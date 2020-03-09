Customer Reviews of Moritz Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (411)

Moritz and Rick Reese--very good
smooth as silk. there was a minor issue on delivery but was fixed VERY quickly.
Moritz and Rick Reese--very good
smooth as silk. there was a minor issue on delivery but was fixed VERY quickly.
sales Rating
Everyone was really nice and we got out with a new car pretty quick.
sales Rating
No pressure, just answers.
sales Rating Always a great experience at Moritz!
by
Catherine 08/19/2020
Working wirh Edward Mack was a pleasure - so professional, friendly, and thorough. Ron in Finance made it an easy process- he was great to work with as well. Dick Titterington is the best in the business. He knows how to hire and manage a great staff!
sales Rating
Really good experience. The salesman, Aldo, was great. Easy going, no pressure. I will buy my next car from him. Dusty in finance was a great guy too. Super friendly and great to work with.
service Rating
We have only used this location for auto recalls and service work. We did not purchase our Truck at this location as we found a much better price and selection at Rockwall Dodge.
service Rating
Everyone who assisted me in my purchase were very nice, knowledgeable, and I felt like they had my best interest at heart.
sales Rating
Friendly and thorough.
service Rating 2020 Used Car Buying Experience
Todd Coleman is an Excellent salesman. He made my whole buying experience Great. He was professional, personable and knowlegeable. I would highly recommend anyone to buy from him.
sales Rating
Very easy, staff was knowledge. Both sales and finance staff stayed late to make sure we had everything we needed.
sales Rating Great sales experience all round
by
Christopher 07/13/2020
The entire sales team, top to bottom were easy to work with, kept me informed every step of the way and generally made me feel comfortable and in control. My salesman Rick is a standout guy, honest and upfront, I will definitely be going back to him specifically for any future deal. Even dealing with the COVID situation and factory shutdowns, once manufacturing was up and running again my Jeep was delivered much faster than I expected!
service Rating
by
Christopher 07/04/2020
Very friendly and prompt service.
sales Rating Worth the trip there for purchase
I respect professionalism period. The dealership and Walter Heigle did not disappoint. I flew in to DFW expecting everything to be ready when I arrived and it was. Walter was able to answer all my questions accurately. Much appreciated!
service Rating
Chuck was quick and effective. He checked on the recall and determined my vehicle already had it complete. He also had the rear camera system checked.
service Rating
It was a no hassle buying experience
service Rating
Expert service and friendly staff
service Rating
Mr Casey in serv dept is very good and gets us in and out fairly quickly
service Rating REPAIR OF 4 WHEEL DIRVE ASSEMBLY
adviser was very good at explaining problem and responding.
service Rating
I was able to get an oil change, tire rotation and state inspection in under an hour. Also, service advisor NickWilson made sure they washed my Jeep! Great service!
sales Rating
by
Scott123_ 06/22/2020
Rick Reese was honest, not-pushy and patient as I shopped the way I needed to... 3 visits over 4 weeks before the purchase. Service department great also with accessories... on-time!
