter’s VW GTI was totaled on a Friday and Ricardo helped me to purchase within 24 hours of her accident a new Tiguan. He did this across state lines as I live in Wisconsin and my daughter lives in Waco. In a sentence, “Ricardo answers to God”. He treated me with utmost love, care and respect. He also sacrificed his needs for the needs of my daughter. Please ask for him and you will not be disappointed.
George Strong is the one to go to
by 10/25/2021on
It was a great price, a great facility and great service
Not a sale
by 10/21/2021on
Went looking for auto. George was polite and helpful.
Terrible Service
by 05/27/2021on
I went specifically for an oil change and figured I would get a couple of things looked at while I was there. I told the rep that the other things were not as important as the oil change. I waited 8 hours for them to advise me my car was ready to pick up and they never performed the oil change. When I called back to inquire they stated I hadn’t mentioned an oil change when I took my car in. They straight up lied to me that they had no notes of this since I had already spoken to someone else and they confirmed it appeared on the notes but not on the receipt. I will never bring my car here again.
Tried to overcharge me/no humility
by 05/08/2021on
Took in my wife’s CPO 2017 Tiguan on May 8, 2021 for an oil change and for them to look at the roof visor that stopped working. Not being aware of the fact that her car was a Certified pre owned I was told if would cost 170 dollars just to diagnose the issue with the visor. I reluctantly agreed and about 20 minutes later I told them to stop as I changed my mind. They tried to charge me 85 dollars just for their 15-20 minutes of “work”. I said i will not pay that and just do the oil change. When the oil change was done I was told my my service advisor Josh Cienfuegos that “FYI since the vehicle is a certified pre owned you would not be charged the 170 dollar Diagnostic fee and also you would only be responsible for a 50 dollar deductible if you would have not changed your mind!!! I don’t get much time to come to the dealership but that was a total waste of time as my intention was to get it fixed but for whatever reason (dishonesty, just not knowing any better) I don’t get Done what I needed to. He offered no apology as he was probably “hurt” that i didn’t let him scam me. How hard is it to look at that information before giving a quote??? I had issues with them last year when I took the car in for an oil change as well. Makes me want to look back at the invoice and see if they overcharged me then. Total joke and again no apology or nothing/ he just said it very casually. Wouldn’t recommend going here. Waste of time and overpriced vehicles and of course they try and pull a fast one on you.
